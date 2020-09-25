Jennifer Lopez e Maluma pubblicano 2 duetti con un unico video musicale: Pa Ti e Lonely
Al grido di ‘two is megl che uan‘, Jennifer Lopez e Maluma hanno pubblicato ben due duetti in un colpo solo. Pa Ti e Lonely, doppietta di singoli, ma un unico lungo video musicale in cui il manzo colombiano è un agente dell FBI sotto copertura, che si finge assistente della milionaria JLo e la fa finire in carcere. Le due canzoni sono tanto carucce, Pa Ti in particolare mi è piaciuta già al primo ascolto, ma il vero splendore di questa collaborazione sono proprio Jennifer e Maluma, una combo di bonaggine.
Non so voi, ma io da Maluma mi farei ammanettare e interrogare molto volentieri.
Jennifer Lopez e Maluma: il testo di Pa Ti.
Tengo una vista al mar desde el balcón
Desayuno en la cama, ¿por qué no?, oh-oh
Tengo un closet full de Christian Dior
Obras de Picasso y hasta de Van Gogh, oh-oh
Tantos autos y diamantes
Avión con mi nombre adelante
Todo lo que tengo solo tiene precio si
Lo comparto junto a ti, yeah-yeah
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo e’ pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)
La cuenta del banco
Quiero consentirte, te doy lo que quieras
Mi voz cuando canto
También lo que tengo bajo ‘e la caderas
O vamos de luna de miel pa’ Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico)
Después del yate llegamo’ a Santo Domingo
Ya tú sabes lo bien que sabe
De mi boca tú tiene’ la llave (La llave)
Estoy lista ya, solo tú me interesa’
‘Tamo pa’ pasar la vida completa
[Pre-Coro: Jennifer Lopez]
Tantos autos y diamantes
Avión con mi nombre adelante
Todo lo que tengo solo tiene precio si
Lo comparto junto a ti, yeah-yeah
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Papi Juancho, mamacita)
Si tú me da’ de to’ lo tuyo, baby (Uh-uh)
Mataría por ti, me arriesgaría por ti, mi amor (Ta-ta, ta-ta)
Aunque en mi cuenta ‘e banco no hayan ni mil (Sí, sí)
Todo será fácil si te pone’ pa’ mí, mamá (Baby)
Mucho me demoré pa’ concoer a tu viejo (Viejo, viejo)
Cuando me trataban como to’ un pendejo
Y míranos, aquí estamo’
Nadie no’ creía que íbamo’ pa’ viejo’
Estás en mi mente, bebecita, todo el día
Tu cuerpo es como poesía, uh
Sin problemas te lo admito, sino estás me debilito
Cada ve’ que tú te va’ me queda faltando un poquito (Qué, qué?)
Baby, yo te necesito, me tiene’ loco, loquito
No he fumado nada y ya me tiene’ volando bajito
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti
Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)
Jajaja
Alright, alright
J.Lo, llegué yo
Papi Juancho, mamacita
Jennifer Lopez e Maluma: il testo di Lonely.
It’s five in the morning and I’m thinking of you (Skrrt)
Wondering what could have happened (Ooh)
It’s been a while since you have called
The alcohol hasn’t helped, yeah
Even my habits have changed, yeah
An ounce of krippy (Yeah-eh)
For the sorrows I still haven’t paid
You’re sayin’ that you’re feelin’ lonely
But you fucked up, baby, I’m sorry
I’m doing so much better without you
Just kill your ego before it kills you
I need you, I’m lonely
If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry
You’re my shorty, no one is the same
Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you
Dude, I’m missing you a lot
I feel like I’m in jail, give me the best already (Woo, woo, woo)
The loneliness, I swear to you, it kills me
Even my dog misses you, don’t be ungrateful
Nothing makes sense if you’re not there (You)
Before I didn’t drink and now I’m dying in alcohol
I remember in the Rrari how we’d make love (Mami)
I’ll always be your dark-skinned from the Bronx
[Chorus: Maluma & Jennifer Lopez]
I need you, I’m lonely (Yeah)
If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry (I’m sorry)
You’re my shorty, no one is the same (Ay)
Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you
You’re sayin’ that you’re feelin’ lonely
But you fucked up, baby, I’m sorry (Sorry)
I’m doing so much better without you (Without you)
Just kill your ego before it kills you
Papi Juancho (Yeah, nobody like him)
I also felt sick whenever I cried for you
My tears fall because i know that I fucked it up
I wanna love you, you already know, yeah
Why the hell did you lie to me?
I made you feel like a joke
No one like me loved you
I’m not going to give up on you, ah-ah-ah-ah
I admit that I thought of kalling you (No, no)
But I had to start to love myself (Baby)
You were never there I when I needed you
Don’t believe that, if I even voted for the most famous person (Alright)
[Chorus: Jennifer Lopez & Maluma]
You say that you’re feeling lonely
I’m better without you, I’m sorry
Like me, tell me, who’s going to treat you?
You heart my ego, not knowing to love
I need you, I’m lonely
If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry
You’re my shorty, no one is the same
Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you
Yeah, I gotta love me
Yeah-yeah
Maluma, baby (Ooh-ooh)
Yeah-yeah
J.Lo
Yeah-yeah (Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)
Rude-Rude-Rudeboyz
Mamacita (Ah)
You know how much I love, right?
I know
I’m just here to tell you that
What?
I fuckin’ miss you, I just, I just need you
Muah
Too bad
Once again, hahaha
Royalty Records, huh
Don’t come over here with that shit
