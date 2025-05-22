HP 142A: Toner Originale Nero per Stampanti LaserJet

Valutazione media: 4.5 / 5

Reviewer: Logan

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Toner originale

Review: L’articolo è originale quindi perfetto, basta estrarre il toner esausto e inserire quello nuovo rimuovendo le apposite protezioni in plastica arancione! Rispetto al prodotto compatibile a cui si deve sostituire il chip costa un filo di più.Personalmente preferisco l’originale

Reviewer: Bernardino Monticelli

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: ricambio HP originale

Review: Ho scelto la testina originale perchè le stampanti HP non digeriscono bene le compatibili, addirittura molte hanno un chip che impedisce l’uso di compatibili, e così non ho voluto rischiare.Posso dire che é la testina originale e mi trovo bene, e grazie ad Amazon l’ho presa ad un buon prezzo con consegna ad 1 giorno, non posso che consigliarla.

Reviewer: Novella Ballardini

Rating: 4,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Buon prodotto

Review: E’ inchiostro originale HP cosa dire? La qualità è ottima. Il prezzo sicuramente eccessivo.

Reviewer: Cliente Amazon

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Cartuccia per hp

Review: Trovato in offerta ottimo direi per il prezzo che ha

Reviewer: paolo

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Ottimo

Review: Sulla qualità e sulla facilità di installazione nulla da dire, peccato che costa un pozzo. Ottima qualità del neto

Reviewer: Roberto Grossi

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: VENDITORE SERIO

Review: OTTIMO ACQUISTO

Reviewer: madu

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Cartuccia originale

Review: Cartuccia originale funziona correttamente vedremo la durata

Reviewer: Maurizio

Rating: 4,0 su 5 stelle

Title: Toner HP

Review: Toner originale e acquistato ad un prezzo inferiore rispetto ad un negozio ho l’installazione non ha avuto nessun problema e le stampe sono perfette

Reviewer: AVB

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Purchased as refil for a new HP printer. Toner was fine but printer was terrible.

Reviewer: Phil Sherman

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Prima

Reviewer: Tom

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Sehr zufrieden mit dem Kauf! Diese originale HP 142A Tonerkartusche liefert gestochen scharfe Ausdrucke mit sattem Schwarz – perfekt für den Bürogebrauch. Die Installation war kinderleicht und es gab keinerlei Kompatibilitätsprobleme. Die Druckleistung ist beeindruckend – sie hält lange und liefert konstant gute Ergebnisse. 100 % Originalprodukt, daher habe ich volles Vertrauen. Klare Kaufempfehlung für alle, die Wert auf Qualität legen. Ich werde definitiv wieder

Reviewer: Fraslin Chantal

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: Très bien satisfaite

Reviewer: Gudrun

Rating: 5,0 su 5 stelle

Title:

Review: 100% nöjd kund. Bra produkt, höll vad den lovade. Snabb leverans. Allt till belåtenhet 👍🏽