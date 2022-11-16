Grammy Awards 2023, le nomination: l’elenco completo dei candidati alla vittoria degli Oscar della musica.

L’avventura dei Grammy Awards 2023 è ufficialmente iniziata. Nella giornata del 15 novembre l’Academy ha finalmente svelato le nomination per la 65esima edizione degli “Oscar della musica”, i premi più importanti dell’industria musicale, che verranno consegnati durante la cerimonia del prossimo 5 febbraio 2023. A far rumore in Italia è stata la candidatura dei Måneskin tra i migliori artisti emergenti, ma a dominare in assoluto nelle nomination sono stati artisti del calibro di Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar e Adele. Scopriamo insieme l’elenco completo delle nomination.

Grammy 2023: è battaglia tra Beyoncé e Lamar

A prendersi la vetta dei Grammy 2023, almeno per il numero delle candidature, è stata Beyoncé, con ben nove nomination diverse conquistate grazie soprattutto all’album Renaissance. Otto le candidature per Kendrick Lamar, con il suo Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, mentre Adele si è fermata a sette con il suo 30.

Beyoncé

Si sono fermati invece a tre nomination gli ABBA, candidati però per l’album dell’anno, come anche Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Harry Styles e i Coldplay. Quattro le nomination collezionate dalla regina degli ultimi MTV EMAs 2022, Taylor Swift, mentre nella categoria rock è battaglia tra vecchie glorie e nuove realtà, con candidati che vanno da Elvis Costello a Machine Gun Kelly, passando per Ozzy e i Black Keys.

Grammy 2023, le nomination: l’elenco completo

Record of the Year

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Adele – Easy on Me

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – You and Me on the Rock

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Album of the Year

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Song of the Year

Gayle – Abcdefu

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Harry Styles – As It Was

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Adele – Easy On Me

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Adele – Easy on Me

Bad Bunny – Moscow Mule

Doja Cat – Woman

Steve Lacy – Bad Habit

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Harry Styles – As It Was

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

ABBA – Don’t Shut Me Down

Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheehan – Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS – My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat – I Like You (A Happier Song)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Bublé – Higher

Kelly Clarkson – When Christmas Comes Around

Norah Jones – I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix – Evergreen

Diana Ross – Thank You

Best Pop Vocal Album

ABBA – Voyage

Adele – 30

Coldplay – Music of the Spheres

Lizzo – Special

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

Bonobo – Rosewood

Diplo and Miguel – Don’t Forget My Love

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Kaytranada featuring H.E.R. – Intimidated

Rüfüs Du Soul – On My Knees

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Beyoncé – Renaissance

Bonobo – Fragments

Diplo – Diplo

Odesza – The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Soul – Surrender

Best Rock Performance

Bryan Adams – So Happy It Hurts

Beck – Old Man

The Black Keys – Wild Child

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

Idles – Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Turnstile – Holiday

Best Metal Performance

Ghost – Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth – We’ll Be Back

Muse – Kill or Be Killed

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi – Degradation Rules

Turnstile – Blackout

Best Rock Song

Red Hot Chili Peppers – Black Summer

Turnstile – Blackout

Brandi Carlile – Broken Horses

The War on Drugs – Harmonia’s Dream

Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck – Patient Number 9

Best Rock Album

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello and the Imposters – The Boy Named If

Idles – Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly – Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9

Spoon – Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Alternative Music Performance

Arctic Monkeys – There’d Better Be a Mirrorball

Big Thief – Certainty

Florence and the Machine – King

Wet Leg – Chaise Longue

Yeah Yeah Yeahs featuring Perfume Genius – Spitting Off the Edge of the World

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire – WE

Big Thief – Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk – Fossora

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Cool It Down

Best R&B Performance

Beyoncé – Virgo’s Groove

Mary J. Blige featuring Anderson . Paak – Here With Me

Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

Lucky Daye – Over

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Snow Aalegra – Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai – Keeps on Fallin’

Beyoncé – Plastic Off the Sofa

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan – Round Midnight

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Best R&B Song

Beyoncé – Cuff It

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long – Hrs and Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan – Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton – Please Don’t Walk Away

Best Progressive R&B Album

Cory Henry – Operation Funk

Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

Terrace Martin – Drones

Moonchild – Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas – Red Balloon

Best R&B Album

Mary J. Blige – Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown – Breezy (Deluxe)

Robert Glasper – Black Radio III

Lucky Daye – Candydrip

PJ Morton – Watch the Sun

Best Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did

Doja Cat – Vegas

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Hitkidd and GloRilla – F.N.F. (Let’s Go)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DJ Khaled featuring Future and SZA – Beautiful

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U

Jack Harlow – First Class

Kendrick Lamar featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer – Die Hard

Latto – Big Energy (Live)

Best Rap Song

Jack Harlow featuring Drake – Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy – God Did

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug – Pushin P

Future featuring Drake and Tems – Wait for U

Best Rap Album

DJ Khaled – God Did

Future – I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow – Come Home the Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Best Country Solo Performance

Kelsea Ballerini – Heartfelt

Zach Bryan – Something in the Orange

Miranda Lambert – In His Arms

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Willie Nelson – Live Forever

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt – Wishful Drinking

Brothers Osborne – Midnight Rider’s Prayer

Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert – Outrunnin’ Your Memory

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton – Does He Love You – Revisited

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted to Be That Girl

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Going Where the Lonely Go

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs – Doin’ This

Taylor Swift – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)

Miranda Lambert – If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson – I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die

Cody Johnson – ’Til You Can’t

Best Country Album

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

Miranda Lambert – Palomino

Ashley McBryde – Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris – Humble Quest

Willie Nelson – A Beautiful Time

Best Latin Pop Album

Christina Aguilera – Aguilera

Rubén Blades and Boca Livre – Pasieros

Camilo – De Adentro Pa Afuera

Fonseca – Viajante

Sebastián Yatra – Dharma+

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee – Legendaddy

Farruko – La 167

Maluma – The Love and Sex Tape

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cimafunk – El Alimento

Jorge Drexler – Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte – 1940 Carmen

Gaby Moreno – Alegoría

Fito Paez – Los Años Salvajes

Rosalía – Motomami

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Chiquis – Abeja Reina

Natalia Lafourcade – Un Canto por México – El Musical

Los Tigres Del Norte – La Reunión (Deluxe)

Christian Nodal – EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís – Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album

Marc Anthony – Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia – Quiero Verte Feliz

Víctor Manuelle – Lado A Lado B

Tito Nieves – Legendario

Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Imágenes Latinas

Carlos Vives – Cumbiana II

Best American Roots Performance

Bill Anderson featuring Dolly Parton – “Someday It’ll All Make Sense” (Bluegrass Version)

Madison Cunningham – “Life According to Raechel”

Fantastic Negrito – “Oh Betty”

Aaron Neville With the Dirty Dozen Brass Band – “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Best Americana Performance

Eric Alexandra’s – “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]”

Asleep at the Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett – “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama featuring Black Violin – “The Message”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

Best American Roots Song

Anaïs Mitchell – “Bright Star”

Sheryl Crow – “Forever”

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – “High and Lonesome”

Bonnie Raitt – “Just Like That”

Aoife O’Donovan and Allison Russell – “Prodigal Daughter”

Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius – “You and Me on the Rock”

Best Americana Album

Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days

Dr. John – Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ – Good to Be…

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss – Raise the Roof

Bonnie Raitt – Just Like That

Best Bluegrass Album

The Infamous Stringdusters – Toward the Fray

The Del McCoury Band – Almost Proud

Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway – Crooked Tree

Yonder Mountain String Band – Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album

Gov’t Mule – Heavy Load Blues

Buddy Guy – The Blues Don’t Lie

Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder – Get On Board

John Mayall – The Sun Is Shining Down

Charlie Musselwhite – Mississippi Son

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Shamekia Copeland – Done Come Too Far

Eric Gales – Crown

Ben Harper – Bloodline Maintenance

North Mississippi Allstars – Set Sail

Edgar Winter – Brother Johnny

Best Folk Album

Judy Collins – Spellbound

Madison Cunningham – Revealer

Janis Ian – The Light at the End of the Line

Aofie O’Donovan – Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers – Hell on Church Street

Best Reggae Music

Kabaka Pyramid – The Kalling

Koffee – Gifted

Sean Paul – Scorcha

Protoje – Third Time’s the Charm

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab and Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Matt B and Eddy Kenzo – “Gimme Love”

Burna Boy – “Last Last”

Rocky Dawuni featuring Blvk H3ro – “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zaken Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode – “Bayethe”

Best Global Music Album

Berklee Indian Ensemble – Shuruaat

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf – Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley featuring Manu Delago – Between Us… (Live)

Masa Takumi – Sakura

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Closer

Jim Gaffigan – Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow – A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis C.K. – Sorry

Patton Oswalt – We All Scream

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Jamie Foxx – Act Like You Got Some Sense

Mel Brooks – All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Viola Davis – Finding Me

Questlove – Music is History

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Beyoncé – “Be Alive” (from King Richard)

Taylor Swift – “Carolina” (from Where the Crawdads Sing)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (from Top Gun: Maverick)

Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo – “Keep Rising (The Woman King)” (from The Woman King)

4*Town (Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) – “Nobody Like U” (from Turning Red)

Lin-Manuel Miranda – “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (from Encanto)

Best Music Video

Adele – “Easy on Me”

BTS – “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live at the O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story – Various Artists

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young and Crazy Horse

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso, Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz