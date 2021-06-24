La testimonianza di Britney Spears in tribunale è stata un vero terremoto mediatico e moltissime star si sono strette intorno alla principessa del pop. Tra loro c’è anche l’ex fidanzato della cantante di Lucky. Justin Timberlake ha espresso tutto il suo supporto alla popstar e si è augurato che il giudice metta fine alla conservatorship che ha chiuso la Spears in una vera gabbia per 13 anni.

“Dopo quello che abbiamo visto oggi, dovremmo tutti sostenere Britney in questo momento. Indipendentemente dal nostro passato, bello e brutto, e non importa quanto tempo fa… quello che le sta succedendo non è giusto. A nessuna donna dovrebbe mai essere impedito di prendere decisioni sul proprio corpo. Nessuno dovrebbe MAI essere trattenuto contro la propria volontà… o dovrebbe mai dover chiedere il permesso di accedere a tutto ciò per cui ha lavorato così duramente. Jess ed io inviamo il nostro affetto e il nostro supporto assoluto a Britney durante questo periodo. Speriamo che i tribunali e la sua famiglia la lascino vivere come vuole vivere“.

E speriamo davvero che il giudice liberi presto una donna che da più di un decennio vive in un incubo alla Handmaid’s Tale.

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.

Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.

No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021