Karmian annuncia nuovo album Horror Vacui Italia

Gli italiani KARMIAN pubblicheranno il nuovo album “Horror Vacui” il 20 marzo per Rockshot Records. Il disco è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Luca Cocconi e Simone Sighinolfi agli Audiocore Studio.
Il singolo “Beastmaster Of The Void” è stato estratto dal disco.
La tracklist di “Horror Vacui” è la seguente:
1. One Thousand Shining Bubbles – 06:38
2. Beastmaster of the Void – 03:21
3. Gott Mit Uns Nicht – 04:38
4. The Call of the Abyssal Bell – 06:17
5. Black Magical Soap Opera – 03:54
6. Temple of the Fleshless Goddess – 03:23
7. Libido et Mors – 03:40
8. Beyond the Dream Gate of Fear – 04:16
9. Maker of Angels – 04:43
