Katy Perry eroina femminista in Woman’s World: il nuovo singolo

A quattro anni precisi dall’era Smile, Katy Perry ha fatto il suo comeback con un nuovo singolo (l’album uscirà il 20 settembre). Nessuna grossa sorpresa, con Woman’s World la popstar è tornata con quello che sa fare meglio: video camp, musica orecchiabile e immediata. Il pezzo fa il suo lavoro, non è tra i suoi migliori, ma non delude e lo stesso vale per il videoclip che contiene anche un chiaro omaggio al tutorial make up dell’iconica Gemma del Sud…



10/12 anni fa avremmo anche potuto lamentarci, ma visto che siamo in un’epoca in cui il pop americano è agonizzante e le cantati si sono riciclate come imprenditrici, influencer o attrici, ascoltiamo Woman’s World e non facciamo floppare la Perry.

omw to the WOMAN’S WORLD video premiere at 4pm PT https://t.co/I8WnI7qlnv pic.twitter.com/2lW4unx7jJ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 11, 2024

Katy Perry, Woman’s World: il testo del nuovo singolo.

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong

She’s a winner, champion

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover

You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Fire in her eyes

Feminine divine

She was born to shine

To shine, to shine, yeah

She’s a flower, she’s a thorn

Superhuman, number one

She’s a sister, she’s mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover

You know

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

You better celebrate

‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh

Lucky to be living in it

Lucky to be living in it

That’s right

It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it

Uh-huh, uh-huh