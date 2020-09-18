A nemmeno un anno di distanza da Yummy e Changes, Justin Bieber è tornato con un nuovo singolo, Holy. Lontani i tempi degli ammiccamenti e delle sue foto piccanti, la tanto chiacchierata svolta cristiana è arrivata. Holy parla di amore, fede e anche di Dio e il video sembra una roba uscita dal catalogo di Pureflix (la versione cristiana evangelica di Netflix).

Felice per Justin e per i fan che apprezzano questo pezzo con il relativo video, ma non è cosa per me, nemmeno riascoltando e riguardando tutto per ore potrei farmi piacere Holy.

Buon ascolto.



Justin Bieber, Holy: il testo.

I hear a lot about sinners

Don’t think that I’ll be a saint

But I might go down to the river

‘Cause the way that the sky opens up when we touch

Yeah, it’s making me say

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

I don’t do well with the drama

And, no, I can’t stand it being fake

(No, no, no, no, no, no, no)

I don’t believe in nirvana

But the way that we love in the night gave me life

Baby, I can’t explain

That the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin’”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know (Ah-ah-ah-ah)

They say we’re too young and

The pimps and the players say, “Don’t go crushin’”

Wise men say fools rush in

But I don’t know (Chance the Rapper)

The first step pleases the Father

Might be the hardest to take

But when you come out of the water

I’m a believer, my heart is fleshy

Life is short with a temper like Joe Pesci

They always come and sing your praises, your name is catchy

But they don’t see you how I see you, Parlay and Desi

Cross, Tween, Tween, Hesi’ hit the jet speed

When they get messy, go lefty like Lionel Messi

Let’s take a trip and get the Vespas or rent a jetski

I know the spots that got the best weed, we goin’ next week

I wanna honor, wanna honor you

Bride’s groom, I’m my father’s child

I know when the son takes the first steps, the Father’s proud (Yes)

If you make it to the water, He’ll part the clouds (Uh)

I know He made you a snack like Oscar Proud (Mwah)

Suffer it to be so now gotta clean it up (Ooh)

Formalize the union in communion, He can trust (Woo)

I know I ain’t leavin’ you like I know He ain’t leavin’ us (Ah)

I know we believe in God, and I know God believes in us

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so holy, holy, holy, holy, holy

On God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second, on God

Runnin’ to the altar like a track star

Can’t wait another second

‘Cause the way you hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

Feels so ho-ho-ho-holy