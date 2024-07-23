Katy Perry presenta il secondo singolo del nuovo album: i video

Dopo il debutto tutt’altro che entusiasmante di Woman’s World e le polemiche annesse per il coinvolgimento di Dr Luke, Katy Perry è pronta a voltare pagina al volo e passare ad un nuovo singolo. La popstar americana lo scorso weekend era a Barcellona e a sorpresa si è presentata in un locale dove si è scatenata sulle note di Lifetimes: “Questa è la mia nuova canzone. Ho girato il video qui a Barcellona!“. Il pezzo è forte, super catchy, certamente non innovativo, ma più potente di Woman’s World. Chiunque sia stato a non sceglierlo come primo singolo di 143 ha fatto un errore.
Katy Perry riuscirà a risollevare questa era dopo il mancato successo di Woman’s World?
Katy Perry releases new preview of “Lifetimes”, a song from her album “143”.
The excerpt was added to the songs on Instagram and was also posted on the singer’s Tiktok and YouTube… Is the second single of the era coming? #KatyPerry pic.twitter.com/9uvXwZ0Fp7
Entregando a farofa que pediram, Katy Perry coloca as gays para dançarem em trecho INÉDITO de “Lifetimes”, provável novo single da era “143”. pic.twitter.com/eFS8AHktiR
Katy Perry compartió un preview de su siguiente single ‘Lifetimes’ ✨🎶pic.twitter.com/T78ig5GEp1
Katy Perry, il testo di Lifetimes.
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
The sun is always rising
Like the stars up in the sky
You and I will find each other
In every single lifе
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my еternity
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it), can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
For life, for life
For life, for life
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it), can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
Gonna love for life, for life
For life, for life