Dopo Let Me Reintroduce Myself, Gwen Stefani ci riprova con Slow Clap, il nuovissimo singolo. Visto quanto mi era piaciuto il precedente pezzo avevo delle alte aspettative e non sono state soddisfatte del tutto. La nuova canzone di Gwen è sicuramente pop, orecchiabile e tanto caruccia, ma non mi ha preso per adesso. Nella prima parte del brano, quando dovrebbe esplodere e Gwen ci chiede se ‘facciamo il tifo per lei’, invece di un bel ritornello travolgente partono dei moscissimi ‘clap, clap, clap’.

Tutto sommato è l’ennesimo singolo carino di una popstar anni 90/00, che però avrebbe bisogno di una vera hit per tornare al posto che merita. In ogni caso i fan sono impazziti per questa ‘Slow Clap‘. Basta fare un giro sui forum americani e Twitter, per vedere come la definiscono tutti una vera BOP.

👏🏼 #slowclap my new single is out nowwwww. stop reading this and go stream! 😇🏀💥📼 gx https://t.co/SFd1uaSKak pic.twitter.com/4tl3q4HECV — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) March 11, 2021

Gwen Stefani: Slow Clap, il testo.

I’ll be David, you Goliath

Set the rule and I’ll defy it

You be angry, I’ll be quiet

You be purple, I’m the violet

Take a ride ’cause I’m the co-pilot

I’m the ice cream, you’re just the diet

Be the captain, I’ll be the pirate

You’re Billy the Kid, and I’ll be the Wyatt

Are you rooting for me like I’m rooting for you?

Let me hear you get loud like surround sound

Clap, clap

Clap, clap, clap, clap

Clap de-clap de-clap clap

Slow clap

Walk into the room like a boss

Slow Clap

Putting on a little extra sauce

Slow clap

Clap, clap

Clap, clap, clap, clap

Clap de-clap de-clap clap

Slow clap

Side stepping people down the hall

Slow Clap

Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall

Slow Clap

Been the champion, rang the bell

Rocked the bottom, been through hell

Climbed the mountain, now I’m well

I just feel like coming back for the belt

I’ve been slipping and slipping

But now I’m back for double dipping

Who’m I kidding, I’m winning

My gentleman is for myself

I’m throwin’ a Hail Mary to no one else

That’s why I’m cheering for myself

De Clap de-clap de-clap clap

Slow clap

Walk into the room like a boss

Slow clap

Putting on a little extra sauce

Slow clap

So Clap de-clap de-clap clap

Slow clap

Side stepping people down the hall

Slow clap

Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall

Slow clap

I don’t wanna go to the back of the line

No, no, I put in my time

From the garage to the penthouse girls

Underdog to the top of the world

Been the champion, rang the bell

Rocked the bottom, been through hell

Oh, Winter, Spring or Summer or the Fall, no no