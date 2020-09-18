Justin Bieber dà una svolta alla sua carriera: ascolta Holy, il nuovo singolo (VIDEO)
Justin Bieber è tornato con un nuovo progetto.
A nemmeno un anno di distanza da Yummy e Changes, Justin Bieber è tornato con un nuovo singolo, Holy. Lontani i tempi degli ammiccamenti e delle sue foto piccanti, la tanto chiacchierata svolta cristiana è arrivata. Holy parla di amore, fede e anche di Dio e il video sembra una roba uscita dal catalogo di Pureflix (la versione cristiana evangelica di Netflix).
Felice per Justin e per i fan che apprezzano questo pezzo con il relativo video, ma non è cosa per me, nemmeno riascoltando e riguardando tutto per ore potrei farmi piacere Holy.
Buon ascolto.
#HOLY out now with @chancetherapper. The new era begins. We made a movie @colintilley @ryandestiny @WValderrama https://t.co/r3eeeS5eF5 pic.twitter.com/oe4uAfHgkT
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 18, 2020
Justin Bieber, Holy: il testo.
I hear a lot about sinners
Don’t think that I’ll be a saint
But I might go down to the river
‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch
Yeah, it’s making me say
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
I don’t do well with the drama
And, no, I can’t stand it being fake
(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)
I don’t believe in nirvana
But the way that we love in the night gave me life
Baby, I can’t explain
That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy
They say we’re too young and
The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin’”
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don’t know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)
They say we’re too young and
The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin’”
Wise men say fools rush in
But I don’t know (Chance the Rapper)
The first step pleases the Father
Might be the hardest to take
But when you come out of the water
I’m a believer, my heart is fleshy
Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci
They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy
But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi
Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed
When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi
Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski
I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin’ next week
I wanna honor, wanna honor you
Bride’s groom, I’m my father’s child
I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud (Yes)
If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds (Uh)
I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)
Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)
Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)
I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us (Ah)
I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy
On God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second, on God
Runnin’ to the altar like a track star
Can’t wait another second
‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me
Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy
Lascia un commento