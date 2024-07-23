StraNotizie.it

Notizie dall'Italia e dal Mondo

Curiosità

Katy Perry presenta il secondo singolo del nuovo album: i video

Lug 23, 2024


Dopo il debutto tutt’altro che entusiasmante di Woman’s World e le polemiche annesse per il coinvolgimento di Dr Luke, Katy Perry è pronta a voltare pagina al volo e passare ad un nuovo singolo. La popstar americana lo scorso weekend era a Barcellona e a sorpresa si è presentata in un locale dove si è scatenata sulle note di Lifetimes: “Questa è la mia nuova canzone. Ho girato il video qui a Barcellona!“. Il pezzo è forte, super catchy, certamente non innovativo, ma più potente di Woman’s World. Chiunque sia stato a non sceglierlo come primo singolo di 143 ha fatto un errore.

Katy Perry riuscirà a risollevare questa era dopo il mancato successo di Woman’s World?

Katy Perry, il testo di Lifetimes.

I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it

The sun is always rising
Like the stars up in the sky
You and I will find each other
In every single lifе

Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my еternity
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity

I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it), can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it

For life, for life
For life, for life

Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity, my eternity

I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes
I love you for, I love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it, can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it), can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end and then repeat it

Gonna love for life, for life
For life, for life



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

“Chissà chi è?” è il titolo scelto per la nuova edizione dei Soliti Ignoti: ecco il video promo di Nove

Lug 23, 2024
Curiosità

“Guarda questi fr**”, insulti omofobi alla coppia aggredita a Roma. Parlano gli avvocati dei due ragazzi

Lug 22, 2024
Curiosità

Bruzzone smonta la serie Netflix, Yara: “Come mai Bossetti non confessa”

Lug 22, 2024

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Borsa

INWIT sale al 2,82% del capitale sociale con il buyback

23 Luglio 2024
Curiosità

Katy Perry presenta il secondo singolo del nuovo album: i video

23 Luglio 2024
Tecnologia

Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Ora con schermo da 6,8’ e tonalità della luce regolabile, senza pubblicità

23 Luglio 2024
Mondo Animale

Il cane può mangiare il melone? Si può offrire questo frutto a Fido?

23 Luglio 2024