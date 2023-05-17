Jaded, ecco il nuovo video di Miley Cyrus

I don’t wanna call and talk too long

I know it was wrong, but never said I was sorry

Now I’ve had time to think it over

We’re much older and the bone’s too big to bury

Oh, isn’t it a shame that it ended like that?

Said goodbye forever, but you never unpacked

We went to Hell, but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I could’ve taken you places

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

You’re not even willing to look at your part

You just jump in your car and head down to the bar ’til you’re blurry

Don’t know when to stop, so you take it too far

I don’t know where you are and I’m left in the dark ’til I’m worried

Oh, and it hurts me

And it’s a fucking shame that it ended like that

You broke your own heart, but you’d never say that

We went to Hell, but we never came back

I’m sorry that you’re jaded (jaded)

I could’ve taken you places (places)

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I won’t lie, it won’t be easy

When somebody new’s on your body

I’ll change my number but keep your T-shirt

I don’t mind it’s torn up and faded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded (jaded)

I could’ve taken you places (places)

You’re lonely now and I hate it

I’m sorry that you’re jaded

I’m sorry that you’re jaded