Offerte di Oggi

JACK & JONES Trunks 3-Pack

Set 17, 2023
– Anatomically correct H-shape for high comfort
– Fabric blend for durability and flexibility
– Contrast and elasticated waistband

Because basic plain trunks just never go out of style. They’re made from a carefully chosen blend of quality cotton yarn and high-grade elastane. Long-lasting stretch and strong recovery in the waistband ensure the most comfortable fit.
Disponibile su Amazon.it a partire dal ‏ : ‎ 6 luglio 2016
Produttore ‏ : ‎ Jack & Jones
ASIN ‏ : ‎ B0CD3QNCVS
Categoria ‏ : ‎ Donna

Fabric blend for durability and flexibility
Quantità per pacco: 1
95% Cotone, 5% Elastan
Lavabile in lavatrice
Sense Trunks 3-Pack
Contrast and elasticated waistband
Care Label:
materialFabricComposition: 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane

29,99€ – 28,99 €

Articoli correlati

Offerte di Oggi

Speaker Portatile Bluetooth Anker SoundCore Boost 20W con Tecnologia BassUp, 12 Ore di Autonomia, Resistente all’Acqua IPX5, Raggio Bluetooth 20 metri con Suono e Bassi Superiori

Set 17, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Aroma Naturals Candele profumate a 3 strati, Candela di soia con clessidra, Brucia fino a 100 ore, Cera di soia naturale, Coperchio in legno, 21,52 once (Sale & Caramello)

Set 17, 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Hub USB C, SHULIANCABLE 4 Porte Adattatore Type C con 1 USB 3.0 (5 Gbps) & 3 USB 2.0, Multi USB Hub Adattatore per Macbook Pro/Air, iPad, PS4, Xbox, Windows, Android, Linux (USB – C)

Set 17, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Cronaca

Milano, 28enne travolto e ucciso da auto pirata

17 Settembre 2023
Curiosità

Chiara e Fedez reagiscono alla provocazione di Giulia De Lellis

17 Settembre 2023
Borsa

Clima, Fridays For Future: iniziative in Italia e in Europa

17 Settembre 2023
Offerte di Oggi

Speaker Portatile Bluetooth Anker SoundCore Boost 20W con Tecnologia BassUp, 12 Ore di Autonomia, Resistente all’Acqua IPX5, Raggio Bluetooth 20 metri con Suono e Bassi Superiori

17 Settembre 2023