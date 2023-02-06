Grammy Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori e le esibizioni

Dalla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles, ieri sera è andata in onda la 65ª edizione dei Grammy Awards. Riunite sotto lo stesso tetto tutte le star della musica che hanno dominato le classifiche USA nell’ultimo anno: da Sam Smith e Kim Petras a Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift e Adele. Regina della serata la Knowles che ha vinto ben 3 premi, ed è arrivata a quota 32, diventando la persona ad aver vinto più Grammy di sempre.

Adele accepting her award for ‘Best Pop Solo Performance’ at the #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/osbUtyIjG8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2023

Grammy Awards 2023: la lista dei vincitori.

Album of the year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Best new artist

Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy – WINNER

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Song of the year

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Harry Styles – As It Was

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)

Best pop solo performance

Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Best dance/electronic album

Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol – Surrender

Best rap album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER

Best country album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER

Best R&B song

Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Abba – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER

Best dance/electronic recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER

Bonobo – Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees

Best global music performance

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na

Burna Boy – Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER

Best country solo performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye – Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER

Best rap performance

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER

Turnstile – Blackout

Best rock performance

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best rock album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best folk album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER

Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER

Grammy Awards, le esibizioni.

#GRAMMYs | Bad Bunny abre la 65.ª edición de los Premios Grammy 🤩✨#BadBunny 🐰 pic.twitter.com/WrsFFCK1bN — AE Radio (@ae_radio) February 6, 2023

Mary J Blige Preforming Good Morning Gorgeous at the #GRAMMYs I loved this performance down! pic.twitter.com/Sptr9ijOm7 — 🧡 (@GONEGIRLZFLO) February 6, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4fHi4WihbQ