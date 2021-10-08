Un anno fa l’annuncio della ‘pausa dalle Little Mix’ e poi a dicembre 2020 l’addio definitivo al gruppo che l’aveva resa famosa, ma adesso Jesy Nelson è tornata. La cantante inglese ha fatto il suo debutto da solista in modo volpino, chiamando Nicki Minaj per un featuring. La canzone è tanto caruccia, orecchiabile e radiofonica e il video musicale fa da perfetta cornice a questo “comeback” senza le sue colleghe. Nella clip c’è pure un cameo di Diddy, che pare messo sotto formalina, perché a 52 anni è identico a 20 anni fa.
https://t.co/Ly0sxSLGVX pic.twitter.com/0fmFdKlJBZ
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 8, 2021
#JesyNelson has released the music video for her debut solo single, “Boyz” featuring @NickiMinaj.
Watch: https://t.co/VQ2yA8bkdP pic.twitter.com/m07CXEttcb
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 8, 2021
Jesy Nelson: Boyz, il testo
Run the street
Bad boy, me recipe
Being nice a little boring when you in between the sheets
You know I know how to please ya
Ooh, I like them tattoos and the gold teeth
Tough to make me feel like I’m a baddie
I like the fire you’re bringing out of me
Baby, something ’bout him got me weak in the knees
Oh, the hole that you dug, you’d be criminal
My momma won’t see what I see in ya
But I don’t want it if it ain’t bad enough
I don’t know what it is but
I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)
You know I like a bad, bad boy (Boy)
I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me
I love bad boys for life
I like a bad, bad boy (Bad boy)
You know I like a bad, bad boy (Bad boy)
I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me
I love bad boys for life
Got a little attitude
But I think he’s kinda cute
So hood, so good, so damn tattooed
No, you know how to please me
Like it raw baby, so G me
Ooh, I like them tattoos and them gold teeth
Tough to make me feel like I’m a baddie
I like the fire you’re bringing out of me
Baby something ’bout it got me weak in the knees
Oh, the hole that you dug, you’d be criminal
My momma won’t see what I see in ya
But I don’t want it if it ain’t bad enough
I don’t know what it is but
I like a bad, bad boy
I like a bad boy, you can’t stop me
I love bad boys for life
Il motivo dell’addio alle Little Mix.
“Ho lasciato tutto perché non potevo più sopportare la pressione che c’era nello stare in quella situazione. Per me era davvero troppo. Lasciare il gruppo è stato importante per la mia salute mentale. Il punto di rottura è arrivato con l’ultimo video che abbiamo girato. Eravamo in pieno lockdown ed ero felicissima circondata da tutte le persone che amo. Quello era un periodo di piena serenità, l’ho capito quando sono tornata al lavoro. Sono diventata immediatamente una persona diversa sul set, ero piena di ansia”.