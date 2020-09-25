Al grido di ‘two is megl che uan‘, Jennifer Lopez e Maluma hanno pubblicato ben due duetti in un colpo solo. Pa Ti e Lonely, doppietta di singoli, ma un unico lungo video musicale in cui il manzo colombiano è un agente dell FBI sotto copertura, che si finge assistente della milionaria JLo e la fa finire in carcere. Le due canzoni sono tanto carucce, Pa Ti in particolare mi è piaciuta già al primo ascolto, ma il vero splendore di questa collaborazione sono proprio Jennifer e Maluma, una combo di bonaggine.

Non so voi, ma io da Maluma mi farei ammanettare e interrogare molto volentieri.

Jennifer Lopez e Maluma: il testo di Pa Ti.

Tengo una vista al mar desde el balcón

Desayuno en la cama, ¿por qué no?, oh-oh

Tengo un closet full de Christian Dior

Obras de Picasso y hasta de Van Gogh, oh-oh

Tantos autos y diamantes

Avión con mi nombre adelante

Todo lo que tengo solo tiene precio si

Lo comparto junto a ti, yeah-yeah

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo e’ pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)

La cuenta del banco

Quiero consentirte, te doy lo que quieras

Mi voz cuando canto

También lo que tengo bajo ‘e la caderas

O vamos de luna de miel pa’ Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico)

Después del yate llegamo’ a Santo Domingo

Ya tú sabes lo bien que sabe

De mi boca tú tiene’ la llave (La llave)

Estoy lista ya, solo tú me interesa’

‘Tamo pa’ pasar la vida completa

[Pre-Coro: Jennifer Lopez]

Tantos autos y diamantes

Avión con mi nombre adelante

Todo lo que tengo solo tiene precio si

Lo comparto junto a ti, yeah-yeah

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Papi Juancho, mamacita)

Si tú me da’ de to’ lo tuyo, baby (Uh-uh)

Mataría por ti, me arriesgaría por ti, mi amor (Ta-ta, ta-ta)

Aunque en mi cuenta ‘e banco no hayan ni mil (Sí, sí)

Todo será fácil si te pone’ pa’ mí, mamá (Baby)

Mucho me demoré pa’ concoer a tu viejo (Viejo, viejo)

Cuando me trataban como to’ un pendejo

Y míranos, aquí estamo’

Nadie no’ creía que íbamo’ pa’ viejo’

Estás en mi mente, bebecita, todo el día

Tu cuerpo es como poesía, uh

Sin problemas te lo admito, sino estás me debilito

Cada ve’ que tú te va’ me queda faltando un poquito (Qué, qué?)

Baby, yo te necesito, me tiene’ loco, loquito

No he fumado nada y ya me tiene’ volando bajito

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Eh)

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Pase lo que pase estoy pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Todo lo que tengo es pa’ ti, pa’ ti

Solo pa’ ti, pa’ ti, pa’ ti (Wuh)

Jennifer Lopez e Maluma: il testo di Lonely.

It’s five in the morning and I’m thinking of you (Skrrt)

Wondering what could have happened (Ooh)

It’s been a while since you have called

The alcohol hasn’t helped, yeah

Even my habits have changed, yeah

An ounce of krippy (Yeah-eh)

For the sorrows I still haven’t paid

You’re sayin’ that you’re feelin’ lonely

But you fucked up, baby, I’m sorry

I’m doing so much better without you

Just kill your ego before it kills you

I need you, I’m lonely

If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry

You’re my shorty, no one is the same

Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you

Dude, I’m missing you a lot

I feel like I’m in jail, give me the best already (Woo, woo, woo)

The loneliness, I swear to you, it kills me

Even my dog misses you, don’t be ungrateful

Nothing makes sense if you’re not there (You)

Before I didn’t drink and now I’m dying in alcohol

I remember in the Rrari how we’d make love (Mami)

I’ll always be your dark-skinned from the Bronx

[Chorus: Maluma & Jennifer Lopez]

I need you, I’m lonely (Yeah)

If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry (I’m sorry)

You’re my shorty, no one is the same (Ay)

Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you

You’re sayin’ that you’re feelin’ lonely

But you fucked up, baby, I’m sorry (Sorry)

I’m doing so much better without you (Without you)

Just kill your ego before it kills you

I also felt sick whenever I cried for you

My tears fall because i know that I fucked it up

I wanna love you, you already know, yeah

Why the hell did you lie to me?

I made you feel like a joke

No one like me loved you

I’m not going to give up on you, ah-ah-ah-ah

I admit that I thought of kalling you (No, no)

But I had to start to love myself (Baby)

You were never there I when I needed you

Don’t believe that, if I even voted for the most famous person (Alright)

[Chorus: Jennifer Lopez & Maluma]

You say that you’re feeling lonely

I’m better without you, I’m sorry

Like me, tell me, who’s going to treat you?

You heart my ego, not knowing to love

I need you, I’m lonely

If I fucked it up, baby, I’m sorry

You’re my shorty, no one is the same

Let your ego go, it’s going to kill you

