Katy Perry eroina femminista in Woman’s World: il nuovo singolo

A quattro anni precisi dall’era Smile, Katy Perry ha fatto il suo comeback con un nuovo singolo (l’album uscirà il 20 settembre). Nessuna grossa sorpresa, con Woman’s World la popstar è tornata con quello che sa fare meglio: video camp, musica orecchiabile e immediata. Il pezzo fa il suo lavoro, non è tra i suoi migliori, ma non delude e lo stesso vale per il videoclip che contiene anche un chiaro omaggio al tutorial make up dell’iconica Gemma del Sud…
10/12 anni fa avremmo anche potuto lamentarci, ma visto che siamo in un’epoca in cui il pop americano è agonizzante e le cantati si sono riciclate come imprenditrici, influencer o attrici, ascoltiamo Woman’s World e non facciamo floppare la Perry.
omw to the WOMAN’S WORLD video premiere at 4pm PT https://t.co/I8WnI7qlnv pic.twitter.com/2lW4unx7jJ
— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 11, 2024
Katy Perry, Woman’s World: il testo del nuovo singolo.
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Sexy, confident
So intelligent
She is heaven-sent
So soft, so strong
She’s a winner, champion
Superhuman, number one
She’s a sister, she’s mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover
You know
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Fire in her eyes
Feminine divine
She was born to shine
To shine, to shine, yeah
She’s a flower, she’s a thorn
Superhuman, number one
She’s a sister, she’s mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you’ll discover
You know
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
You better celebrate
‘Cause, baby, we ain’t going away
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh
Lucky to be living in it
Lucky to be living in it
That’s right
It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it
Uh-huh, uh-huh