Curiosità

Jenna Ortega di Mercoledì “ossessionata da un italiano”, su Twitter diventa virale

Dic 28, 2022


Jenna Ortega è senza dubbio l’attrice del momento e online è stato addirittura creato un video che raccoglie tutte le volte che il suo personaggio in Mercoledì, la serie di Netflix, sorride o ride.

﻿

La Mercoledì-Mania si è però estesa a macchia d’olio e se il balletto di Bloody Mary è stato pure ballato da Gegia e Ciacci nell’ultima puntata del Grande Fratello Vip, su Twitter nel corso delle ultime settimane è diventato virale un trend. Il titolo? “Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that’s she’s obsessed with the italian..” Ovvero false interviste in cui l’attrice confesserebbe al magazine di avere un’ossessione per qualche italiano famoso. “Sto imparando l’italiano solo per capirlo” conclude il tweet.

E così l’hanno fatta diventare “innamorata” di Alberto Angela, dei Santi Francesi, di Tommy Dali di Amici, ma anche di Tananai, Blanco, Alex Wyse, Orietta Berti, Beatrice Quinta e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Fra questi tweet di false interviste e il balletto di Carmen Russo, se Jenna Ortega lo scopre depennerà l’Italia dai paesi da visitare.

Mercoledì, “Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian…”

 

E ancora…



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Veronica Satti: “Televoto di Antonella e autori, vi spiego come funzionano davvero le cose al GF”

Dic 28, 2022
Curiosità

Spinalbese parla di Belen, del segreto rivelato a Oriana e si smaschera: “Mi hanno offerto soldi. Questa cosa la sai solo tu!”

Dic 28, 2022
Curiosità

Sonia Bruganelli, quello che è successo dopo la discussione con Giulia al GF Vip: “Mi sembrava un atteggiamento a mio danno”

Dic 28, 2022

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Jenna Ortega di Mercoledì “ossessionata da un italiano”, su Twitter diventa virale

Dic 28, 2022
Sport

Caso Juve, Malagò: "Non posso parlare ma idea me la sono fatta"

Dic 28, 2022
Spettacolo

Sanremo 2023, FantaSanremo da record: quasi 170.000 iscrizioni in 24 ore

Dic 28, 2022
Salute

«Convivenza forzata e solitudine risvegliano menti criminali»

Dic 28, 2022