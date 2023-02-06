Grammy Awards 2023: tutti i vincitori e le esibizioni

Dalla Crypto Arena di Los Angeles, ieri sera è andata in onda la 65ª edizione dei Grammy Awards. Riunite sotto lo stesso tetto tutte le star della musica che hanno dominato le classifiche USA nell’ultimo anno: da Sam Smith e Kim Petras a Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift e Adele. Regina della serata la Knowles che ha vinto ben 3 premi, ed è arrivata a quota 32, diventando la persona ad aver vinto più Grammy di sempre.
Grammy Awards 2023: la lista dei vincitori.
Album of the year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Best new artist
Anitta
Domi & JD Beck
Latto
Måneskin
Molly Tuttle
Muni Long
Omar Apollo
Samara Joy – WINNER
Tobe Nwigwe
Wet Leg
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
WINNER: Lizzo – About Damn Time
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Song of the year
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That – WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Gayle – ABCDEFU
Harry Styles – As It Was
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)
Best pop solo performance
Adele – Easy on Me – WINNER
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Harry Styles – As It Was
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Best dance/electronic album
Beyoncé – Renaissance – WINNER
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol – Surrender
Best rap album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – WINNER
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – WINNER
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Abba – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy – WINNER
Best country album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time – WINNER
Best R&B song
Beyoncé – Cuff It – WINNER
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
Abba – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House – WINNER
Best dance/electronic recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul – WINNER
Bonobo – Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Sol – On My Knees
Best global music performance
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar – Udhero Na
Burna Boy – Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo – Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro – Neva Bow Down
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode – Bayethe – WINNER
Best country solo performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfirst
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Willie Nelson – Live Forever – WINNER
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye – Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs & Hrs – WINNER
Best rap performance
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla – FNF (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules – WINNER
Turnstile – Blackout
Best rock performance
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses – WINNER
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best rock album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9 – WINNER
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg – WINNER
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance
Snoh Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa – WINNER
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Round Midnight
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights – WINNER
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Mary J Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III – WINNER
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5 – WINNER
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems – Wait for U
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best folk album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer – WINNER
Janis Ian – The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best country song
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ‘Til You Can’t – WINNER
Grammy Awards, le esibizioni.
