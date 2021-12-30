Curiosità

Katy Perry ha deciso di chiudere il 2021 con una bel singolo, When I’m Gone, che ha anticipato la sua residenza a Las Vegas che la vedrà impegnata fino al prossimo 19 gennaio.

La residenza si chiamerà Play ed alla vigilia del debutto la cantante ha pubblicato sui social anche la scaletta ufficiale, che è un tributo dei suoi successi. Da I Kissed A Girl e California Gurls ai più recenti Daisies e Smile, senza dimenticare ovviamente gli evergreen come Teenage Dream, Hot N Cold, Firework e – dato che la residenza è a Las Vegas – non poteva mancare Waking Up In Vegas.

Katy Perry, Play – la scaletta dei concerti

1. E.T.

2. Chained to the Rhythm
3. Dark Horse
4. Not the End of the World
5. California Gurls
6. Hot N Cold / Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)
7. Waking Up in Vegas
8. Bon appétit
9. Daisies
10. I Kissed a Girl
11. Lost / Part of Me / Wide Awake
12. Swish Swish
13. When I’m Gone / Walking on Air
14. Never Really Over
15. Teenage Dream
16. Smile
17. Roar
18. Greatest Love of All (Whitney Houston cover)
19. Firework



Fonte

