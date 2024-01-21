Justin Timberlake canta il nuovo singolo ‘Selfish’ e presenta l’album

Passata la tempesta che l’ha travolto per le rivelazioni che Britney Spears ha fatto nel libro The Woman in Me, Justin Timberlake ha annunciato il suo comeback. L’ex leader degli Nsync ha cantato il nuovo singolo Selfish durante uno show all’Orpheum Theater di Memphis e poche ore dopo ha anche pubblicato un video in cui ha presentato il nuovo album Everything I Thought It Was.
Dal live il nuovo singolo sembra caruccio, certamente meglio di Filthy (primo estratto dell’ultimo album di Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods).
Justin Timberlake announces new album, ‘Everything I Thought It Was.’ pic.twitter.com/tVp6l4WjAr
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 20, 2024
Justin Timberlake – Selfish, il testo.
If they saw what I saw
They would fall the way I fell
They don’t know who you are
Baby, I would never tell
If they know what I know
They would never let you go
So guess what? I ain’t ever letting you go
‘Cause your lips were made for mine
And my heart would go flatline
If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time
Uh, so if I get jealous, I can’t help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish
It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it
When you’rе out, lookin’ like you do
But you can’t hide it, no
Put you in a frame, boo
Baby, who can blamе you
That your mama made you?
Look at me and say you
You cannot be explained
You must be an angel
Every time my phone rings
I hope that it’s you on the other side
I can tell you every, everything that’s on my mind
Don’t want any other guys
Takin’ my place girl, I gotta do what’s right
I know I may be wrong, but I don’t wanna be right
‘Cause your lips were made for mine
And my heart would go flatline
If it wasn’t beatin’ for you all the time
Uh, so if I get jealous, I can’t help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish
It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it
When you’re out, lookin’ like you do
But you can’t hide it, no
Put you in a frame, boo
Baby, who can blame you
That your mama made you?
Look at me and say you
You cannot be explained, boo
You must be an angel
Put you in a frame, boo
Baby who can blame you?
What your mama made you
Look at me and say you
You cannot be explained
You must be an angel
All of my heart
Tied to your heart
But for the whole world to see
Girl, the core of our heart
And all the stars
They would get jealous of me
So if I get jealous, but I can’t help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish (Guess I’m selfish)
It’s bad for my mental but I can’t fight it
When you’re out lookin’ like you do
But you can’t hide it, no
[Post-Chorus]
Put you in a frame, boo
Baby, who can blame you
That your mama made you? (That your mama made you)
Look at me and say you
You cannot be explained
You must be an angel (Must be an angel)
Put you in a frame, boo
Baby who can blame you?
What your mama made you
Look at me and say you
You cannot be explained
You must be an angel
Jealous, but I can’t help it
I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish