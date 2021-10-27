Se pensate che i blackout di Internet siano un problema dei giorni nostri sentite questa. Il primo, in assoluto, ci fu il 27 ottobre 1980 quando ancora Internet si chiamava Arpanet. La causa tecnica fu un malfunzionamento degli IMP, gli Interface Message Processor. Durò diverse ore ma se ne accorserò in pochi perché ai tempi Arpanet era solo negli Stati Uniti e collegava diverse università e centri di ricerca.

Ne resta traccia nel RFC 789. Gli RFC – un acronimo che sta per “Request For Comments”, richiesta di commenti – era uno strumento usato agli albori di Internet dagli ingegneri che sovrintendevano allo sviluppo della rete, per scambiarsi notizie o proposte su cui, appunto, chiedevano i pareri dei colleghi. Nel RFC 789 si legge che: “On October 27, 1980, there was an unusual occurrence on then ARPANET. For a period of several hours, the network appeared to be unusable, due to what was later diagnosed as a high priority software process running out of control. Network-wide disturbances are extremely unusual in the ARPANET (none has occurred in several years), and as a result, many people have expressed interest in learning more about the etiology of this particular incident. The purpose of this note is to explain what the symptoms of the problem were, what the underlying causes were, and what lessons can be drawn. As we shall see, the immediate cause of the problem was a rather freakish hardware malfunction (which is not likely to recur) which caused a faulty sequence of network control packets to be generated. This faulty sequence of control packets in turn affected the apportionment of software resources in the IMPs, causing one of the IMP processes to use an excessive amount of resources, to the detriment of other IMP processes. Restoring the network to operational condition was a relatively straightforward task. There was no damage other than the outage itself, and no residual problems once the network was restored”.

Insomma era la prima volta. Internet è una rete molto resiliente, ma a volte può andare giù, è bene tenerlo a mente.

IL DOCUMENTO RFC 789