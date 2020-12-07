A tre anni dal suo album natalizio ‘You Make It Feel like Christmas‘ Gwen Stefani è tornata con Let Me Reintroduce Myself. Questo comeback ci riporta alle sonorità di ‘Love Angel Music Baby‘ e ‘The Sweet Escape’ e quindi non posso non adorarlo.

Visto i pezzi che raggiungono le vette delle classifiche in questi anni non penso che vedremo il nuovo singolo di Gwen Stefani alla 1 della Billboard HOT100, ma certamente Let Me Reintroduce Myself farà felici tutti i fan della popstar. Per quanto mi riguarda la canzone è promossa!

.@GwenStefani has released her new reggae-tinged single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” Stream: https://t.co/Kh5mJj2FAN pic.twitter.com/Dd258FpQSk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2020

LET ME REINTRODUCE MYSELF my new single is out now! 😘💥✨❤️🌟 go ahead, binge on my music for days! #LetMeReintroduceMyself gx https://t.co/GwgCl7JAsO pic.twitter.com/TbqTEb9whx — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) December 7, 2020

Gwen Stefani: Let Me Reintroduce Myself, il testo.

The simple recipe to get the best of me

Homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me

In the first place (Place), ’cause you know I’m like organic

And it tastes great (Great), I already gave you bananas (Woo)

Go ahead and help yourself, me again in your ear

Binge on my music for days ’cause I’ve been here for years

Not a comeback (Oh), I’m recycling me

It’s not a comeback (Oh), you feel that new enеrgy

Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on

Na-na, na-na-na

It’s free with a coupon, coupon

Lеt me re—, let me reintroduce myself

Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf

I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah

Original-riginal old me

So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

Yeah

Original-riginal-riginal

Yeah

Ooh, twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty-twenty vision

That’s a hundred, but I’m not that good at long division

Get focused, put your glasses on (Glasses on)

See in color like new crayons

I feel good, I feel great, I feel alright, alright, oh

Na-na, na-na-na

Got a smile on my face, go ahead and pass it on

Na-na, na-na-na

It’s free with a coupon, coupon

Let me re—, let me reintroduce myself

Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf

I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah

Original-riginal old me

So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah

I’m still the original me, yeah

I’m still-I’m still

The simple recipe to get the best of me

Homegrown ingredients, that’s what made you mess with me

Let me re—, let me reintroduce myself

Case you forgot, no, I’m not records on your shelf

I’m still the original-riginal old me, yeah

Original-riginal old me

So let me re—, let me reintroduce myself, yeah