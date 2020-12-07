Curiosità

Gwen Stefani: il nuovo singolo ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ è un adorabile ritorno alle origini

Dic 7, 2020


A tre anni dal suo album natalizio ‘You Make It Feel like ChristmasGwen Stefani è tornata con Let Me Reintroduce Myself. Questo comeback ci riporta alle sonorità di ‘Love Angel Music Baby‘ e ‘The Sweet Escape’ e quindi non posso non adorarlo.

Visto i pezzi che raggiungono le vette delle classifiche in questi anni non penso che vedremo il nuovo singolo di Gwen Stefani alla 1 della Billboard HOT100, ma certamente Let Me Reintroduce Myself farà felici tutti i fan della popstar. Per quanto mi riguarda la canzone è promossa!

Gwen Stefani: Let Me Reintroduce Myself, il testo.

The simple recipe to get the best of me
Homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me
In the first place (Place), ’cause you know I’m like organic
And it tastes great (Great), I already gave you bananas (Woo)
Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear
Binge on my music for days ’cause I’ve been here for years
Not a comeback (Oh), I’m recycling me
It’s not a comeback (Oh), you feel that new enеrgy

Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on
Na-na, na-na-na
It’s free with a coupon, coupon

Lеt me re—, let me reintroduce myself
Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf
I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah
Original-riginal old me
So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

Yeah
Original-riginal-riginal
Yeah

Ooh, twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty vision
That’s a hundred, but I’m not that good at long division
Get focused, put your glasses on (Glasses on)
See in color like new crayons
I feel good, I feel great, I feel alright, alright, oh

Na-na, na-na-na
Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on
Na-na, na-na-na
It’s free with a coupon, coupon

Let me re—, let me reintroduce myself
Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf
I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah
Original-riginal old me
So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

I’m still the original me, yeah
I’m still-I’m still
The simple recipe to get the best of me
Homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me

Let me re—, let me reintroduce myself
Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf
I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah
Original-riginal old me
So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

 



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

La Caserma: il primo video del nuovo reality di Rai Due

Dic 7, 2020
Curiosità

Cristiano Malgioglio fa un discorso sbagliatissimo a Tommaso sull’amore e le coppie gay

Dic 7, 2020
Curiosità

Ficarra e Picone: “Ecco perché abbiamo lasciato Striscia”

Dic 7, 2020

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Curiosità

Gwen Stefani: il nuovo singolo ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’ è un adorabile ritorno alle origini

Dic 7, 2020
Offerte di Oggi

Smartwatch Offerta Del Giorno 1.4″,Cuffie Bluetooth Sport Offerte, Nero (Nero)

Dic 7, 2020
Salute

Salute seno: così Covid ha nascosto 2000 tumori. E ritardato le cure

Dic 7, 2020
Spettacolo

Scala di Milano, la Prima va in scena senza pubblico 

Dic 7, 2020