Jamie Lynn Spears pubblica una nuova versione di ‘Follow Me’ per la reunion di Zoey 101
La sorella di Britney e la nuova versione della sigla di Zoey 101.
Come ho già detto ieri, Jamie Lynn Spears ha parlato di un probabile reboot di Zoey 101, ma oltre ad un ritorno della serie, il prossimo 25 ottobre ci sarà una reunion speciale. Zoey 101 Experience, un evento on line a cui si può assistere comprando un biglietto e che prevede la partecipazione di quasi tutto il cast del telefilm, ci saranno infatti: Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Chris Massey (Michael Barret) e ovviamente Jamie Lynn. Non è finita qui, perché stamani la sorella minore di Britney Spears (che ha fatto arrabbiare i fan della principessa del pop) ha pubblicato una nuova versione del celebre brano Follow Me, che faceva anche da sigla a Zoey 101.
Ma quanto è caruccia Follow Me? Sicuramente più dei singoli country di Jamie!
It’s out!!!!! Let’s get #zoey101 #followmezoey101 trending!! I’m crying! This is for our childhood! pic.twitter.com/KBvRo957V4
— Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) October 22, 2020
Jamie Lynn Spears: Follow Me, il testo.
Ooh, I know you see me standin’ here
Do I look good, my dear?
Do I look good today? (Today, today)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, I’m just another kinda girl
And you wanna see my world
So come and run away
Yeah, yeah
If you wanna play
Come and play today
Let’s just get away, yeah
I will make you see
All of the things that you can be
Believe in yourself
Come follow me
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Hey, I wanna get inside your head
And take all your fears away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, you, have just gotta let it loose
And do what you choose to do
Don’t walk away
Yeah, yeah
If you wanna play
Come and play today
Let’s just get away, yeah
I will make you see
All of the things that you can be
Believe in yourself, come follow me
Yeah, yeah, yeah
The stars are shinin’ now
Shinin’ all for you
(Shinin’ all for you)
Just make a wish, you’ll see
I bet that it comes true
I will make you see
All of the things that you can be
Believe in yourself
Come follow me
Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)
