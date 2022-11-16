Grammy Awards 2023, le nomination: l’elenco completo dei candidati alla vittoria degli Oscar della musica.
L’avventura dei Grammy Awards 2023 è ufficialmente iniziata. Nella giornata del 15 novembre l’Academy ha finalmente svelato le nomination per la 65esima edizione degli “Oscar della musica”, i premi più importanti dell’industria musicale, che verranno consegnati durante la cerimonia del prossimo 5 febbraio 2023. A far rumore in Italia è stata la candidatura dei Måneskin tra i migliori artisti emergenti, ma a dominare in assoluto nelle nomination sono stati artisti del calibro di Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar e Adele. Scopriamo insieme l’elenco completo delle nomination.
Grammy 2023: è battaglia tra Beyoncé e Lamar
A prendersi la vetta dei Grammy 2023, almeno per il numero delle candidature, è stata Beyoncé, con ben nove nomination diverse conquistate grazie soprattutto all’album Renaissance. Otto le candidature per Kendrick Lamar, con il suo Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, mentre Adele si è fermata a sette con il suo 30.
Si sono fermati invece a tre nomination gli ABBA, candidati però per l’album dell’anno, come anche Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Harry Styles e i Coldplay. Quattro le nomination collezionate dalla regina degli ultimi MTV EMAs 2022, Taylor Swift, mentre nella categoria rock è battaglia tra vecchie glorie e nuove realtà, con candidati che vanno da Elvis Costello a Machine Gun Kelly, passando per Ozzy e i Black Keys.
Grammy 2023, le nomination: l’elenco completo
Record of the Year
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Adele – Easy on Me
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock
Doja Cat – Woman
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Harry Styles – As It Was
Album of the Year
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Song of the Year
Gayle – Abcdefu
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)
Harry Styles – As It Was
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Adele – Easy On Me
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi and JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Adele – Easy on Me
Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule
Doja Cat – Woman
Steve Lacy – Bad Habit
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Harry Styles – As It Was
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down
Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheehan – Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS – My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Bublé – Higher
Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around
Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)
Pentatonix – Evergreen
Diana Ross – Thank You
Best Pop Vocal Album
ABBA – Voyage
Adele – 30
Coldplay – Music of the Spheres
Lizzo – Special
Harry Styles – Harry’s House
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Beyoncé – Break My Soul
Bonobo – Rosewood
Diplo and Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated
Rüfüs Du Soul – On My Knees
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Beyoncé – Renaissance
Bonobo – Fragments
Diplo – Diplo
Odesza – The Last Goodbye
Rüfüs Du Soul – Surrender
Best Rock Performance
Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts
Beck – Old Man
The Black Keys – Wild Child
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
Idles – Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Turnstile – Holiday
Best Metal Performance
Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth – We’ll Be Back
Muse – Kill or Be Killed
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules
Turnstile – Blackout
Best Rock Song
Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer
Turnstile – Blackout
Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses
The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream
Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9
Best Rock Album
The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If
Idles – Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout
Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa
Best Alternative Music Performance
Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball
Big Thief – Certainty
Florence and the Machine – King
Wet Leg – Chaise Longue
Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire – WE
Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
Björk – Fossora
Wet Leg – Wet Leg
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down
Best R&B Performance
Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove
Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson . Paak – Here With Me
Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs
Lucky Daye – Over
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Snow Aalegra – Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’
Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Round Midnight
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Best R&B Song
Beyoncé – Cuff It
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away
Best Progressive R&B Album
Cory Henry – Operation Funk
Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
Terrace Martin – Drones
Moonchild – Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon
Best R&B Album
Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)
Robert Glasper – Black Radio III
Lucky Daye – Candydrip
PJ Morton – Watch the Sun
Best Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did
Doja Cat – Vegas
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Hitkidd and GloRilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – Beautiful
Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U
Jack Harlow – First Class
Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – Die Hard
Latto – Big Energy (Live)
Best Rap Song
Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – Pushin P
Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U
Best Rap Album
DJ Khaled – God Did
Future – I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You
Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers
Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry
Best Country Solo Performance
Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfelt
Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange
Miranda Lambert – In His Arms
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Willie Nelson – Live Forever
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking
Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer
Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – Does He Love You – Revisited
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs – Doin’ This
Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)
Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die
Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t
Best Country Album
Luke Combs – Growin’ Up
Miranda Lambert – Palomino
Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris – Humble Quest
Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time
Best Latin Pop Album
Christina Aguilera – Aguilera
Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros
Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera
Fonseca – Viajante
Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti
Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy
Farruko – La 167
Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cimafunk – El Alimento
Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo
Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen
Gaby Moreno – Alegoría
Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes
Rosalía – Motomami
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Chiquis – Abeja Reina
Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical
Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)
Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido
Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)
Best Tropical Latin Album
Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy
La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz
Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B
Tito Nieves – Legendario
Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas
Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II
Best American Roots Performance
Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)
Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”
Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”
Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Best Americana Performance
Eric Alexandra’s – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”
Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”
Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”
Best American Roots Song
Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”
Sheryl Crow – “Forever”
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”
Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”
Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”
Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”
Best Americana Album
Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days
Dr. John – Things Happen That Way
Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof
Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That
Best Bluegrass Album
The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray
The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud
Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain
Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree
Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside
Best Traditional Blues Album
Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues
Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board
John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down
Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far
Eric Gales – Crown
Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance
North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail
Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny
Best Folk Album
Judy Collins – Spellbound
Madison Cunningham – Revealer
Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line
Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street
Best Reggae Music
Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling
Koffee – Gifted
Sean Paul – Scorcha
Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm
Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”
Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”
Burna Boy – “Last Last”
Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”
Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”
Best Global Music Album
Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat
Burna Boy – Love, Damini
Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba
Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)
Masa Takumi – Sakura
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle – The Closer
Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis C.K. – Sorry
Patton Oswalt – We All Scream
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense
Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World
Viola Davis – Finding Me
Questlove – Music is History
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)
Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)
Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)
4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)
Best Music Video
Adele – “Easy on Me”
BTS – “Yet to Come”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only – Adele
Our World – Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso, Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz