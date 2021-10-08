Un anno fa l’annuncio della ‘pausa dalle Little Mix’ e poi a dicembre 2020 l’addio definitivo al gruppo che l’aveva resa famosa, ma adesso Jesy Nelson è tornata. La cantante inglese ha fatto il suo debutto da solista in modo volpino, chiamando Nicki Minaj per un featuring. La canzone è tanto caruccia, orecchiabile e radiofonica e il video musicale fa da perfetta cornice a questo “comeback” senza le sue colleghe. Nella clip c’è pure un cameo di Diddy, che pare messo sotto formalina, perché a 52 anni è identico a 20 anni fa.

#JesyNelson has released the music video for her debut solo single, “Boyz” featuring @NickiMinaj. Watch: https://t.co/VQ2yA8bkdP pic.twitter.com/m07CXEttcb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2021

Jesy Nelson: Boyz, il testo

Run the street

Bad boy, me recipe

Being nice a little boring when you in between the sheets

You know I know how to please ya

Ooh, I like them tattoos and the gold teeth

Tough to make me feel like I’m a baddie

I like the fire you’re bringing out of me

Baby, something ’bout him got me weak in the knees

Oh, the hole that you dug, you’d be criminal

My momma won’t see what I see in ya

But I don’t want it if it ain’t bad enough

I don’t know what it is but

I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

You know I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)

I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me

I love bad boys for life

I like a bad, bad boy (Bad boy)

You know I like a bad, bad boy (Bad boy)

I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me

I love bad boys for life

Got a little attitude

But I think he’s kinda cute

So hood, so good, so damn tattooed

No, you know how to please me

Like it raw baby, so G me

Ooh, I like them tattoos and them gold teeth

Tough to make me feel like I’m a baddie

I like the fire you’re bringing out of me

Baby something ’bout it got me weak in the knees

Oh, the hole that you dug, you’d be criminal

My momma won’t see what I see in ya

But I don’t want it if it ain’t bad enough

I don’t know what it is but

I like a bad, bad boy

I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me

I love bad boys for life

Il motivo dell’addio alle Little Mix.