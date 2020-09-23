Nel novembre del 2003 Rolling Stone pubblicò una classifica di quelli che secondo una giuria scelta dalla redazione statunitense della rivista erano i 500 album più belli della storia della musica. La lista è stata modificata nel 2012 e oggi lo storico magazine musicale ha ritoccato nuovamente la classifica.

Gli esperti hanno inserito in questa raccolta anche diversi album delle nostre popstar preferite, ci sono 3 dischi di Madonna (The Immaculate Collection, Like a Prayer e Ray of Light), 3 di Janet Jackson (Control, The Velvet Rope, Rhythm Nation), 2 di Beyoncé (Lemonade e Beyoncé), 2 di Taylor Swift (Red e 1989), 1 di Britney Spears (Blackout), 1 di Rihanna (ANTI), 1 di Lady Gaga (Born This Way) e 1 di Mariah Carey (The Emancipation of Mimi).

Siete d’accordo con questa classifica?

“Anti” “A Seat at The Table” “Lemonade” & “CTRL” all made Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. pic.twitter.com/IogTgtw3Po — 🧞‍♂️ (@AscendedKee) September 22, 2020

Blackout – Added into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

– Rolling Stone’s “500 Best Albums of All Time”

– The Guardian’s “100 Best Albums of the 21st Century”

– Rolling Stone’s “Biggest Influences on Pop in the 2010s” Executive producer Britney Spears did THAT pic.twitter.com/vUlovisbmY — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) September 22, 2020

Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of all time #138 The Immaculate Collection

#222 Ray Of Light

#331 Like a Prayer Congratulations @Madonna!!! pic.twitter.com/SndQDNZFP2 — Madonna Charts (@_chartsmadonna) September 22, 2020

I 500 album più belli di sempre, la classifica completa di Rolling Stone

1 | Marvin Gaye | What’s Going On | 1971

2 | The Beach Boys | Pet Sounds | 1966

3 | Joni Mitchell | Blue | 1971

4 | Stevie Wonder | Songs in the Key of Life | 1976

5 | The Beatles | Abbey Road | 1969

6 | Nirvana | Nevermind | 1991

7 | Fleetwood Mac | Rumours | 1977

8 | Prince and the Revolution | Purple Rain | 1984

9 | Bob Dylan | Blood on the Tracks | 1975

10 | Lauryn Hill | The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill | 1998

11 | The Beatles | Revolver | 1966

12 | Michael Jackson | Thriller | 1982

13 | Aretha Franklin | I Never Loved a Man the Way I Love You | 1967

14 | The Rolling Stones | Exile on Main St. | 1972

15 | Public Enemy | It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back | 1988

16 | The Clash | London Calling | 1979

17 | Kanye West | My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy | 2010

18 | Bob Dylan | Highway 61 Revisited | 1965

19 | Kendrick Lamar | To Pimp a Butterfly | 2015

20 | Radiohead | Kid A | 2000

21 | Bruce Springsteen | Born to Run | 1975

22 | The Notorious B.I.G. | Ready to Die | 1994

23 | The Velvet Underground & Nico | The Velvet Underground & Nico | 1967

24 | The Beatles | Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band | 1967

25 | Carole King | Tapestry | 1971

26 | Patti Smith | Horses | 1975

27 | Wu-Tang Clan | Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) | 1993

28 | D’Angelo | Voodoo | 2000

29 | The Beatles | The Beatles (White Album) | 1968

30 | The Jimi Hendrix Experience | Are You Experienced? | 1967

31 | Miles Davis | Kind of Blue | 1959

32 | Beyoncé | Lemonade | 2016

33 | Amy Winehouse | Back to Black | 2006

34 | Stevie Wonder | Innervisions | 1973

35 | The Beatles | Rubber Soul | 1965

36 | Michael Jackson | Off the Wall | 1979

37 | Dr. Dre | The Chronic | 1992

38 | Bob Dylan | Blonde on Blonde | 1966

39 | Talking Heads | Remain in Light | 1980

40 | David Bowie | The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars | 1972

41 | The Rolling Stones | Let It Bleed | 1969

42 | Radiohead | OK Computer | 1997

43 | A Tribe Called Quest | The Low End Theory | 1991

44 | Nas | Illmatic | 1994

45 | Prince | Sign O’ the Times | 1987

46 | Paul Simon | Graceland | 1986

47 | Ramones | Ramones | 1976

48 | Bob Marley and the Wailers | Legend | 1984

49 | OutKast | Aquemini | 1998

50 | Jay-Z | The Blueprint | 2001

51 | Chuck Berry | The Great Twenty-Eight | 1982

52 | David Bowie | Station to Station | 1976

53 | The Jimi Hendrix Experience | Electric Ladyland | 1968

54 | James Brown | Star Time | 1991

55 | Pink Floyd | The Dark Side of the Moon | 1973

56 | Liz Phair | Exile in Guyville | 1993

57 | The Band | The Band | 1969

58 | Led Zeppelin | Led Zeppelin IV | 1971

59 | Stevie Wonder | Talking Book | 1972

60 | Van Morrison | Astral Weeks | 1968

61 | Eric B. & Rakim | Paid in Full | 1987

62 | Guns N’ Roses | Appetite for Destruction | 1987

63 | Steely Dan | Aja | 1977

64 | OutKast | Stankonia | 2000

65 | James Brown | Live at the Apollo | 1963

66 | John Coltrane | A Love Supreme | 1965

67 | Jay-Z | Reasonable Doubt | 1996

68 | Kate Bush | Hounds of Love | 1985

69 | Alanis Morrissette | Jagged Little Pill | 1995

70 | N.W.A | Straight Outta Compton | 1988

71 | Bob Marley & The Wailers | Exodus | 1977

72 | Neil Young | Harvest | 1972

73 | My Bloody Valentine | Loveless | 1991

74 | Kanye West | The College Dropout | 2004

75 | Aretha Franklin | Lady Soul | 1968

76 | Curtis Mayfield | Superfly | 1972

77 | The Who | Who’s Next | 1971

78 | Elvis Presley | The Sun Sessions | 1976

79 | Frank Ocean | Blonde | 2016

80 | S***Pistols | Never Mind the Bollocks – Here’s the S***Pistols | 1977

81 | Beyoncé | Beyoncé | 2013

82 | Sly and the Family Stone | There’s a Riot Goin’ On | 1971

83 | Dusty Springfield | Dusty in Memphis | 1969

84 | AC/DC | Back in Black | 1980

85 | John Lennon | Plastic Ono Band | 1970

86 | The Doors | The Doors | 1967

87 | Miles Davis | B****es Brew | 1970

88 | David Bowie | Hunky Dory | 1971

89 | Erykah Badu | Baduizm | 1997

90 | Neil Young | After the Gold Rush | 1970

91 | Bruce Springsteen | Darkness on the Edge of Town | 1978

92 | The Jimi Hendrix Experience | Axis: Bold as Love | 1967

93 | Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott | Supa Dupa Fly | 1997

94 | The Stooges | Fun House | 1970

95 | Drake | Take Care | 2011

96 | R.E.M. | Automatic for the People | 1992

97 | Metallica | Master of Puppets | 1986

98 | Lucinda Williams | Car Wheels on a Gravel Road | 1998

99 | Taylor Swift | Red | 2012

100 | The Band | Music from Big Pink | 1968

101 | Led Zeppelin | Led Zeppelin | 1969

102 | The Clash | The Clash | 1977

103 | De La Soul | 3 Feet High and Rising | 1989

104 | The Rolling Stones | Sticky Fingers | 1971

105 | The Allman Brothers Band | At Fillmore East | 1971

106 | Hole | Live Through This | 1994

107 | Television | Marquee Moon | 1977

108 | Fiona Apple | When the Pawn… | 1999

109 | Lou Reed | Transformer | 1972

110 | Joni Mitchell | Court and Spark | 1974

111 | Janet Jackson | Control | 1986

112 | Elton John | Goodbye Yellow Brick Road | 1973

113 | The Smiths | The Queen Is Dead | 1986

114 | The Strokes | Is This It | 2001

115 | Kendrick Lamar | good kid, m.A.A.d city | 2012

116 | The Cure | Disintegration | 1989

117 | Kanye West | Late Registration | 2005

118 | The Eagles | Hotel California | 1976

119 | Sly and the Family Stone | Stand! | 1969

120 | Van Morrison | Moondance | 1970

121 | Elvis Costello | This Year’s Model | 1978

122 | Nine Inch Nails | The Downward Spiral | 1994

123 | Led Zeppelin | Led Zeppelin II | 1969

124 | U2 | Achtung Baby | 1991

125 | Beastie Boys | Paul’s Boutique | 1989

126 | Mary J. Blige | My Life | 1994

127 | Ray Charles | Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music | 1962

128 | Queen | A Night at the Opera | 1975

129 | Pink Floyd | The Wall | 1979

130 | Prince | 1999 | 1982

131 | Portishead | Dummy | 1994

132 | Hank Williams | 40 Greatest Hits | 1978

133 | Joni Mitchell | Hejira | 1976

134 | Fugees | The Score | 1996

135 | U2 | The Joshua Tree | 1987

136 | Funkadelic | Maggot Brain | 1971

137 | Adele | 21 | 2011

138 | Madonna | The Immaculate Collection | 1990

139 | Black Sabbath | Paranoid | 1970

140 | Bob Marley and The Wailers | Catch a Fire | 1973

141 | Pixies | Doolittle | 1989

142 | Bruce Springsteen | Born in the U.S.A. | 1984

143 | The Velvet Underground | The Velvet Underground | 1969

144 | Led Zeppelin | Physical Graffiti | 1975

145 | Eminem | The Marshall Mathers LP | 2000

146 | Blondie | Parallel Lines | 1978

147 | Jeff Buckley | Grace | 1994

148 | Frank Ocean | Channel Orange | 2012

149 | John Prine | John Prine | 1971

150 | Bruce Springsteen | Nebraska | 1982

151 | George Michael | Faith | 1987

152 | The Pretenders | Pretenders | 1980

153 | PJ Harvey | Rid of Me | 1993

154 | Aretha Franklin | Amazing Grace | 1972

155 | Jay-Z | The Black Album | 2003

156 | The Replacements | Let It Be | 1984

157 | Oasis | (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? | 1995

158 | Erykah Badu | Mama’s Gun | 2000

159 | The Police | Synchronicity | 1983

160 | Pearl Jam | Ten | 1991

161 | Crosby, Stills & Nash | Crosby, Stills & Nash | 1969

162 | Pulp | Different Class | 1995

163 | Various Artists | Saturday Night Fever | 1977

164 | Johnny Cash | At Folsom Prison | 1968

165 | R.E.M. | Murmur | 1983

166 | Buddy Holly | 20 Golden Greats | 1978

167 | Depeche Mode | Violator | 1990

168 | Steely Dan | Can’t Buy a Thrill | 1972

169 | Billy Joel | The Stranger | 1977

170 | Cream | Disraeli Gears | 1967

171 | Sonic Youth | Daydream Nation | 1988

172 | Simon and Garfunkel | Bridge Over Troubled Water | 1970

173 | Nirvana | In Utero | 1993

174 | Jimmy Cliff & Various Artists | The Harder They Come: Original Soundtrack | 1972

175 | Kendrick Lamar | DAMN. | 2017

176 | Public Enemy | Fear of a Black Planet | 1990

177 | Rod Stewart | Every Picture Tells a Story | 1971

178 | Otis Redding | Otis Blue | 1965

179 | The Notorious B.I.G. | Life After Death | 1997

180 | Love | Forever Changes | 1967

181 | Bob Dylan | Bringing It All Back Home | 1965

182 | James Taylor | Sweet Baby James | 1970

183 | D’Angelo | Brown Sugar | 1995

184 | Cyndi Lauper | She’s So Unusual | 1983

185 | The Rolling Stones | Beggars Banquet | 1968

186 | Red Hot Chili Peppers | Blood Sugar S***Magik | 1991

187 | Ice Cube | AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted | 1990

188 | T. Rex | Electric Warrior | 1971

189 | Sleater-Kinney | Dig Me Out | 1997

190 | The Who | Tommy | 1969

191 | Etta James | At Last! | 1961

192 | Beastie Boys | Licensed to Ill | 1986

193 | Creedence Clearwater Revival | Willy and the Poor Boys | 1969

194 | Michael Jackson | Bad | 1987

195 | Leonard Cohen | Songs of Leonard Cohen | 1967

196 | Robyn | Body Talk | 2010

197 | The Beatles | Meet the Beatles! | 1964

198 | The B-52’s | The B-52’s | 1979

199 | Pavement | Slanted and Enchanted | 1993

200 | Sade | Diamond Life | 1984

201 | A Tribe Called Quest | Midnight Marauders | 1993

202 | Björk | H***genic | 1997

203 | Nick Drake | Pink Moon | 1979

204 | Kanye West | Graduation | 2007

205 | Cat Stevens | Tea for the Tillerman | 1970

206 | David Bowie | Low | 1977

207 | Eagles | Eagles | 1972

208 | Lil Wayne | Tha Carter III | 2008

209 | Run-DMC | Raising Hell | 1986

210 | Ray Charles | The Birth of Soul | 1991

211 | Joy Division | Unknown Pleasures | 1980 1979

212 | Nina Simone | Wild Is the Wind | 1966

213 | Fiona Apple | The Idler Wheel… | 2012

214 | Tom Petty | Wildflowers | 1994

215 | Grateful Dead | American Beauty | 1970

216 | Elliott Smith | Either/Or | 1997

217 | Oasis | Definitely Maybe | 1994

218 | TLC | CrazySexyCool | 1994

219 | Raekwon | Only Built 4 Cuban Linx | 1995

220 | Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young | Déjà Vu | 1970

221 | Rage Against the Machine | Rage Against the Machine | 1992

222 | Madonna | Ray of Light | 1998

223 | John Lennon | Imagine | 1971

224 | Dixie Chicks | Fly | 1999

225 | Wilco | Yankee Hotel Foxtrot | 2001

226 | Derek and the Dominos | Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs | 1970

227 | Little Richard | Here’s Little Richard | 1957

228 | De La Soul | De La Soul Is Dead | 1991

229 | Patsy Cline | The Ultimate Collection | 2000

230 | Rihanna | Anti | 2016

231 | Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers | Damn the Torpedoes | 1979

232 | John Coltrane | Giant Steps | 1960

233 | Tori Amos | Little Earthquakes | 1992

234 | Black Sabbath | Master of Reality | 1971

235 | Metallica | Metallica | 1991

236 | Daft Punk | Discovery | 2001

237 | Willie Nelson | Red Headed Stranger | 1975

238 | Kraftwerk | Trans Europe Express | 1977

239 | Boogie Down Productions | Criminal Minded | 1987

240 | Sam Cooke | Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963 | 1985

241 | Massive Attack | Blue Lines | 1991

242 | The Velvet Underground | Loaded | 1970

243 | The Zombies | Odessey and Oracle | 1968

244 | Kanye West | 808s & Heartbreak | 2008

245 | Cocteau Twins | Heaven or Las Vegas | 1990

246 | LL Cool J | Mama Said Knock You Out | 1991

247 | Sade | Love Deluxe | 1992

248 | Green Day | American Idiot | 2004

249 | Whitney Houston | Whitney Houston | 1985

250 | Buzzcocks | Singles Going Steady | 1979

251 | Elton John | Honky Château | 1972

252 | Devo | Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo! | 1978

253 | Pink Floyd | The Piper at the Gates of Dawn | 1967

254 | Herbie Hancock | Head Hunters | 1973

255 | Bob Dylan | The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan | 1963

256 | Tracy Chapman | Tracy Chapman | 1988

257 | Dolly Parton | Coat of Many Colors | 1971

258 | Joni Mitchell | The Hissing of Summer Lawns | 1975

259 | Janis Joplin | Pearl | 1971

260 | The Slits | Cut | 1979

261 | Beastie Boys | Check Your Head | 1992

262 | New Order | Power, Corruption & Lies | 1983

263 | The Beatles | A Hard Day’s Night | 1964

264 | Pink Floyd | Wish You Were Here | 1975

265 | Pavement | Wowee Zowee | 1995

266 | The Beatles | Help! | 1965

267 | Minutemen | Double Nickels on the Dime | 1984

268 | Randy Newman | Sail Away | 1972

269 | Kanye West | Yeezus | 2013

270 | Kacey Musgraves | Golden Hour | 2018

271 | Mary J. Blige | What’s the 411? | 1992

272 | The Velvet Underground | White Light/White Heat | 1968

273 | Gang of Four | Entertainment! | 1979

274 | The Byrds | Sweetheart of the Rodeo | 1968

275 | Curtis Mayfield | Curtis | 1970

276 | Radiohead | The Bends | 1995

277 | Alicia Keys | The Diary of Alicia Keys | 2003

278 | Led Zeppelin | Houses of the Holy | 1973

279 | Nirvana | MTV Unplugged in New York | 1994

280 | 50 Cent | Get Rich or Die Tryin’ | 2002

281 | Harry Nilsson | Nilsson Schmilsson | 1971

282 | Frank Sinatra | In the Wee Small Hours | 1955

283 | Donna Summer | Bad Girls | 1975

284 | Merle Haggard | Down Every Road: 1962-1994 | 1996

285 | Big Star | 3rd/Sister Lovers | 1978

286 | Red Hot Chili Peppers | Californication | 1999

287 | The Byrds | Mr. Tambourine Man | 1965

288 | The Modern Lovers | The Modern Lovers | 1976

289 | Björk | Post | 1995

290 | OutKast | Speakerboxxx/The Love Below | 2003

291 | Destiny’s Child | The Writing’s on the Wall | 1999

292 | Van Halen | Van Halen | 1978

293 | The Breeders | Last Splash | 1993

294 | Weezer | Weezer (The Blue Album) | 1994

295 | Daft Punk | Random Access Memories | 2013

296 | Neil Young | Rust Never Sleeps | 1979

297 | Peter Gabriel | So | 1986

298 | Tom Petty | Full Moon Fever | 1989

299 | B.B. King | Live at the Regal | 1965

300 | Shania Twain | Come On Over | 1997

301 | New York Dolls | New York Dolls | 1973

302 | Neil Young | Tonight’s the Night | 1975

303 | ABBA | The Definitive Collection | 2001

304 | Bill Withers | Just As I Am | 1971

305 | Kiss | Alive! | 1975

306 | Al Green | I’m Still in Love with You | 1972

307 | Sam Cooke | Portrait of a Legend | 2003

308 | Brian Eno | Here Come the Warm Jets | 1974

309 | Joy Division | Closer | 1980

310 | Wire | Pink Flag | 1977

311 | Neil Young | On the Beach | 1974

312 | Solange | A Seat at the Table | 2016

313 | PJ Harvey | Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea | 2000

314 | Aaliyah | One in a Million | 1996

315 | Rosalía | El Mal Querer | 2018

316 | The Who | The Who Sell Out | 1967

317 | Billie Holiday | Lady in Satin | 1958

318 | Janet Jackson | The Velvet Rope | 1997

319 | The Stone Roses | The Stone Roses | 1989

320 | X | Los Angeles | 1980

321 | Lana Del Rey | Norman F***ing Rockwell! | 2019

322 | Elvis Presley | From Elvis in Memphis | 1969

323 | The Clash | Sandinista! | 1980

324 | Coldplay | A Rush of Blood to the Head | 2002

325 | Jerry Lee Lewis | All Killer No Filler! | 1993

326 | Prince | Dirty Mind | 1980

327 | The Who | Live at Leeds | 1970

328 | Vampire Weekend | Modern Vampires of the City | 2013

329 | DJ Shadow | Endtroducing… | 1996

330 | The Rolling Stones | Aftermath | 1966

331 | Madonna | Like a Prayer | 1989

332 | Elvis Presley | Elvis Presley | 1956

333 | Bill Withers | Still Bill | 1972

334 | Santana | Abraxas | 1970

335 | Bob Dylan & The Band | The Basement Tapes | 1975

336 | Roxy Music | Avalon | 1982

337 | Bob Dylan | John Wesley Harding | 1967

338 | Brian Eno | Another Green World | 1975

339 | Janet Jackson | Rhythm Nation 1814 | 1989

340 | Snoop Doggy Dogg | Doggystyle | 1993

341 | The Smashing Pumpkins | Siamese Dream | 1993

342 | The Beatles | Let It Be | 1970

343 | Sly & the Family Stone | Greatest Hits | 1970

344 | Toots & the Maytals | Funky Kingston | 1973

345 | Bruce Springsteen | The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle | 1973

346 | Arctic Monkeys | AM | 2013

347 | GZA | Liquid Swords | 1995

348 | Gillian Welch | Time (The Revelator) | 2001

349 | MC5 | Kick Out the Jams | 1969

350 | Stevie Wonder | Music of My Mind | 1972

351 | Roxy Music | For Your Pleasure | 1973

352 | Eminem | The Slim Shady LP | 1999

353 | The Cars | The Cars | 1978

354 | X-Ray Spex | Germfree Adolescents | 1978

355 | Black Sabbath | Black Sabbath | 1970

356 | Dr. John | Gris-Gris | 1968

357 | Tom Waits | Rain Dogs | 1985

358 | Sonic Youth | Goo | 1990

359 | Big Star | Radio City | 1974

360 | Funkadelic | One Nation Under a Groove | 1978

361 | My Chemical Romance | The Black Parade | 2006

362 | Luther Vandross | Never Too Much | 1981

363 | Parliament | Mothership Connection | 1975

364 | Talking Heads | More Songs About Buildings and Foods | 1978

365 | Madvillain | Madvillainy | 2004

366 | Aerosmith | Rocks | 1976

367 | Drake | If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late | 2015

368 | George Harrison | All Things Must Pass | 1970

369 | Mobb Deep | The Infamous | 1995

370 | Lil Wayne | Tha Carter II | 2005

371 | The Temptations | Anthology | 1973

372 | Big Brother & The Holding Company | Cheap Thrills | 1968

373 | Isaac Hayes | Hot Buttered Soul | 1969

374 | Robert Johnson | King of the Delta Blues Singers | 1961

375 | Green Day | Dookie | 1994

376 | Neutral Milk Hotel | In the Aeroplane Over the Sea | 1998

377 | Yeah Yeah Yeahs | Fever to Tell | 2003

378 | Run-D.M.C. | Run-D.M.C. | 1983

379 | Rush | Moving Pictures | 1981

380 | Charles Mingus | Mingus Ah Um | 1959

381 | Lynyrd Skynyrd | (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd) | 1973

382 | Tame Impala | Currents | 2015

383 | Massive Attack | Mezzanine | 1998

384 | The Kinks | The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society | 1969

385 | Ramones | Rocket to Russia | 1977

386 | J Dilla | Donuts | 2006

387 | Radiohead | In Rainbows | 2007

388 | Aretha Franklin | Young, Gifted and Black | 1972

389 | Mariah Carey | The Emancipation of Mimi | 2005

390 | Pixies | Surfer Rosa | 1988

391 | Kelis | Kaleidoscope | 1999

392 | Ike & Tina Turner | Proud Mary: The Best of Ike and Tina Turner | 1991

393 | Taylor Swift | 1989 | 2014

394 | Diana Ross | Diana | 1980

395 | D’Angelo and the Vanguard | Black Messiah | 2014

396 | Todd Rundgren | Something/Anything? | 1972

397 | Billie Eilish | When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? | 2019

398 | The Raincoats | The Raincoats | 1979

399 | Brian Wilson | Smile | 2004

400 | The Go-Go’s | Beauty and the Beat | 1981

401 | Blondie | Blondie | 1977

402 | Fela Kuti & Africa 70 | Expensive S*** | 1975

403 | Ghostface Killah | Supreme Clientele | 2000

404 | Anita Baker | Rapture | 1986

405 | Various Artists | Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era | 1972

406 | The Magnetic Fields | 69 Love Songs | 1999

407 | Neil Young | Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere | 1969

408 | Motörhead | Ace of Spades | 1980

409 | Grateful Dead | Workingman’s Dead | 1970

410 | The Beach Boys | Wild Honey | 1967

411 | Bob Dylan | Love and Theft | 2001

412 | Smokey Robinson | Going to a Go Go | 1965

413 | Creedence Clearwater Revival | Cosmo’s Factory | 1970

414 | Chic | Risqué | 1979

415 | The Meters | Looka Py Py | 1969

416 | The Roots | Things Fall Apart | 1999

417 | Ornette Coleman | The Shape of Jazz to Come | 1959

418 | Dire Straits | Brothers in Arms | 1985

419 | Eric Church | Chief | 2011

420 | Earth, Wind & Fire | That’s the Way of the World | 1975

421 | M.I.A. | Arular | 2005

422 | Marvin Gaye | Let’s Get It On | 1973

423 | Yo La Tengo | I Can Hear the Heart Beating As One | 1997

424 | Beck | Odelay | 1996

425 | Paul Simon | Paul Simon | 1972

426 | Lucinda Williams | Lucinda Williams | 1988

427 | Al Green | Call Me | 1973

428 | Hüsker Dü | New Day Rising | 1985

429 | The Four Tops | Reach Out | 1967

430 | Elvis Costello | My Aim Is True | 1977

431 | Los Lobos | How Will the Wolf Survive? | 1984

432 | Usher | Confessions | 2004

433 | LCD Soundsystem | Sound of Silver | 2007

434 | Pavement | Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain | 1994

435 | Pet Shop Boys | Actually | 1987

436 | 2Pac | All Eyez on Me | 1996

437 | Primal Scream | Screamadelica | 1991

438 | Blur | Parklife | 1994

439 | James Brown | S***Machine | 1970

440 | Loretta Lynn | Coal Miner’s Daughter | 1971

441 | Britney Spears | Blackout | 2007

442 | The Weeknd | Beauty Behind the Madness | 2015

443 | David Bowie | Scary Monsters | 1980

444 | Fiona Apple | Extraordinary Machine | 2005

445 | Yes | Close to the Edge | 1972

446 | Alice Coltrane | Journey in Satchidananda | 1971

447 | Bad Bunny | X 100pre | 2018

448 | Otis Redding | Dictionary of Soul | 1966

449 | The White Stripes | Elephant | 2003

450 | Paul & Linda McCartney | Ram | 1971

451 | Roberta Flack | First Take | 1969

452 | Diana Ross & The Supremes | Anthology | 1974

453 | Nine Inch Nails | Pretty Hate Machine | 1989

454 | Can | Ege Bamyasi | 1972

455 | Bo Diddley | Bo Diddley/Go Bo Diddley | 1958

456 | Al Green | Greatest Hits | 1975

457 | Sinéad O’Connor | I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got | 1990

458 | Jason Isbell | Southeastern | 2013

459 | Kid Cudi | Man on the Moon: The End of the Day | 2019

460 | Lorde | Melodrama | 2017

461 | Bon Iver | For Emma, Forever Ago | 2008

462 | The Flying Burrito Brothers | The Gilded Palace of Sin | 1969

463 | Laura Nyro | Eli and the Thirteenth Confession | 1968

464 | The Isley Brothers | 3×3 | 1973

465 | King Sunny Adé | The Best of the Classic Years | 2003

466 | The Beach Boys | The Beach Boys Today! | 1965

467 | Maxwell | BLACKsummers’night | 2009

468 | The Rolling Stones | Some Girls | 1978

469 | Manu Chao | Clandestino | 1998

470 | Juvenile | 400 Degreez | 1998

471 | Jefferson Airplane | Surrealistic Pillow | 1967

472 | SZA | Ctrl | 2017

473 | Daddy Yankee | Barrio Fino | 2004

474 | Big Star | #1 Record | 1972

475 | Sheryl Crow | Sheryl Crow | 1996

476 | Sparks | Kimono My House | 1974

477 | Howlin’ Wolf | Moanin’ in the Moonlight | 1959

478 | The Kinks | Something Else by the Kinks | 1968

479 | Selena | Amor Prohibido | 1994

480 | Miranda Lambert | Weight of These Wings | 2016

481 | Belle and Sebastian | If You’re Feeling Sinister | 1996

482 | The Pharcyde | Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde | 1992

483 | Muddy Waters | The Anthology | 2001

484 | Lady Gaga | Born This Way | 2011

485 | Richard and Linda Thompson | I Want to See the Bright Lights Tonight | 1974

486 | John Mayer | Continuum | 2006

487 | Black Flag | Damaged | 1981

488 | The Stooges | The Stooges | 1969

489 | Phil Spector & Various Artists | Back to Mono (1958-1969) | 1991

490 | Linda Ronstadt | Heart Like a Wheel | 1975

491 | Harry Styles | Fine Line | 2019

492 | Bonnie Raitt | Nick of Time | 1989

493 | Marvin Gaye | Here, My Dear | 1978

494 | The Ronettes | Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes | 1964

495 | Boyz II Men | II | 1991

496 | Shakira | Dónde Están los Ladrones | 1998

497 | Various Artists | The Indestructible Beat of Soweto | 1985

498 | Suicide | Suicide | 1977

499 | Rufus & Chaka Khan | Ask Rufus | 1977

500 | Arcade Fire | Funeral | 2004