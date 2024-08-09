StraNotizie.it

Katy Perry, Lifetimes è il nuovo singolo ufficiale: guarda il video

Ago 9, 2024


A meno di un mese dall’uscita di Woman’s World, Katy Perry ha deciso di far uscire un nuovo singolo per trainare l’album che sarà pubblicato su iTunes il prossimo 20 settembre. La scelta è ricaduta sul brano LifeTimes che, teoricamente, dovrebbe essere un singolo estivo. L’atmosfera c’è tutta, seppur basica: lei che fa la pazzerella a Ibiza con gli amici fra bagni al mare, paella de marisco e Pacha. Il risultato?

giphy

Katy Perry, Lifetimes | video e testo

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes
I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it
I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it

Like the sun is always rising
Like the stars are in the sky
You and I will find each other
In every single life

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity (My eternity)

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life
Lifetimes
I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it)
Can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it

For life
For life
For life
For life

Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity (My eternity)
Baby, you and me for infinity
My eternity (My eternity)

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life
Lifetimes
I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life
Lifetimes

I know you feel it
Can you believe it?
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it
I know you feel it (Feel it)
Can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)
I’m gonna love you ’til the end
And then repeat it (Gonna love you ’til the end)

For life
For life
For life
For life

 



