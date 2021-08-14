Il Free Britney è ormai un movimento in America che è sulla bocca di tutti, fan del pop e non. Ieri anche i Black Eyed Peas lo hanno apertamente supportato inserendo delle ballerine con i cartelli #FreeBritney all’interno del loro nuovo video, Hit It.
Il nuovo video musicale dei Black Eyed Peas per la loro canzone “HIT IT” contiene una scena in cui i ballerini reggono dei cartelli con su scritto #FreeBritney. pic.twitter.com/c7wjviFDot
— Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) August 14, 2021
Un messaggio chiaro voluto da will.i.am che con Britney Spears ha più volte collaborato in passato, da Scream & Shout a Work Bitch, passando per la produzione dell’intero album Britney Jean.
Sperando che prima o poi Britney riesca davvero a “liberarsi”, ecco il nuovo video dei BEP:
Black Eyed Peas | Hit It | Testo
Hey, yo!
Hit it
Damelo
Damelo
Damelo
Hit it
Damelo
Damelo
Love you till you satisfied
Baby, let’s do it again
One more time, let’s do it again
Let’s get it, get it baby
Till you satisfied
Do it like the night won’t end
Baby, baby
Let’s go one more time, ay
Replay and rewind, ay
Love me till I’m satisfied
Love you till you’re satisfied
Gimme little sunshine
Lemme get a taste of the cake, lunch time
Honеy down for the quick fast, on time
All up in the pass, you could see crunch timе
Bang on the booty like I’m on a drum line
Insane beauty, really love the design
Girl, you really blew my mind, blew my mind
That’s the way I go when I hit it one time
I hit it two time
Th-three time
Four-four time
Uh, uh, uh
Baby, let’s do it again
One more time, let’s do it again
Let’s get it, get it baby
Till you satisfied
Do it like the night won’t end
Baby, baby
Let’s go one more time, ay
Replay and rewind, ay
Love me till I’m satisfied
Love you till you’re satisfied
Damelo
Damelo
Damelo
Hit it
When I call him, he coming
My panties off when he cummin
I arch it up while he running
He leave it in and I cum again
All under your D
My other nigga I’m dubbin
I tell him I’m with my cousin
He tell me he with my cousin
Oh shit what do I do?
Boy you gotta bounce
Said, go and get your shoes
I think he on the way
I need a shower, clean my room
Promise i’ll let you know till you can (love you till you satisfied)
It get hard to judge[?] the way Saweetie been swerving these clowns
You be loving ‘em, uh
So much saliva, gotta gooch full of suds
Ima put a bubble bath in your elephant trunk
I hit it two times
Th-three times
Four-four times
Uh, uh, uh
Baby, let’s do it again
One more time, let’s do it again
Let’s get it, get it baby
Till you satisfied
Do it like the night won’t end
Baby, baby
Let’s go one more time, ay
Replay and rewind, ay
Love me till I’m satisfied
Love you till you’re satisfied
Damelo
Damelo
Damelo
Hit it
I’m on that romance shit
Can I like get [?], shit?
Hand on their hips when they slow dance shit
Gentleman open the door man shit
Everyday, all the times, valentines shit
Getaway, escapade, wine and dine shit
Running through my mind cause I’m all about [?]
Got me talkin bout (love me till I’m satisfied)
I’m on that double up shit
Give my girl a double dose, double off shit, yup
My chicks on that bubble butt shit
That’s why I stay on that cuddle up shit
She love it when I rub it and touch it
Squeeze it, please it and crush it
Smash it, fantastic, that’s why she’s asking
(Love me, love me ‘till I’m-)
Baby you’re on my mind, on my mind
That’s the way I go when I hit it, hit it baby
When you’re through my mind, through my mind
That’s the way I go when I hit it one time
I hit it two times
Th-three times
Four-four times
Uh, uh, uh
Baby, let’s do it again
One more time, let’s do it again
Let’s get it, get it baby
Till you satisfied
Do it like the night won’t end
Baby, baby
Let’s go one more time, ay
Replay and rewind, ay
Love me till I’m satisfied
Love you till you’re satisfied