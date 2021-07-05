Katy Perry e Miley Cyrus sono tornate nella top 50 americana di iTunes con due brani usciti oltre un decennio fa, rispettivamente Firework (del 2010) e Party In The U.S.A. (del 2012).
Perché? Perché oggi negli Stati Uniti d’America è (ancora) il 4 luglio, ovvero l’Independence Day, il giorno dell’indipendenza. E queste due canzoni possono essere considerate in qualche modo patriottiche.
E quale motivo migliore di questo, quindi, per riascoltarci del buon sano e vecchio pop dello scorso decennio? Mi manca da morire. Quale preferite fra le due, Katy Perry o Miley Cyrus?
Do you ever feel like a plastic bag
Drifting through the wind
Wanting to start again?
Do you ever feel, feel so paper thin
Like a house of cards
One blow from caving in?
Do you ever feel already buried deep?
Six feet under screams, but no one seems to hear a thing
Do you know that there’s still a chance for you
‘Cause there’s a spark in you
You just gotta ignite the light, and let it shine
Just own the night like the 4th of July
‘Cause, baby, you’re a firework
Come on, show ’em what you’re worth
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
As you shoot across the sky
Baby, you’re a firework
Come on, let your colors burst
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
You’re gonna leave ’em all in awe, awe, awe
You don’t have to feel like a waste of space
You’re original, cannot be replaced
If you only knew what the future holds
After a hurricane comes a rainbow
Maybe a reason why all the doors are closed
So you could open one that leads you to the perfect road
Like a lightning bolt, your heart will blow
And when it’s time, you’ll know
You just gotta ignite the light, and let it shine
Just own the night like the 4th of July
‘Cause, baby, you’re a firework
Come on, show ’em what you’re worth
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
As you shoot across the sky
Baby, you’re a firework
Come on, let your colors burst
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
You’re gonna leave ’em all in awe, awe, awe
Boom, boom, boom
Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon
It’s always been inside of you, you, you
And now it’s time to let it through
‘Cause, baby, you’re a firework
Come on, show ’em what you’re worth
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
As you shoot across the sky
Baby, you’re a firework
Come on, make your colors burst
Make ’em go, “Oh, oh, oh”
You’re gonna leave ’em all in awe, awe, awe
Boom, boom, boom
Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon
Boom, boom, boom
Even brighter than the moon, moon, moon
Get to the club in my taxi cab
Everybody’s looking at me now
Like, “Who’s that chick, that’s rockin’ kicks?
She gotta be from out of town”
So hard with my girls not around me
It’s definitely not a Nashville party
‘Cause all I see are stilettos
I guess I never got the memo
My tummy’s turnin’ and I’m feelin’ kinda home sick
Too much pressure and I’m nervous
That’s when the DJ dropped my favorite tune
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
And a Britney song was on
So I put my hands up
They’re playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I’m noddin’ my head like, yeah
Movin’ my hips like, yeah
I got my hands up, they’re playing my song
They know I’m gonna be okay
Yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
Feel like hopping on a flight (on a flight)
Back to my hometown tonight (town tonight)
Something stops me every time (every time)
The DJ plays my song and I feel alright
So I put my hands up
They’re playing my song, the butterflies fly away
I’m noddin’ my head like, yeah (noddin’ my head)
Movin’ my hips like, yeah (ooh yeah)
I got my hands up, they’re playing my song
They know I’m gonna be okay (gonna be okay)
Yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
So I put my hands up
They’re playing my song, the butterflies fly away (flying away)
I’m noddin’ my head like, yeah (noddin’ my head like, yeah)
Movin’ my hips like, yeah (movin’ my hips like, yeah)
I got my hands up, they’re playing my song
They know I’m gonna be okay (I’m gonna be okay)
Yeah, it’s a party in the U.S.A.
Yeah (ha-ha-ha-ha), it’s a party in the U.S.A.