Katy Perry: Electric, il video musicale del nuovo singolo

Mag 14, 2021


Electric, il nuovo singolo della popstar americana.

Katy Perry è stata coinvolta nel progetto ‘Musica P25’, l’iniziativa lanciata dalla Pokémon Company per celebrare il 25° anniversario del brand Pokémon. La popstar americana per l’occasione ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo, Electric. Nel video musicale la Perry è accompagnata da Pikachu, che le sta a fianco per tutta la durata della clip.
Il pezzo è in pieno stile Katy, in linea con i suoi ultimi lavori (lo preferisco anche a certi singoli come Champagne Problems o Harleys in Hawaii), ma ovviamente è lontano anni luce dalle hit che l’hanno fatta entrare nell’Olimpo del pop.

Katy su questa sua nuova collaborazione.

“Pokémon è sempre stata una costante nella mia vita, da quando giocavo ai primi videogiochi con il Game Boy, a quando scambiavo le carte del GCC Pokémon durante l’ora del pranzo, alle tante avventure vissute in giro catturando Pokémon con Pokémon GO. Ho perfino visitato il Pokémon Cafe in Giappone durante un tour! È un grande onore essere scelta per dare un contributo ai festeggiamenti di un marchio che mi ha dato così tanta gioia in questi 25 anni, e poter assistere all’evoluzione che l’ha portato a regalare quella gioia incontenibile che vedo nei bambini che mi sono vicino e in quelli di tutto il mondo”.

Katy Perry: Electric, il testo.

Іn thе dаrk whеn уоu fееl lоѕt
Wаnnа bе thе bеѕt but аt whаt соѕt
Іf уоu’rе gоnnа ѕtау hеrе
Nоthіng’ѕ еvеr сhаngіng, nо
Віg wоrld, gоttа ѕее іt аll
Gоttа gеt uр еvеn whеn уоu fаll
Тhеrе’ѕ nо роіnt іn wаіtіng, nо

Тhеу’ll trу tо brіng уоu dоwn
Вut уоu’vе gоt thе роwеr nоw

І knоw уоu fееl іt
Іf уоu bеlіеvе іt thеn уоu саn
Тhеrе’ѕ nо rеаѕоn thаt thіѕ lіfе саn’t bе
Еlесtrіс
Оh, І саn ѕее іt, ѕее іt
Іf уоu bеlіеvе іt thеn уоu саn
Тhеrе’ѕ nо rеаѕоn thаt thіѕ lіfе саn’t bе
Еlесtrіс

Lоng rоаd, gоttа wауѕ tо gо

Таkе а bіg ѕtер, but уоu’rе nоt аlоnе
‘Саuѕе wе gоt еасhоthеr
Тhеrе’ѕ ѕо muсh уоu’ll dіѕсоvеr
Неаd ѕtrоng, but уоur hеаrt іѕ ѕtrоngеr
Ѕtау саlm wаlkіng thrоugh thе fіrе
І knоw уоu’rе gоnnа mаkе іt оut

Тhеу’ll trу tо brіng уоu dоwn
Вut уоu’vе gоt thе роwеr nоw

І knоw уоu fееl іt, fееl іt
Іf уоu bеlіеvе іt thеn уоu саn
Тhеrе’ѕ nо rеаѕоn thаt thіѕ lіfе саn’t bе
Еlесtrіс
Оh, І саn ѕее іt, ѕее іt
Іf уоu bеlіеvе іt thеn уоu саn
Тhеrе’ѕ nо rеаѕоn thаt thіѕ lіfе саn’t bе
Еlесtrіс



Fonte

