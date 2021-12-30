Katy Perry ha deciso di chiudere il 2021 con una bel singolo, When I’m Gone, che ha anticipato la sua residenza a Las Vegas che la vedrà impegnata fino al prossimo 19 gennaio.

La residenza si chiamerà Play ed alla vigilia del debutto la cantante ha pubblicato sui social anche la scaletta ufficiale, che è un tributo dei suoi successi. Da I Kissed A Girl e California Gurls ai più recenti Daisies e Smile, senza dimenticare ovviamente gli evergreen come Teenage Dream, Hot N Cold, Firework e – dato che la residenza è a Las Vegas – non poteva mancare Waking Up In Vegas.



Katy Perry, Play – la scaletta dei concerti

1. E.T.

2. Chained to the Rhythm

3. Dark Horse

4. Not the End of the World

5. California Gurls

6. Hot N Cold / Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)

7. Waking Up in Vegas

8. Bon appétit

9. Daisies

10. I Kissed a Girl

11. Lost / Part of Me / Wide Awake

12. Swish Swish

13. When I’m Gone / Walking on Air

14. Never Really Over

15. Teenage Dream

16. Smile

17. Roar

18. Greatest Love of All (Whitney Houston cover)

19. Firework