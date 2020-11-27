A due mesi esatti da Pa Ti e Lonely, Jennifer Lopez ha rilasciato un altro singolo, In The Morning. Se i pezzi con Maluma sono carucci (ma non entusiasmanti), questo è molto più orecchiabile e il ritornello è una goduria per chiunque ami il pop. Erano anni che JLo non mi sfornava un singolo così cathcy in inglese. Per quanto mi riguarda In The Morning è assolutamente promossa.

Join me for a virtual Thanksgiving dance party ON Instagram Live TONIGHT at 11:45 pm EST! We’re celebrating the world premiere of #InTheMorning. There will be surprise #TurkeyEggs! Bring the whole fam! ✨🍁🦃✨ pic.twitter.com/Bx7U2XBdcF — jlo (@JLo) November 26, 2020

Surprise! Here’s the official cover art for #InTheMorning ✨ Single drops Friday ✨📸: Mert & Marcus pic.twitter.com/ZS7w3KqI4y — jlo (@JLo) November 25, 2020

Jennifer Lopez: In The Morning, il testo.

If you love me

Say it in the morning

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Sweet little white lies

Your sweet little white lies

Leave a bad taste in my mouth

Your taste in my mouth

Black dress with white wine

Mess it up, watch it fall down

When you watch it fall down

You tell I’m a real one

I’m the right one

But only when you’re on one

You tell me that you need me, wanna see me

But only when you want some, want some

If you love me

Say it in the morning

Not just in the evеning

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Baby, love me likе you mean it

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Hands cover my neck

Hold tight cuz you’re obsessed

Come get it in when you’re out

Get it in when you’re out

Go down in the dim light

You love it cause it’s so tight

So you better lock it down

You know you better lock it down

You tell I’m a real one

I’m the right one

But only when you’re on one

You tell me that you need me, wanna see me

But only when you want some, want some

If you love me (If you love me)

Say it in the morning (Say it in the morning)

Not just in the evening (Ooh)

Only when you want my body

Want my body

Baby, love me like you mean it

Not just in the evening

Only when you want my body

Want my body