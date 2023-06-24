Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe, il nuovo singolo

A due anni da Slow Clap, Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe. Lontanissimi i tempi di What You Waiting For, Cool, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, ma anche Early Winter e Wind It Up, negli ultimi anni Gwen sembra non riesca a tornare in carreggiata. Di questa True Babe ci dimenticheremo tra 3,2,1…

true babe is available now !! gx pic.twitter.com/D2mCK5rYhg — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 23, 2023

Gwen Stefani, True Babe, il testo.

Your tattoo still looks cute to me

Cute to me

We’re old news, but you’re new to me

New to me

I wanna fly to your shows

Wanna wake up in your clothes

Come get you tipsy at 6:30

Wanna take tonight slow

Yeah, it’s alright in my life

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe

I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe

You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe

You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

We could stay home and nеver leave

Nеver leave

Take the truck up the coast with me

Coast with me

I wanna fly to your shows

Wanna wake up in your clothes

Come get you tipsy at 6:30

Wanna take tonight slow

Yeah, it’s alright in my life

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe

I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe

You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe

You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

And we’re from two different worlds

But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl

Before you, it was all a blur

Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe

I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe

(I’m sleeping better next to you, babe)

You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe

You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe

(You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe)

La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la

(You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh)