Justin Timberlake canta il nuovo singolo ‘Selfish’ e presenta l’album

Passata la tempesta che l’ha travolto per le rivelazioni che Britney Spears ha fatto nel libro The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake ha annunciato il suo comeback. L’ex leader degli Nsync ha cantato il nuovo singolo Selfish durante uno show all’Orpheum Theater di Memphis e poche ore dopo ha anche pubblicato un video in cui ha presentato il nuovo album Everything I Thought It Was.

Dal live il nuovo singolo sembra caruccio, certamente meglio di Filthy (primo estratto dell’ultimo album di Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods).

Justin Timberlake announces new album, ‘Everything I Thought It Was.’ pic.twitter.com/tVp6l4WjAr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2024

Justin Timberlake – Selfish, il testo.

If they saw what I saw

They would fall the way I fell

They don’t know who you are

Baby, I would never tell

If they know what I know

They would never let you go

So guess what? I ain’t ever letting you go

‘Cause your lips were made for mine

And my heart would go flatline

If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time

Uh, so if I get jealous, I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish

It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it

When you’rе out, lookin’ like you do

But you can’t hide it, no

Put you in a frame, boo

Baby, who can blamе you

That your mama made you?

Look at me and say you

You cannot be explained

You must be an angel

Every time my phone rings

I hope that it’s you on the other side

I can tell you every, everything that’s on my mind

Don’t want any other guys

Takin’ my place girl, I gotta do what’s right

I know I may be wrong, but I don’t wanna be right

‘Cause your lips were made for mine

And my heart would go flatline

If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time

Uh, so if I get jealous, I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish

It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it

When you’re out, lookin’ like you do

But you can’t hide it, no

Put you in a frame, boo

Baby, who can blame you

That your mama made you?

Look at me and say you

You cannot be explained, boo

You must be an angel

Put you in a frame, boo

Baby who can blame you?

What your mama made you

Look at me and say you

You cannot be explained

You must be an angel

All of my heart

Tied to your heart

But for the whole world to see

Girl, the core of our heart

And all the stars

They would get jealous of me

So if I get jealous, but I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish (Guess I’m selfish)

It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it

When you’re out lookin’ like you do

But you can’t hide it, no

[Post-Chorus]

Put you in a frame, boo

Baby, who can blame you

That your mama made you? (That your mama made you)

Look at me and say you

You cannot be explained

You must be an angel (Must be an angel)

Put you in a frame, boo

Baby who can blame you?

What your mama made you

Look at me and say you

You cannot be explained

You must be an angel

Jealous, but I can’t help it

I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish