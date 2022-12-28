Jenna Ortega di Mercoledì “ossessionata da un italiano”, su Twitter diventa virale

Jenna Ortega è senza dubbio l’attrice del momento e online è stato addirittura creato un video che raccoglie tutte le volte che il suo personaggio in Mercoledì, la serie di Netflix, sorride o ride.

La Mercoledì-Mania si è però estesa a macchia d’olio e se il balletto di Bloody Mary è stato pure ballato da Gegia e Ciacci nell’ultima puntata del Grande Fratello Vip, su Twitter nel corso delle ultime settimane è diventato virale un trend. Il titolo? “Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that’s she’s obsessed with the italian..” Ovvero false interviste in cui l’attrice confesserebbe al magazine di avere un’ossessione per qualche italiano famoso. “Sto imparando l’italiano solo per capirlo” conclude il tweet.

E così l’hanno fatta diventare “innamorata” di Alberto Angela, dei Santi Francesi, di Tommy Dali di Amici, ma anche di Tananai, Blanco, Alex Wyse, Orietta Berti, Beatrice Quinta e chi più ne ha più ne metta. Fra questi tweet di false interviste e il balletto di Carmen Russo, se Jenna Ortega lo scopre depennerà l’Italia dai paesi da visitare.

Mercoledì, “Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian…”

“Wednesday”‘s Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian history communicator Alberto Angela. “I’m fascinated by his hands, the way he moves them when he speaks, and that indie look… I’m learning italian just to understand him and his speeches” pic.twitter.com/ZejGfITMf8 — milù 🛷 (@lnclt_dulac) December 5, 2022

Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she’s been obsessed with the Italian band Santi Francesi. “I’ve been obsessed with Non è così male since it came out, I find it very underrated” she said “I loved their performance, they are amazing!” pic.twitter.com/5S0aSDFyWr — 🦇 non è così male (@itzdomnic) December 4, 2022

“Wednesday”‘s Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian singer Tommy Dali from Amici22 “I’m fascinated by his hands, the way he moves them when he speaks, and that indie look… I’m learning italian just to understand him and his speeches” pic.twitter.com/Csg6sibJc5 — 🕷️ (@sophicino) December 6, 2022

Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she’s a huge fan of the Italian singer-songwriter Blanco. “I’ve been obsessed with Nostalgia since it came out” she said, “I love his performances, he is doing amazing!” pic.twitter.com/gYmqR8imlE — vera 🕊 -205 (@dongfyrex) December 4, 2022

Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she’s been obsessed with the Italian singer Tananai. “I’ve been obsessed with his new album Rave, Eclissi since it came out, I find it very underrated” she said “I love it, it’s an amazing album!” pic.twitter.com/KVOpGh9XQh — emma☾☼ (@volersimale_) December 6, 2022

E ancora…

“Wednesday”‘s Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian singer Alex Wyse from Amici21 “I’m fascinated by his hands, the way he moves them when he speaks, and i love his music…I’m learning italian just to understand him and his speeches” pic.twitter.com/qYCnF4Ibs5 — syd + alex (@JUSTFVR3NDS) December 6, 2022

“Wednesday”‘s Jenna Ortega reveals in interview that she’s obsessed with the italian singer orietta betti “I’m fascinated by her sounds, the way she wears shell dresses, and how she sings… I’m learning italian just to understand her songs ” pic.twitter.com/QAo6rwNGi5 — leo -71; glee 3; pride & prejudice🌨 (@leoisgorgeous) December 8, 2022