Curiosità

Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe, il nuovo singolo

Giu 24, 2023


A due anni da Slow Clap, Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe. Lontanissimi i tempi di What You Waiting For, Cool, Rich Girl, Hollaback Girl, ma anche Early Winter e Wind It Up, negli ultimi anni Gwen sembra non riesca a tornare in carreggiata. Di questa True Babe ci dimenticheremo tra 3,2,1…

Gwen Stefani, True Babe, il testo.

Your tattoo still looks cute to me

Cute to me
We’re old news, but you’re new to me
New to me

I wanna fly to your shows

Wanna wake up in your clothes
Come get you tipsy at 6:30
Wanna take tonight slow
Yeah, it’s alright in my life

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

We could stay home and nеver leave
Nеver leave
Take the truck up the coast with me
Coast with me

I wanna fly to your shows
Wanna wake up in your clothes
Come get you tipsy at 6:30
Wanna take tonight slow
Yeah, it’s alright in my life

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

And we’re from two different worlds
But you still call me your pretty girl, pretty girl
Before you, it was all a blur
Come on and call me your pretty girl, pretty girl

‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
I’m sleeping better next to you, babe, you, babe
(I’m sleeping better next to you, babe)
You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe
You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh

La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la
‘Cause it’s true, babe, true, babe
(You’re something sweet, something true, babe, true, babe)
La, la, la, la-la, la-la, la, la, la, la
(You do it better than they do, babe, uh-huh)



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Dolce e Gabbana e Alessio Pozzi: cosa è successo a Milano e perché hanno litigato

Giu 24, 2023
Curiosità

Alessio Pozzi, il modello contro Dolce e Gabbana: “Incompetenti, con voi ho chiuso”

Giu 23, 2023
Curiosità

Armando fa una foto con una fan, il marito di lei poi lo multa: “Era un poliziotto!”

Giu 23, 2023

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Offerte di Lavoro

Fisco, Bagnai (Lega): "Delega attenta a professioni, realizzate battaglie storiche"

Giu 24, 2023
Curiosità

Gwen Stefani è tornata con True Babe, il nuovo singolo

Giu 24, 2023
Mondo Animale

la follia di un uomo è virale

Giu 24, 2023
Cronaca

Mattarella all'Accademia dei Lincei, Antonelli: "Grazie Presidente di essere qui"

Giu 24, 2023