Come ogni anno ecco puntuali le nomination dei Grammy Awards. Anche i Maneskin e i BTS fra i presentatori delle numerose categorie. Tra i tanti artisti – che hanno segnato gli ultimi 12 mesi – che hanno ricevuto almeno una nomination ci sono Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Jay Z, Doja Cat e Cardi B.

‘Revelacion’ è stato nominato nella categoria “Best Latin Pop Album” alla 64esima edizione dei #GRAMMYs È la prima volta che Selena Gomez viene nominata!

CONGRATULAZIONI👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/do8fSdZOcY — Selena Gomez Italia (@_SelenaGITALY) November 23, 2021

L’album Fine Line è stato nominato nella categoria “Best Immersive Audio Album” ai 64esimi #GRAMMYs! pic.twitter.com/gOG0pnbrzl — Harry Styles Italia🇮🇹 (@HStylesItalia) November 23, 2021

Grammy Awards 2022: tutti i nominati (in aggiornamento).

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’

Rachel Eckroth – The Garden

Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls

Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo

Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom

James Blake – Before

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak

Caribou – You Can Do It

Rüfüs du Sol – Alive

Tiësto – the Business

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King’s Disease 2

Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil

Doja Cat – Need to Know

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts

Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry

Billy Strings – Love and Regret

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool

Jon Batiste – Cry

Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes

Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender