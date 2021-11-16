Dopo Easy On Me, il prossimo singolo estratto da 30 sarà I Drink Wine. A rivelarlo è stata Adele in un’intervista rilasciata a Rolling Stone. Ormai mancano pochi giorni all’uscita del quarto disco dell’artista inglese, ma possiamo già ascoltare il pezzo live, visto che Adele l’ha cantato nel meraviglioso concerto One Night Only, tenuto al Griffith Observatory di Los Angeles. Anche in questo caso – come per Easy On Me e Hold On – siamo davanti ad una bella ballad. A differenza però del singolo precedente non sono così sicuro che I Drink Wine arriverà alla 1 nella Billboard e in molte altre classifiche (iTunes a parte).

Adele singing “I Drink Wine”, the official second single from the album, “30” which will be out on Friday, November 19. #AdeleOneNightOnlypic.twitter.com/bP3k9fKBkT — Adele Daily ³⁰ 🍷 (@adeledailynet) November 15, 2021

Adele debuts new track ‘I Drink Wine’ off her new album ‘30’ dropping this Friday during #OneNightOnly performance last night with CBS. pic.twitter.com/XdrMJj1HDD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 15, 2021

Adele, il testo di I Drink Wine.

How can one become so bounded by choices that somebody else makes?

How come we both become a version of a person we don’t even like?

We’re in love with the world but the world just wants to bring us down

By puttin’ ideals in our heads to corrupt our hearts somehow

When I was a child every single thing could blow my mind

Soaking it all up for fun but now I only soak up wine

They say to play hard, you work hard, find balance in the sacrifice

And yet I don’t know anybody who’s truly satisfied

You better believe I’m trying (Trying, trying)

To keep climbing (Climbing, climbing)

But the higher we climb feels like we’re both none the wiser

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

So we can love each other for free

Everybody wants something, you just want me

You better believe for you I’ve cried

High tides

Want you so bad, but you can’t fight fire with fire

Oh-oh, oh-oh

I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free

‘Cause everybody wants something from me, you just want me

Listen, I know how low I can go, I give as good as I get

You get the brunt of it all ’cause you’re all I’ve got left

I hope in time we both will find peace of mind

Sometimes the road less traveled is the road best left behind

So I hope I learn to get over myself

Stop trying to be somebody else

Oh, I just want to love you, love you for free, yeah

‘Cause everybody wants something from me, you just want me