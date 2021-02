Israel: We say with caution, the magic has started

Note blue lines, of 60+ years old (first to vaccinate), in the past 2 weeks:

~35% drop in cases

~30% drop in hospitalizations

~20% drop in critically ill

Stronger than in younger people & not seen in previous lockdown

— Eran Segal (@segal_eran) February 1, 2021