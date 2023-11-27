Imbracature tattiche per cani da addestramento pettorina e guinzaglio per cani di taglia piccola e media

Durable Material & Soft Padded
Made with high quality 1000D nylon and well padded in all pressure areas for a comfortable wearing.
Control Handle & V-ring
Top handle for your dog’s lead & control and one Metal V-ring on the front for dog leash attachment.
MOLLE System (Velcro)
Each side have two MOLLE straps as well as hoop & loop strips panel to easily attach molle pouches or ID panels.
Quick Release & Adjustable
4 quick release POM buckles for easy put on and off while providing extra security.
Robust Stitching Craft
Each webbing connection point is processed by a reinforcement stitching process.
Customer Sharing
Prodigen tactical harness suit for both small and large dogs.
Measurement Size
M size: Neck Girth: 47 – 80cm, Chest Girth: 55 – 87cm
L size: Neck Girth: 56 – 96cm, Chest Girt: 63 – 105cm
XL size: Neck Girth: 60 – 108cm, Chest Girth: 68 – 116m
Camouflage Color
Brown Color
Black Color
Ranger Green Color
About Shipping
1.System default shipping method is Aliexpress Standard Shipping or China Post Registered Air Mail or Epacket, Delivery time is different base on your countries/regions as below.
2.Normally order will process and ship out within 48 hours in business days after payment verification.
3.In case your package will cause extra custom tax, we signed package value under $15 automatically, If you have extra request please contact us freely.
4.Besides if you need the products urgently, you can select express shipping with DHL/Fedex/UPS, which only takes 5-7 business days to most countries.
Return and Refund
1.No reason to return in 7 days, 100% refund. You should return it to us in the original condition and package.
2.We offer 100% Satisfaction Guarantee to all our customers. If you find any problems with our items, please do not hesitate to contact us.
3.Noticed: if there is any problem with your package please take picture for detail information like shipping label, products barcode, specific problems of the products.