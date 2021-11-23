Curiosità

Grammy 2022, tutte le nomination: da Harry Styles e Lil Nas a Cardi B

Nov 23, 2021


Come ogni anno ecco puntuali le nomination dei Grammy Awards. Anche i  Maneskin e i BTS fra i presentatori delle numerose categorie. Tra i tanti artisti – che hanno segnato gli ultimi 12 mesi – che hanno ricevuto almeno una nomination ci sono Selena Gomez, Harry Styles, Lil Nas X, Jay Z, Doja Cat e Cardi B.

Grammy Awards 2022 tutte le Nomination

Grammy Awards 2022: tutti i nominati (in aggiornamento).

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – Double Dealin’
Rachel Eckroth – The Garden
Taylor Eigsti – Tree Falls
Steve Gadd Band – At Blue Note Tokyo
Mark Lettieri – Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2

Best Dance Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – Hero
Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – Loom
James Blake – Before
Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – Heartbreak
Caribou – You Can Do It
Rüfüs du Sol – Alive
Tiësto – the Business

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King’s Disease 2
Tyler, the Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life
Drake, Future, Young Thug – Way Too Sexy
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – Pride Is the Devil
Doja Cat – Need to Know
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – Industry Baby
Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – WusYaName
Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – Hurricane

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – Bath Salts
Saweetie, Doja Cat – best Friend
Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties
Kanye West, Jay-Z – Jail
J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​My Life

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – Cry
Billy Strings – Love and Regret
The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – Same Devil
Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – Avalon
Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – Call Me a Fool
Jon Batiste – Cry
Yola – Diamond Studded Shoes
Allison Russell – Nightflyer

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand for Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal
Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute to Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – Brothers
Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff
Rogét Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage
Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack of the American Soldier

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grender

 



Fonte

Articoli correlati

Curiosità

Lapo Elkann e Cardi B litigano per quello che è successo con i Maneskin: il botta e risposta

Nov 23, 2021
Curiosità

Vito Coppola: Arisa parla del bacio e confessa cosa le ha detto sua mamma

Nov 23, 2021
Curiosità

Giorgio Manetti chiarisce il suo futuro televisivo fra Grande Fratello Vip e Uomini e Donne

Nov 23, 2021

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Ti sei perso

Cronaca

Covid, Giorlandino: "Guariti non si riammalano, vaccino inutile"

Nov 23, 2021
Offerte di Lavoro

Ad Artigiano in Fiera a Milano il grande villaggio globale dove acquistare regali per Natale

Nov 23, 2021
Curiosità

Grammy 2022, tutte le nomination: da Harry Styles e Lil Nas a Cardi B

Nov 23, 2021
Sport

Domenicali: "Duello Hamilton-Verstappen bello che si decida nelle ultime gare"

Nov 23, 2021