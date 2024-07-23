Katy Perry presenta il secondo singolo del nuovo album: i video

Dopo il debutto tutt’altro che entusiasmante di Woman’s World e le polemiche annesse per il coinvolgimento di Dr Luke, Katy Perry è pronta a voltare pagina al volo e passare ad un nuovo singolo. La popstar americana lo scorso weekend era a Barcellona e a sorpresa si è presentata in un locale dove si è scatenata sulle note di Lifetimes: “Questa è la mia nuova canzone. Ho girato il video qui a Barcellona!“. Il pezzo è forte, super catchy, certamente non innovativo, ma più potente di Woman’s World. Chiunque sia stato a non sceglierlo come primo singolo di 143 ha fatto un errore.

Katy Perry riuscirà a risollevare questa era dopo il mancato successo di Woman’s World?

Katy Perry releases new preview of “Lifetimes”, a song from her album “143”. The excerpt was added to the songs on Instagram and was also posted on the singer’s Tiktok and YouTube… Is the second single of the era coming? #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/9uvXwZ0Fp7 — Pradeep (@oyepradip) July 21, 2024

Entregando a farofa que pediram, Katy Perry coloca as gays para dançarem em trecho INÉDITO de “Lifetimes”, provável novo single da era “143”. pic.twitter.com/eFS8AHktiR — Plus Music (@plusmusicbr) July 22, 2024

Katy Perry compartió un preview de su siguiente single ‘Lifetimes’ ✨🎶pic.twitter.com/T78ig5GEp1 — Sónica (@Sonica_mx) July 19, 2024

Katy Perry, il testo di Lifetimes.

I love you for, I love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it, can you believe it?

I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it

The sun is always rising

Like the stars up in the sky

You and I will find each other

In every single lifе

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity, my еternity

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity, my eternity

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity, my eternity

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity, my eternity

