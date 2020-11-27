Curiosità

Jennifer Lopez: ascolta il nuovo singolo In The Morning

Nov 27, 2020


Il nuovo pezzo di JLo è adorabile.

A due mesi esatti da Pa Ti e Lonely, Jennifer Lopez ha rilasciato un altro singolo, In The Morning. Se i pezzi con Maluma sono carucci (ma non entusiasmanti), questo è molto più orecchiabile e il ritornello è una goduria per chiunque ami il pop. Erano anni che JLo non mi sfornava un singolo così cathcy in inglese. Per quanto mi riguarda In The Morning è assolutamente promossa.

Jennifer Lopez: In The Morning, il testo.

If you love me
Say it in the morning
Not just in the evening
Only when you want my body
Want my body

Sweet little white lies

Your sweet little white lies
Leave a bad taste in my mouth
Your taste in my mouth
Black dress with white wine
Mess it up, watch it fall down
When you watch it fall down

You tell I’m a real one
I’m the right one
But only when you’re on one
You tell me that you need me, wanna see me
But only when you want some, want some

If you love me
Say it in the morning
Not just in the evеning
Only when you want my body
Want my body
Baby, love me likе you mean it
Not just in the evening
Only when you want my body
Want my body

Hands cover my neck
Hold tight cuz you’re obsessed
Come get it in when you’re out
Get it in when you’re out
Go down in the dim light
You love it cause it’s so tight
So you better lock it down
You know you better lock it down

You tell I’m a real one
I’m the right one
But only when you’re on one
You tell me that you need me, wanna see me
But only when you want some, want some

If you love me (If you love me)
Say it in the morning (Say it in the morning)
Not just in the evening (Ooh)
Only when you want my body
Want my body
Baby, love me like you mean it
Not just in the evening
Only when you want my body
Want my body



Fonte

