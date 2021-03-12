La Stefani è tornata con una nuova canzone.
Dopo Let Me Reintroduce Myself, Gwen Stefani ci riprova con Slow Clap, il nuovissimo singolo. Visto quanto mi era piaciuto il precedente pezzo avevo delle alte aspettative e non sono state soddisfatte del tutto. La nuova canzone di Gwen è sicuramente pop, orecchiabile e tanto caruccia, ma non mi ha preso per adesso. Nella prima parte del brano, quando dovrebbe esplodere e Gwen ci chiede se ‘facciamo il tifo per lei’, invece di un bel ritornello travolgente partono dei moscissimi ‘clap, clap, clap’.
Tutto sommato è l’ennesimo singolo carino di una popstar anni 90/00, che però avrebbe bisogno di una vera hit per tornare al posto che merita. In ogni caso i fan sono impazziti per questa ‘Slow Clap‘. Basta fare un giro sui forum americani e Twitter, per vedere come la definiscono tutti una vera BOP.
👏🏼 #slowclap my new single is out nowwwww. stop reading this and go stream! 😇🏀💥📼 gx https://t.co/SFd1uaSKak pic.twitter.com/4tl3q4HECV
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 11, 2021
new music tomorrow. u ready? 🤠💥👏🏼😇 #slowclap gx pic.twitter.com/HPc96gB2hG
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 10, 2021
Gwen Stefani: Slow Clap, il testo.
I’ll be David, you Goliath
Set the rule and I’ll defy it
You be angry, I’ll be quiet
You be purple, I’m the violet
Take a ride ’cause I’m the co-pilot
I’m the ice cream, you’re just the diet
Be the captain, I’ll be the pirate
You’re Billy the Kid, and I’ll be the Wyatt
Are you rooting for me like I’m rooting for you?
Let me hear you get loud like surround sound
Clap, clap
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Clap de-clap de-clap clap
Slow clap
Walk into the room like a boss
Slow Clap
Putting on a little extra sauce
Slow clap
Clap, clap
Clap, clap, clap, clap
Clap de-clap de-clap clap
Slow clap
Side stepping people down the hall
Slow Clap
Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall
Slow Clap
Been the champion, rang the bell
Rocked the bottom, been through hell
Climbed the mountain, now I’m well
I just feel like coming back for the belt
I’ve been slipping and slipping
But now I’m back for double dipping
Who’m I kidding, I’m winning
My gentleman is for myself
I’m throwin’ a Hail Mary to no one else
That’s why I’m cheering for myself
De Clap de-clap de-clap clap
Slow clap
Walk into the room like a boss
Slow clap
Putting on a little extra sauce
Slow clap
So Clap de-clap de-clap clap
Slow clap
Side stepping people down the hall
Slow clap
Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall
Slow clap
I don’t wanna go to the back of the line
No, no, I put in my time
From the garage to the penthouse girls
Underdog to the top of the world
Been the champion, rang the bell
Rocked the bottom, been through hell
Oh, Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall, no no