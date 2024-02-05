I vincitori dei Grammy 2024: da Kylie Minogue a Miley Cyrus e Taylor Swift

Ieri sera dalla Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles è andata in onda la 66ª edizione dei Grammy Award. Quest’anno tra i vincitori ci sono state diverse sorprese. Kylie Minogue ad esempio ha battuto Troye Sivan e Calvin Harris, aggiudicandosi il premio nella categoria Best dance Recording con Padam Padam, ma soprattutto Miley Cyrus ha trionfato su Olivia Rodrigo e Taylor Swift ed ha portato a casa il suo primissimo Grammy con Flower, che era nominata in Best Pop Solo Performance.



﻿

Tutti i vincitori dei Grammy 2024.

Song of the year

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night from Barbie

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

SZA – Kill Bill

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – “-” (Subtract)

Taylor Swift – Midnights – WINNER

Best R&B song

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love

Coco Jones – ICU

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

SZA – Snooze – WINNER

Best country album

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country – WINNER

Best música urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito – WINNER

Tainy – Data

Best pop solo performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? from Barbie

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best progressive R&B album

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

SZA – SOS – WINNER

Best R&B performance

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley – Back to Love

Coco Jones – ICU – WINNER

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

SZA – Kill Bill

Best folk album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live) – WINNER

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Producer of the year, non-classical

Jack Antonoff – WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the year, non-classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas – WINNER

Justin Tranter

Best pop duo/group performance

Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – Karma

SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine – WINNER

Grammy 2024, i vincitori, categorie dance.

Best dance/electronic recording

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever Before

Romy and Fred again.. – Strong

Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – Rumble – WINNER

Best pop dance recording

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam – WINNER

Bebe Rexha and David Guetta – One in a Million

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best dance/electronic music album

James Blake – Playing Robots into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) – WINNER

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best traditional R&B performance

Babyface featuring Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol – Good Morning – WINNER

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King – Special Occasion

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II – WINNER

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

I vincitori, categorie rap.

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER

Coi Leray – Players

Best melodic rap performance

Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake and 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

Lil Durk featuring J Cole – All My Life – WINNER

SZA – Low

Best rap song

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua – Barbie World from Barbie: The Album

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake and 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers – WINNER

Best rap album

Drake and 21 Savage – Her Loss

Killer Mike – Michael – WINNER

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Vincitori categorie country.

Best country solo performance

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Brandy Clark – Buried

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Best country song

Brandy Clark – Buried

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Chris Stapleton – White Horse – WINNER

Barbie World from Barbie the Album, Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

Dance the Night from “Barbie the Album, Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

I’m Just Ken from Barbie the Album, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

What Was I Made For? from Barbie the Album, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) — WINNER

Best global music album

Susana Baca – Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Shakti – This Moment – WINNER

Best African music performance

Asake and Olamide – Amapiano

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Ayra Starr – Rush

Tyla – Water – WINNER

Best musical theater album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot – WINNER

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best alternative music album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

boygenius – The Record – WINNER

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best alternative music performance

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER

I vincitori: categorie rock e metal.

Best rock album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why – WINNER

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best rock song

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Metallica – 72 Seasons – WINNER

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

boygenius – Not Strong Enough – WINNER

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best country duo/group performance

Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything – WINNER

Vince Gill and Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore