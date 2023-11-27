Imbracature tattiche per cani da addestramento pettorina e guinzaglio per cani di taglia piccola e media

Made with high quality 1000D nylon and well padded in all pressure areas for a comfortable wearing.

Top handle for your dog’s lead & control and one Metal V-ring on the front for dog leash attachment.

Each side have two MOLLE straps as well as hoop & loop strips panel to easily attach molle pouches or ID panels.

4 quick release POM buckles for easy put on and off while providing extra security.

Each webbing connection point is processed by a reinforcement stitching process.

Prodigen tactical harness suit for both small and large dogs.

About Shipping

1.System default shipping method is Aliexpress Standard Shipping or China Post Registered Air Mail or Epacket, Delivery time is different base on your countries/regions as below.

2.Normally order will process and ship out within 48 hours in business days after payment verification.

3.In case your package will cause extra custom tax, we signed package value under $15 automatically, If you have extra request please contact us freely.

4.Besides if you need the products urgently, you can select express shipping with DHL/Fedex/UPS, which only takes 5-7 business days to most countries.