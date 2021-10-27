Tecnologia

Il primo blackout di Internet

Ott 27, 2021



Se pensate che i blackout di Internet siano un problema dei giorni nostri sentite questa. Il primo, in assoluto, ci fu il 27 ottobre 1980 quando ancora Internet si chiamava Arpanet. La causa tecnica fu un malfunzionamento degli IMP, gli Interface Message Processor. Durò diverse ore ma se ne accorserò in pochi perché ai tempi Arpanet era solo negli Stati Uniti e collegava diverse università e centri di ricerca.

Ne resta traccia nel RFC 789. Gli RFC – un acronimo che sta per “Request For Comments”, richiesta di commenti – era uno strumento usato agli albori di Internet dagli ingegneri che sovrintendevano allo sviluppo della rete, per scambiarsi notizie o proposte su cui, appunto, chiedevano i pareri dei colleghi. Nel RFC 789 si legge che: On  October 27, 1980, there was an unusual occurrence on then ARPANET.  For a period of several hours, the network appeared  to be  unusable,  due to what was later diagnosed as a high priority software  process   running   out   of   control.    Network-wide disturbances  are  extremely  unusual  in  the  ARPANET (none has occurred in several years), and as a  result,  many  people  have expressed  interest  in  learning more about the etiology of this particular incident.  The purpose of this note is to explain what the symptoms of the problem  were,  what  the  underlying  causes were,  and  what  lessons  can  be  drawn.   As we shall see, the immediate cause of the problem was  a  rather  freakish  hardware malfunction  (which is not likely to recur) which caused a faulty sequence of network control packets to be generated.  This faulty sequence of control packets in turn affected the apportionment of software resources in the IMPs, causing one of the IMP  processes to  use  an  excessive  amount  of resources, to the detriment of other  IMP  processes.   Restoring  the  network  to  operational condition  was  a  relatively straightforward task.  There was no damage other than the outage itself,  and  no  residual  problems once  the  network  was  restored”. 

Insomma era la prima volta. Internet è una rete molto resiliente, ma a volte può andare giù, è bene tenerlo a mente.

IL DOCUMENTO RFC 789

Fonte

