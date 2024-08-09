Katy Perry, Lifetimes è il nuovo singolo ufficiale: guarda il video

A meno di un mese dall’uscita di Woman’s World, Katy Perry ha deciso di far uscire un nuovo singolo per trainare l’album che sarà pubblicato su iTunes il prossimo 20 settembre. La scelta è ricaduta sul brano LifeTimes che, teoricamente, dovrebbe essere un singolo estivo. L’atmosfera c’è tutta, seppur basica: lei che fa la pazzerella a Ibiza con gli amici fra bagni al mare, paella de marisco e Pacha. Il risultato?



Katy Perry, Lifetimes | video e testo

﻿

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it

Like the sun is always rising

Like the stars are in the sky

You and I will find each other

In every single life

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it

I know you feel it (Feel it)

Can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it

For life

For life

For life

For life

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)

Baby, you and me for infinity

My eternity (My eternity)

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I’ll love you for, I’ll love you for life

Lifetimes

I know you feel it

Can you believe it?

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it

I know you feel it (Feel it)

Can you believe it? (‘Lieve it)

I’m gonna love you ’til the end

And then repeat it (Gonna love you ’til the end)

For life

For life

For life

For life