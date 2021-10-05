Curiosità

Il Collegio 1977: il cast ufficiale, le foto e i profili social

Ott 5, 2021


Il Collegio diventerà realtà. Dal prossimo 26 ottobre, per otto settimane, 20 ragazzi dai 14 ai 17 anni saranno catapultati nel 1977.

Di seguito, come riporta Webboh.it, potete leggere i nomi dei 20 collegiali e i loro profili social (tra parentesi il numero di follower).

Il Collegio, la lista dei nuovi collegiali

  • Sara Masserini (16, Colzate – Bg) – Profilo Instagram (1.243 follower) – Profilo TikTok
  • Alessandro Giglio (15, Torino) – Profilo Instagram (2.402 follower) – Profilo TikTok
  • Gaia Cascino (16, Roma) – Profilo Instagram (2.047 follower) – Profilo TikTok (912 follower)
  • Giovanni Junior D’ambrosio (15, Napoli) – Profilo Instagram (1.151 follower) – Profilo TikTok (131 follower)
  • Federica Cangiano (14, Napoli) – Profilo Instagram (2.766 follower) – Profilo TikTok (744 follower)
  • Davide Maroni (16, Nova Milanese – MB) – Profilo Instagram (5.514 follower) – Profilo TikTok (32.100 follower)
  • Vincenzo Rubino (16, Bari) – Profilo Instagram (1.990 follower) – Profilo TikTok (6.095 follower)
  • Rebecca Parziale (14, Genova) – Profilo Instagram (12.000 follower) – Profilo TikTok (1.289 follower)
  • Lorenzo Sena (14, Viareggio – LU) – Profilo Instagram (2.218 follower) – Profilo TikTok (274 follower)
  • Maria Sofia Pia Federico (16, Valmontone – Roma) – Profilo Instagram (30.900 follower) – Profilo TikTok (31.400 follower)
  • Cristiano Karol Russo (15, S. Pietro Vernotico – BR) – Profilo Instagram (1.542 follower) – Profilo TikTok (62 follower)
  • Sveva Accorrà (14, Monza) – Profilo Instagram (337 follower) – Profilo TikTok
  • Simone Casadei (16, Coriano – RN) – Profilo Instagram (3.001 follower) – Profilo TikTok (2.517 follower)
  • Beatrice Genco (14, Paderno Dugnano – MI) – Profilo Instagram – Profilo TikTok
  • Filippo Romano (14, Scandicci – FI) – Profilo Instagram (728 follower) – Profilo TikTok
  • Elisa Cimbaro (14, Tarvisio – UD) – Profilo Instagram (304 follower) – Profilo TikTok
  • Edoardo Lo Faso (16, Catania) – Profilo Instagram (1.324 follower) – Profilo TikTok (191 follower)
  • Valentina Comelli (15, Zone – BS) – Profilo Instagram (3.482 follower) – Profilo TikTok (22.000 follower)
  • Raffaele Fiorella (15, Barletta – BT) – Profilo Instagram (604 follower) – Profilo TikTok (1.548 follower)
  • Anastasia Podeschi (16, Santarcangelo Di Romagna – RN) – Profilo Instagram (2.809 follower) – Profilo TikTok (504 follower)

I protagonisti della nuova edizione Il Collegio vivranno nel 1977, anno innovativo che è stato la base della svolta economica e sociale del Paese, completatosi nel decennio successivo. La quinta edizione si era svolta nel 1992, la quarta nel 1982, la terza nel 1968, la seconda nel 1961 e la prima nel 1960. Ecco le prime immagini trapelate online:



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Pechino Express 2022: il cast ufficiale, le foto e le presentazioni

Ott 5, 2021
Curiosità

Ascolti 4 ottobre, ecco quanto ha fatto la settima puntata del Grande Fratello Vip

Ott 5, 2021
Curiosità

Facebook, Instagram e Whatsapp down per 7 ore: cos’è successo davvero

Ott 5, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Pechino Express 2022: il cast ufficiale, le foto e le presentazioni

Ott 5, 2021
Sport

Europei: Armani autografa la giacca 'vincente' di Mancini, verrà esposta a Coverciano

Ott 5, 2021
Cronaca

Tumori: al San Camillo a Roma la mostra 'Oltre visibile, il cuore vede quel che alla mente sfugge'

Ott 5, 2021
Curiosità

Il Collegio 1977: il cast ufficiale, le foto e i profili social

Ott 5, 2021
Posting....