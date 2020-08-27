Katy Perry ha partorito ed ha chiamato la figlia come il titolo di una sua canzone
Katy Perry è finalmente diventata mamma ed ha chiamato sua figlia come il titolo di una sua canzone e no, per quanto sarebbe stato bellissimo leggere California Gurls Bloom, la piccola si chiama Daisy, ovvero Margherita. Più precisamente Daisy Dove Bloom.
Ad annunciare il lieto evento è stato il portale dell’UNICEF, dato che sia Katy Perry che Orlando Bloom sono ambasciatori.
Benvenuta al mondo, piccola Daisy!
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
