Come ogni anno ecco puntuali le nomination dei Grammy Awards. Anche i Maneskin e i BTS fra i presentatori delle numerose categorie. Tra i tanti artisti – che hanno segnato gli ultimi 12 mesi – che hanno ricevuto almeno una nomination ci sono Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Jay Z, Doja Cat e Cardi B.
Congratulations 64th #GRAMMYs Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees: J. Cole ft. Lil Baby, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, Tyler the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign, and Kanye West ft. The Weeknd & Lil Baby.
‘Revelacion’ è stato nominato nella categoria “Best Latin Pop Album” alla 64esima edizione dei #GRAMMYs
È la prima volta che Selena Gomez viene nominata!
CONGRATULAZIONI👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/do8fSdZOcY
L'album Fine Line è stato nominato nella categoria "Best Immersive Audio Album" ai 64esimi #GRAMMYs!
Grammy Awards 2022: tutti i nominati (in aggiornamento).
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2
Best Dance Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – the Business
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane
Best Rap Song
DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – My Life
Best Latin Pop or Urban Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Best American Roots Performance
Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender