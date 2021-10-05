Il Collegio diventerà realtà. Dal prossimo 26 ottobre, per otto settimane, 20 ragazzi dai 14 ai 17 anni saranno catapultati nel 1977.
Di seguito, come riporta Webboh.it, potete leggere i nomi dei 20 collegiali e i loro profili social (tra parentesi il numero di follower).
Il Collegio, la lista dei nuovi collegiali
- Sara Masserini (16, Colzate – Bg) – Profilo Instagram (1.243 follower) – Profilo TikTok
- Alessandro Giglio (15, Torino) – Profilo Instagram (2.402 follower) – Profilo TikTok
- Gaia Cascino (16, Roma) – Profilo Instagram (2.047 follower) – Profilo TikTok (912 follower)
- Giovanni Junior D’ambrosio (15, Napoli) – Profilo Instagram (1.151 follower) – Profilo TikTok (131 follower)
- Federica Cangiano (14, Napoli) – Profilo Instagram (2.766 follower) – Profilo TikTok (744 follower)
- Davide Maroni (16, Nova Milanese – MB) – Profilo Instagram (5.514 follower) – Profilo TikTok (32.100 follower)
- Vincenzo Rubino (16, Bari) – Profilo Instagram (1.990 follower) – Profilo TikTok (6.095 follower)
- Rebecca Parziale (14, Genova) – Profilo Instagram (12.000 follower) – Profilo TikTok (1.289 follower)
- Lorenzo Sena (14, Viareggio – LU) – Profilo Instagram (2.218 follower) – Profilo TikTok (274 follower)
- Maria Sofia Pia Federico (16, Valmontone – Roma) – Profilo Instagram (30.900 follower) – Profilo TikTok (31.400 follower)
- Cristiano Karol Russo (15, S. Pietro Vernotico – BR) – Profilo Instagram (1.542 follower) – Profilo TikTok (62 follower)
- Sveva Accorrà (14, Monza) – Profilo Instagram (337 follower) – Profilo TikTok
- Simone Casadei (16, Coriano – RN) – Profilo Instagram (3.001 follower) – Profilo TikTok (2.517 follower)
- Beatrice Genco (14, Paderno Dugnano – MI) – Profilo Instagram – Profilo TikTok
- Filippo Romano (14, Scandicci – FI) – Profilo Instagram (728 follower) – Profilo TikTok
- Elisa Cimbaro (14, Tarvisio – UD) – Profilo Instagram (304 follower) – Profilo TikTok
- Edoardo Lo Faso (16, Catania) – Profilo Instagram (1.324 follower) – Profilo TikTok (191 follower)
- Valentina Comelli (15, Zone – BS) – Profilo Instagram (3.482 follower) – Profilo TikTok (22.000 follower)
- Raffaele Fiorella (15, Barletta – BT) – Profilo Instagram (604 follower) – Profilo TikTok (1.548 follower)
- Anastasia Podeschi (16, Santarcangelo Di Romagna – RN) – Profilo Instagram (2.809 follower) – Profilo TikTok (504 follower)
I protagonisti della nuova edizione Il Collegio vivranno nel 1977, anno innovativo che è stato la base della svolta economica e sociale del Paese, completatosi nel decennio successivo. La quinta edizione si era svolta nel 1992, la quarta nel 1982, la terza nel 1968, la seconda nel 1961 e la prima nel 1960. Ecco le prime immagini trapelate online:
Il Collegio 6, ecco le prime immagini della nuova edizione https://t.co/HRKYjmRdD6
— BICCY.IT (@BITCHYFit) July 13, 2021