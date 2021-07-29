Industry Baby di Lil Nas X ha ora un nuovo video ufficiale, l’Uncensored Video, peccato però che si tratti di un gigantesco pesce d’aprile in ritardo di circa quattro mesi.

Lil Nas X: Industry Baby è il nuovo video super queer * https://t.co/NRItuXZuHe https://t.co/M50s9Gu8Q9 — BICCY.IT (@BITCHYFit) July 23, 2021

Chi si aspettava di vedere la scena della doccia in versione uncensored, infatti, dovrà ricredersi. Perché la scena della doccia effettivamente c’è ma non mostra i ballerini svestiti danzare tutti insieme, ma semplicemente un’immagine del bocchettone che versa acqua in repeat come se il video si fosse in qualche modo bloccato a causa della connessione internet lenta. Così per oltre tre minuti. E tutti muti a fissarlo.

Qualcuno potrebbe gridare al clickbait, altri al genio del marketing.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (Uncensored Video)https://t.co/E2HaWdt8Qj pic.twitter.com/hbuj78SckW — nope 👶🏾 (@LilNasX) July 28, 2021

Lil Nas X | Industry Baby | Testo

[Intro: Lil Nas X]

(D-D-Daytrip took it to ten, hey)

Baby back, ayy, couple racks, ayy

Couple Grammys on him, couple plaques, ayy

That’s a fact, ayy, throw it back, ayy

Throw it back, ayy

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Verse 1: Lil Nas X]

Uh, need to, uh

Need to get this album done

Need a couple numbеr ones

Need a plaque on evеry song

Need me like one with Nicki now

Tell a rap nigga I don’t see ya, hah

I’m a pop nigga like Bieber, hah

I don’t fuck bitches, I’m queer, hah

But these niggas bitches like Madea, yeah, yeah, yeah, ayy (Yeah)

Oh, let’s do it

I ain’t fall off, I just ain’t release my new shit

I blew up, now everybody tryna sue me

You call me Nas, but the hood call me Doobie, yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Lil Nas X]

And this one is for the champions

I ain’t lost since I’ve began, yeah

Funny how you said it was the end, yeah

Then I went did it again, yeah

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they’re waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway (Ooh, ooh)

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say (Ooh, ooh)

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over (Yeah)

[Verse 2: Jack Harlow]

My track record so clean, they couldn’t wait to just bash me

I must be gettin’ too flashy, y’all shouldn’t have let the world gas me (Woo)

It’s too late ‘cause I’m here to stay and these girls know that I’m nasty (Mmm)

I sent her back to her boyfriend with my handprint on her ass cheek

City talkin’, we takin’ notes

Tell ‘em all to keep makin’ posts

Wish he could, but he can’t get close

OG so proud of me that he chokin’ up while he makin’ toasts

I’m the type that you can’t control, said I would, then I made it so

I don’t clear up rumors (Ayy), where’s y’all sense of humor? (Ayy)

I’m done makin’ jokes ‘cause they got old like baby boomers

Turned my haters to consumers, I make vets feel like they juniors (Juniors)

Say your time is comin’ soon, but just like Oklahoma (Mmm)

Mine is comin’ sooner (Mmm), I’m just a late bloomer (Mmm)

I didn’t peak in high school, I’m still out here gettin’ cuter (Woo)

All these social networks and computers

Got these pussies walkin’ ‘round like they ain’t losers

[Chorus: Lil Nas X]

I told you long ago on the road

I got what they waiting for (I got what they waiting for)

I don’t run from nothing, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em I ain’t layin’ low (Bitch, I ain’t runnin’ from nowhere)

You was never really rooting for me anyway

When I’m back up at the top, I wanna hear you say

He don’t run from nothin’, dog

Get your soldiers, tell ‘em that the break is over

[Outro: Lil Nas X]

Yeah

I’m the industry baby, mmm

I’m the industry baby

Yeah