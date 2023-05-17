Curiosità

Jaded, ecco il nuovo video di Miley Cyrus

Mag 16, 2023



Miley Cyrus ha appena pubblicato il video di Jaded, brano scelto come terzo singolo del suo ultimo album Endless Summer Vacation.

Dopo il fortunatissimo Flowers (con cui ha stracciato ogni record) e il meno fortunato River, la cantante ci riprova con Jaded.
Ecco il video:

 

.@MileyCyrus has released the music video for “Jaded.”

Watch: https://t.co/kh7WbBLRHE pic.twitter.com/n36fsLwlcp

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2023

Jaded di Miley Cyrus | Testo

I don’t wanna call and talk too longI know it was wrong, but never said I was sorryNow I’ve had time to think it overWe’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury
Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?Said goodbye forever, but you never unpackedWe went to Hell, but we never came back
I’m sorry that you’re jadedI could’ve taken you placesYou’re lonely now and I hate itI’m sorry that you’re jaded
You’re not even willing to look at your partYou just jump in your car and head down to the bar ’til you’re blurryDon’t know when to stop, so you take it too farI don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark ’til I’m worriedOh, and it hurts me
And it’s a fucking shame that it ended like thatYou broke your own heart, but you’d never say thatWe went to Hell, but we never came back
I’m sorry that you’re jaded (jaded)I could’ve taken you places (places)You’re lonely now and I hate itI’m sorry that you’re jaded
I won’t lie, it won’t be easyWhen somebody new’s on your bodyI’ll change my number but keep your T-shirtI don’t mind it’s torn up and faded
I’m sorry that you’re jaded (jaded)I could’ve taken you places (places)You’re lonely now and I hate itI’m sorry that you’re jaded
I’m sorry that you’re jaded

L’articolo Jaded, ecco il nuovo video di Miley Cyrus proviene da Biccy.it.



