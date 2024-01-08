I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024: da Barbie a Oppenheimer

Ieri sera dal Beverly Hilton Hotel sono andati in onda i Golden Globe 2024. Vediamo quindi chi sono stati i vincitori dell’ l’81ª edizione. Il vero trionfo della serata è stato quello di Oppenheimer, che ha vinto nelle più importanti categorie, tra cui Miglior Film Drammatico e Miglior Regia. Per Barbie di Greta Gerwig non è andata altrettanto bene, visto che ha vinto solo in Miglior Blockbuster (chi altro avrebbe potuto vincere?) e Miglior Canzone, con What Was I Made For di Billie Eilish.
Nulla da fare per quel gioiellino di Compagni di Viaggio, che non è tra i vincitori, niente Golden Globe per Matt Bomer e la serie di Showtime.
Golden Globe: tutti i vincitori.
Categorie film.
Miglior film drammatico
Anatomia di una caduta di Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese
Maestro di Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan (Vincitore)
Past Lives di Celine Song
La zone d’interesse di Jonathan Glazer
Miglior film commedia o musicale
Air – La storia del grande salto di Ben Affleck
American Fiction di Cord Jefferson
Barbie di Greta Gerwig
The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita di Alexander Payne
May December di Todd Haynes
Povere creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos (Vincitore)
Miglior regista
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Greta Gerwig – Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Barry Keoghan – Saltburn
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)
Andrew Scott – Estranei
Migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Vincitrice)
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Greta Lee – Past Lives
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Matt Damon – Air – La storia del grande salto
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (Vincitore)
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau ha paura
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto
Natalie Portman – May December
Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Povere creature! (Vincitrice)
Miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe – Povere creature!
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Charles Melton – May december
Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola
Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Julianne Moore – May December
Rosamund Pike – Saltburn
Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (Vincitrice)
Migliore sceneggiatura
Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach – Barbie
Tony McNamara – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song – Past Lives
Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta (Vincitori)
Migliore colonna sonora originale
Erskin Fendrix – Povere creature!
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)
Joe Hisaishi – Il ragazzo e l’airone
Mica Levi – La zona di interesse
Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Migliore canzone originale
Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me
Dance the Night – Barbie
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
Peaches – Super-Mario Bros. – Il film
Road to Freedom – Rustin
What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish e Finneas, vincitori)
Golden Globe per il miglior film in lingua non inglese
Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Triet) – Vincitore
Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)
Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)
Past Lives (Usa – Celine Song)
La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)
La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)
Golden Globe per il miglior film d’animazione
Il ragazzo e l’airone di Hayao Miyazaki (Vincitore)
Elemental di Peter Sohn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson
Super Mario Bros. – Il film di Aaron Horvath e Michael Jelenic
Suzume di Makoto Shinkai
Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn
Miglior blockbuster
Barbie (Vincitore)
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
John Wick 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Super Mario Bros. – Il film
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Vincitori dei Golden Globes, serie.
Miglior serie drammatica
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession (Vincitrice)
Miglior serie commedia o musicale
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear (Vincitrice)
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
Tutta la luce che non vediamo
Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitrice)
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fargo
Compagni di viaggio
Lezioni di chimica
Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
Bill Hader – Barry
Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica signora Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Vincitrice)
Elle Fanning – The Great
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Matt Bomer – Compagni di viaggio
Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Jon Hamm – Fargo
Woody Harrelson – Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca: White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun – Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitore)
Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Riley Keough – Daisy Jone & The Six
Brie Larson – Lezioni di chimica
Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death
Juno Temple – Fargo
Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers
Ali Wong – Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitrice)
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (Vincitore)
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Alan Ruck – Succession
Alexander Skarsgård – Succession
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Vincitrice)
Abby Elliott – The Bear
Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Miglior stand-up comico
Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Vincitore)
Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Shumer – Amy Shumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer