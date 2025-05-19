HP 305 3YM61AE: Cartuccia Inchiostro Nero Normale

Valutazione media: 4.5 / 5

Reviewer: Meleka Bajrami

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: CARTUCCIA

Review: PERFETTO COME SEMPRE , HO FATTO L ORDINE E IL PRODOTTO NON MI è ARRIVATO NONOSTANTE FOSSE SEGNATO COME CONSEGNATO, HO PARLATO CON L ASSISTENZA E ME L HANNO MANDATO IMMEDIATAMENTE

Reviewer: michele

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: tutto ok

Review: ottimo prodotto

Reviewer: lasiu gianni natalino

Rating: 4,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Confezione risparmio ok.

Review: Ottimo acquisto.

Reviewer: Smith C.

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Prodotto consigliato

Review: Prodotto consigliato

Reviewer: Fulvio

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Buono

Review: Buono

Reviewer: Cliente Amazon

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: HP

Review: Ottimo

Reviewer: Sabrina M

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Ottima

Review: Cartuccia ottima, la compro e la ricompro e la ricomprerò ancora😅 non secca neanche se lasci la stampante abbandonata per mesi!

Reviewer: P. Paolo

Rating: 3,0 su 5 stelle

Title: InkJet è un disastro

Review: La cartuccia ovviamente va bene visto che è originale. Il problema è che dura veramente pochissimo ma è colpa mia che ho comprato una InkJet. Non fatevi ingannare dal prezzo d’acquisto di una stampante InkJet , sono costosissime una volta considerate le cartucce di ricambio . Meglio spendere un po’ di più in partenza e comprare una LaserJet (ma solo quelle che non hanno il firmware che blocca i toner generici!!!)

Reviewer: Carlos

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Los cartuchos bien. El sistema de HP no me gusta nada. Si anteriormente tuviste el sistema de compra automático, una vez que te das de baja y compras cartuchos te manda continuamente a que te conectes y te suscribas de nuevo. Se bloquean en muchas ocasiones si no te registras con tu usuario.

Reviewer: Mustafa Tahir ULUŞEKER

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Sık sık siparişini verdiğim Hp305 siyah kartuşu sorunsuz geldi ancak paketini açıp denediğimde Printerla uyumu sağlanamadı hata verdi. Açık şekilde değişim için gönderdim. Ve kısa sürede yenisiyle değiştirip gönderdiler ve sorunsuz çalıştı. Açıkcası paketinden çıkardığım için kabul edeceklerini sanmıyordum. Teşekkür ederim.

Reviewer: Kaj Persson

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: fungerar som förväntat

Reviewer: ماشاءالله عجبني المنتج ريحتو حلو

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: اصليه

Reviewer: Mr R G Drew

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: This ink cartridge is the exact product for my printer. It arrived promptly and was well packaged. The price was competitive and the ink quality is first class. I have never counted how many pages get printed off for a cartridge as it depends on the amount of ink on a page. So for me it’s not how many pages but the quality of the print, which is part down to the printer and part down to the cartridge. I have been using HP cartridges for ever and consider them excellent value for money. Recommended.