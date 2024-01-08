I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2024: da Barbie a Oppenheimer

Ieri sera dal Beverly Hilton Hotel sono andati in onda i Golden Globe 2024. Vediamo quindi chi sono stati i vincitori dell’ l’81ª edizione. Il vero trionfo della serata è stato quello di Oppenheimer, che ha vinto nelle più importanti categorie, tra cui Miglior Film Drammatico e Miglior Regia. Per Barbie di Greta Gerwig non è andata altrettanto bene, visto che ha vinto solo in Miglior Blockbuster (chi altro avrebbe potuto vincere?) e Miglior Canzone, con What Was I Made For di Billie Eilish.

Nulla da fare per quel gioiellino di Compagni di Viaggio, che non è tra i vincitori, niente Golden Globe per Matt Bomer e la serie di Showtime.



#GoldenGlobes disappointed Matt didn’t win Best Male Actor. His performance in #FellowTravelers was incredible ❤️ Really hope Fellow Traveler’s wins best limited series 🤞 pic.twitter.com/yHfKuLrv7W — Sarah ◟̽◞̽ (@SarahDerarca) January 8, 2024

Golden Globe: tutti i vincitori.

Categorie film.

Miglior film drammatico

Anatomia di una caduta di Justine Triet

Killers of the Flower Moon di Martin Scorsese

Maestro di Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer di Christopher Nolan (Vincitore)

Past Lives di Celine Song

La zone d’interesse di Jonathan Glazer

Miglior film commedia o musicale

Air – La storia del grande salto di Ben Affleck

American Fiction di Cord Jefferson

Barbie di Greta Gerwig

The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita di Alexander Payne

May December di Todd Haynes

Povere creature! di Yorgos Lanthimos (Vincitore)

Miglior regista

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Barry Keoghan – Saltburn

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)

Andrew Scott – Estranei

Migliore attrice in un film drammatico

Annette Bening – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon (Vincitrice)

Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Cailee Spaeny – Priscilla

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale

Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet – Wonka

Matt Damon – Air – La storia del grande salto

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (Vincitore)

Joaquin Phoenix – Beau ha paura

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale

Fantasia Barrino – Il colore viola

Jennifer Lawrence – Fidanzata in affitto

Natalie Portman – May December

Alma Pöysti – Foglie al vento

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Povere creature! (Vincitrice)

Miglior attore non protagonista

Willem Dafoe – Povere creature!

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May december

Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – Il colore viola

Jodie Foster – Nyad – Oltre l’oceano

Julianne Moore – May December

Rosamund Pike – Saltburn

Da’vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers – Lezioni di vita (Vincitrice)

Migliore sceneggiatura

Greta Gerwig e Noah Baumbach – Barbie

Tony McNamara – Povere creature!

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song – Past Lives

Justine Triet & Arthur Harari – Anatomia di una caduta (Vincitori)

Migliore colonna sonora originale

Erskin Fendrix – Povere creature!

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer (Vincitore)

Joe Hisaishi – Il ragazzo e l’airone

Mica Levi – La zona di interesse

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Migliore canzone originale

Addicted to Romance – She Came to Me

Dance the Night – Barbie

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

Peaches – Super-Mario Bros. – Il film

Road to Freedom – Rustin

What Was I Made For? – Barbie (Billie Eilish e Finneas, vincitori)

Golden Globe per il miglior film in lingua non inglese

Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Triet) – Vincitore

Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)

Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)

Past Lives (Usa – Celine Song)

La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)

La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)

Golden Globe per il miglior film d’animazione

Il ragazzo e l’airone di Hayao Miyazaki (Vincitore)

Elemental di Peter Sohn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse di Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers e Justin K. Thompson

Super Mario Bros. – Il film di Aaron Horvath e Michael Jelenic

Suzume di Makoto Shinkai

Wish di Chris Buck e Fawn Veerasunthorn

Miglior blockbuster

Barbie (Vincitore)

Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3

John Wick 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Parte Uno

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Super Mario Bros. – Il film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Vincitori dei Golden Globes, serie.

Miglior serie drammatica

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession (Vincitrice)

Miglior serie commedia o musicale

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear (Vincitrice)

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione

Tutta la luce che non vediamo

Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitrice)

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Compagni di viaggio

Lezioni di chimica

Miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Muders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale

Rachel Brosnahan – La fantastica signora Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (Vincitrice)

Elle Fanning – The Great

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Matt Bomer – Compagni di viaggio

Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm – Fargo

Woody Harrelson – Infiltrati alla Casa Bianca: White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: La storia di Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun – Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitore)

Miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione

Riley Keough – Daisy Jone & The Six

Brie Larson – Lezioni di chimica

Elizabeth Olsen – Love & Death

Juno Temple – Fargo

Rachel Weisz – Dead Ringers

Ali Wong – Beef – Lo scontro (Vincitrice)

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (Vincitore)

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Alan Ruck – Succession

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Vincitrice)

Abby Elliott – The Bear

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Miglior stand-up comico

Ricky Gervais – Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Vincitore)

Trevor Noah – Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock – Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Shumer – Amy Shumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman – Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes – Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer