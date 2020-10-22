Come ho già detto ieri, Jamie Lynn Spears ha parlato di un probabile reboot di Zoey 101, ma oltre ad un ritorno della serie, il prossimo 25 ottobre ci sarà una reunion speciale. Zoey 101 Experience, un evento on line a cui si può assistere comprando un biglietto e che prevede la partecipazione di quasi tutto il cast del telefilm, ci saranno infatti: Sean Flynn (Chase Matthews), Erin Sanders (Quinn Pensky), Matthew Underwood (Logan Reese), Chris Massey (Michael Barret) e ovviamente Jamie Lynn. Non è finita qui, perché stamani la sorella minore di Britney Spears (che ha fatto arrabbiare i fan della principessa del pop) ha pubblicato una nuova versione del celebre brano Follow Me, che faceva anche da sigla a Zoey 101.

Ma quanto è caruccia Follow Me? Sicuramente più dei singoli country di Jamie!

Jamie Lynn Spears: Follow Me, il testo.

Ooh, I know you see me standin’ here

Do I look good, my dear?

Do I look good today? (Today, today)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, I’m just another kinda girl

And you wanna see my world

So come and run away

Yeah, yeah

If you wanna play

Come and play today

Let’s just get away, yeah

I will make you see

All of the things that you can be

Believe in yourself

Come follow me

Yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, I wanna get inside your head

And take all your fears away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, you, have just gotta let it loose

And do what you choose to do

Don’t walk away

Yeah, yeah

If you wanna play

Come and play today

Let’s just get away, yeah

I will make you see

All of the things that you can be

Believe in yourself, come follow me

Yeah, yeah, yeah

The stars are shinin’ now

Shinin’ all for you

(Shinin’ all for you)

Just make a wish, you’ll see

I bet that it comes true

I will make you see

All of the things that you can be

Believe in yourself

Come follow me

Yeah, yeah, yeah (yeah, yeah, yeah)