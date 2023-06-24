Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe, il nuovo singolo

A due anni da Slow Clap, Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe. Lontanissimi i tempi di What You Waiting For, Cool, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, ma anche Early Winter e Wind It Up, negli ultimi anni Gwen sembra non riesca a tornare in carreggiata. Di questa True Babe ci dimenticheremo tra 3,2,1…
true babe is available now !! gx pic.twitter.com/D2mCK5rYhg
— Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 23, 2023
Gwen Stefani, True Babe, il testo.
Your tattoo still looks cute to me
Cute to me
We’re old news, but you’re new to me
New to me
I wanna fly to your shows
Wanna wake up in your clothes
Come get you tipsy at 6:30
Wanna take tonight slow
Yeah, it’s alright in my life
‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh
We could stay home and nеver leave
Nеver leave
Take the truck up the coast with me
Coast with me
I wanna fly to your shows
Wanna wake up in your clothes
Come get you tipsy at 6:30
Wanna take tonight slow
Yeah, it’s alright in my life
‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh
And we’re from two different worlds
But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl
Before you, it was all a blur
Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl
‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
(I’m sleeping better next to you, babe)
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh
La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la
‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
(You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe)
La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la
(You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh)