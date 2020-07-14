Katy Perry, Smile: ecco il nuovo video
Katy Perry nella notte ha pubblicato a sorpresa il video di Smile, il suo nuovo singolo. Un Performance Video per l’esattezza (che vuol dire?), che la vede nei panni di un moderno clown col pancione.
Smile, infatti, è il terzo video che Katy Perry pubblica da incinta dopo Never Worn White e Daisies.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paUlm7lXvc0
Ho sempre amato Katy Perry, ma in quest’ultimo anno ha davvero fatto dei disastri commercialmente parlando fra singoli random, video senza senso e discontinuità.
Fingiamo che non sia uscito niente dopo l’album Witness ed aspettiamo questo nuovo album Smile, ok?
Katy Perry | Smile | Testo
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
Every day, Groundhog Day
Goin’ through motions felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God’s protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessin’
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright, need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I’m the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)
A Mona Lisa masterpiece
Yeah, I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (C’mon, smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful (So thankful)
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally
I’m so thankful
‘Cause I’m finally, ‘cause I’m finally (Oh)
Ooh I’m thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Gotta say it’s really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I’m grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
I’m so
Grateful
‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally
Oh, oh
I’m so
Grateful
‘Cause I finally, ‘cause I finally
Oh, oh
