Karmian annuncia nuovo album Horror Vacui Italia

Gli italiani KARMIAN pubblicheranno il nuovo album “Horror Vacui” il 20 marzo per Rockshot Records. Il disco è stato registrato, mixato e masterizzato da Luca Cocconi e Simone Sighinolfi agli Audiocore Studio.

Il singolo “Beastmaster Of The Void” è stato estratto dal disco.

La tracklist di “Horror Vacui” è la seguente:

1. One Thousand Shining Bubbles – 06:38

2. Beastmaster of the Void – 03:21

3. Gott Mit Uns Nicht – 04:38

4. The Call of the Abyssal Bell – 06:17

5. Black Magical Soap Opera – 03:54

6. Temple of the Fleshless Goddess – 03:23

7. Libido et Mors – 03:40

8. Beyond the Dream Gate of Fear – 04:16

9. Maker of Angels – 04:43