I Drink Wine, ecco il nuovo singolo di Adele

Nov 16, 2021


Dopo Easy On Me, il prossimo singolo estratto da 30 sarà I Drink Wine. A rivelarlo è stata Adele in un’intervista rilasciata a Rolling Stone. Ormai mancano pochi giorni all’uscita del quarto disco dell’artista inglese, ma possiamo già ascoltare il pezzo live, visto che Adele l’ha cantato nel meraviglioso concerto One Night Only, tenuto al Griffith Observatory di Los Angeles. Anche in questo caso – come per Easy On Me e Hold On – siamo davanti ad una bella ballad. A differenza però del singolo precedente non sono così sicuro che I Drink Wine arriverà alla 1 nella Billboard e in molte altre classifiche (iTunes a parte).

Adele, il testo di I Drink Wine.

How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?
How come we both become a version of a person we don’t even like?
We’re in love with the world but the world just wants to bring us down
By puttin’ ideals in our heads to corrupt our hearts somehow
When I was a child every single thing could blow my mind
Soaking it all up for fun but now I only soak up wine
They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice
And yet I don’t know anybody who’s truly satisfied

You better believe I’m trying (Trying, trying)
To keep climbing (Climbing, climbing)
But the higher we climb feels like we’re both none the wiser

So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
So we can love each other for free
Everybody wants something, you just want me

You better believe for you I’ve cried
High tides
Want you so bad, but you can’t fight fire with fire
Oh-oh, oh-oh

I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free
‘Cause everybody wants something from me, you just want me

Listen, I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get
You get the brunt of it all ’cause you’re all I’ve got left
I hope in time we both will find peace of mind
Sometimes the road less traveled is the road best left behind

So I hope I learn to get over myself
Stop trying to be somebody else
Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free, yeah
‘Cause everybody wants something from me, you just want me



