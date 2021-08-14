Il Free Britney è ormai un movimento in America che è sulla bocca di tutti, fan del pop e non. Ieri anche i Black Eyed Peas lo hanno apertamente supportato inserendo delle ballerine con i cartelli #FreeBritney all’interno del loro nuovo video, Hit It.

Il nuovo video musicale dei Black Eyed Peas per la loro canzone “HIT IT” contiene una scena in cui i ballerini reggono dei cartelli con su scritto #FreeBritney. pic.twitter.com/c7wjviFDot — Britney Spears News Italia ꕥ (@BSNewsItalia) August 14, 2021

Un messaggio chiaro voluto da will.i.am che con Britney Spears ha più volte collaborato in passato, da Scream & Shout a Work Bitch, passando per la produzione dell’intero album Britney Jean.

Sperando che prima o poi Britney riesca davvero a “liberarsi”, ecco il nuovo video dei BEP:

Black Eyed Peas | Hit It | Testo

Hey, yo!

Hit it

Damelo

Damelo

Damelo

Hit it

Damelo

Damelo

Love you till you satisfied

Baby, let’s do it again

One more time, let’s do it again

Let’s get it, get it baby

Till you satisfied

Do it like the night won’t end

Baby, baby

Let’s go one more time, ay

Replay and rewind, ay

Love me till I’m satisfied

Love you till you’re satisfied

Gimme little sunshine

Lemme get a taste of the cake, lunch time

Honеy down for the quick fast, on time

All up in the pass, you could see crunch timе

Bang on the booty like I’m on a drum line

Insane beauty, really love the design

Girl, you really blew my mind, blew my mind

That’s the way I go when I hit it one time

I hit it two time

Th-three time

Four-four time

Uh, uh, uh

Baby, let’s do it again

One more time, let’s do it again

Let’s get it, get it baby

Till you satisfied

Do it like the night won’t end

Baby, baby

Let’s go one more time, ay

Replay and rewind, ay

Love me till I’m satisfied

Love you till you’re satisfied

Damelo

Damelo

Damelo

Hit it

When I call him, he coming

My panties off when he cummin

I arch it up while he running

He leave it in and I cum again

All under your D

My other nigga I’m dubbin

I tell him I’m with my cousin

He tell me he with my cousin

Oh shit what do I do?

Boy you gotta bounce

Said, go and get your shoes

I think he on the way

I need a shower, clean my room

Promise i’ll let you know till you can (love you till you satisfied)

It get hard to judge[?] the way Saweetie been swerving these clowns

You be loving ‘em, uh

So much saliva, gotta gooch full of suds

Ima put a bubble bath in your elephant trunk

I hit it two times

Th-three times

Four-four times

Uh, uh, uh

Baby, let’s do it again

One more time, let’s do it again

Let’s get it, get it baby

Till you satisfied

Do it like the night won’t end

Baby, baby

Let’s go one more time, ay

Replay and rewind, ay

Love me till I’m satisfied

Love you till you’re satisfied

Damelo

Damelo

Damelo

Hit it

I’m on that romance shit

Can I like get [?], shit?

Hand on their hips when they slow dance shit

Gentleman open the door man shit

Everyday, all the times, valentines shit

Getaway, escapade, wine and dine shit

Running through my mind cause I’m all about [?]

Got me talkin bout (love me till I’m satisfied)

I’m on that double up shit

Give my girl a double dose, double off shit, yup

My chicks on that bubble butt shit

That’s why I stay on that cuddle up shit

She love it when I rub it and touch it

Squeeze it, please it and crush it

Smash it, fantastic, that’s why she’s asking

(Love me, love me ‘till I’m-)

Baby you’re on my mind, on my mind

That’s the way I go when I hit it, hit it baby

When you’re through my mind, through my mind

That’s the way I go when I hit it one time

I hit it two times

Th-three times

Four-four times

Uh, uh, uh

Baby, let’s do it again

One more time, let’s do it again

Let’s get it, get it baby

Till you satisfied

Do it like the night won’t end

Baby, baby

Let’s go one more time, ay

Replay and rewind, ay

Love me till I’m satisfied

Love you till you’re satisfied