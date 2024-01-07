Golden Globe 2024, diretta notturna: da Oppenheimer e Barbie a The Crown, tutte le nomination

Questa notte (alle ore 2:00 di mattina di lunedì 8 gennaio) si terranno le premiazioni dei Golden Globe 2024 che eleggeranno i film e le serie migliori viste nel corso del 2023. Da Oppenheimer a Barbie (una sfida così non la rivedremo più, purtroppo) passando per la morte di Lady Diana in The Crown fino ad arrivare a Jeremy Allen White nominato per The Bear, sperando che si presenti sul palco con solo le sue Calvin Klein.
La serata sarà condotta da Jo Koy e sarà in streaming su Paramount+.
GOLDEN GLOBE, LE NOMINATION PER I FILM
- Golden Globe per il miglior film drammatico
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Killers of the Flower Moon” (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
“Maestro” (Netflix)
“Past Lives” (A24)
“The Zone of Interest”, in italiano La zona d’interesse (A24)
“Anatomy of a Fall”, in italiano Anatomia di una caduta (Neon)
- Golden Globe per il miglior film commedia o musicale
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Poor Things”, in italiano Povere creature (Searchlight Pictures)
“American Fiction” (MGM)
“The Holdovers” (Focus Features)
“May December” (Netflix)
“Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Golden Globe per il miglior film non in inglese
Anatomia di una caduta (Francia – Justine Tier)
Foglie al vento (Finlandia – Aki Kaurismäki)
Io capitano (Italia – Matteo Garrone)
Past Lives (Usa – Cecile Song)
La società della neve (Spagna – J.A Bayona)
La zona d’interesse (UK/USA – Jonathan Glazer)
- Golden Globe per il miglior regista
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Greta Gerwig — “Barbie”
Yorgos Lanthimos — “Poor Things”
Christopher Nolan — “Oppenheimer”
Martin Scorsese — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Celine Song — “Past Lives”
- Golden Globe per la migliore sceneggiatura
“Barbie” — Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
“Poor Things” — Tony McNamara
“Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
“Killers of the Flower Moon” — Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
“Past Lives” — Celine Song
“Anatomy of a Fall” — Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film drammatico
Bradley Cooper — “Maestro”
Cillian Murphy — “Oppenheimer”
Leonardo DiCaprio — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Colman Domingo — “Rustin”
Andrew Scott — “All of Us Strangers”, in italiano Estranei
Barry Keoghan — “Saltburn”
- Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film drammatico
Lily Gladstone — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Carey Mulligan – “Maestro”
Sandra Hüller – “Anatomy of a Fall”
Annette Bening — “Nyad”, in italiano Nyad – Oltre l’oceano
Greta Lee — “Past Lives”
Cailee Spaeny — “Priscilla”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore in un film commedia o musicale
Nicolas Cage — “Dream Scenario”
Timothée Chalamet — “Wonka”
Matt Damon — “Air”
Paul Giamatti — “The Holdovers”
Joaquin Phoenix — “Beau Is Afraid”, in italiano Beau ha paura
Jeffrey Wright — “American Fiction”
- Golden Globe per la migliore attrice in un film commedia o musicale
Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple”, in italiano Il colore viola
Jennifer Lawrence – “No Hard Feelings”, in italiano Fidanzata in affitto
Natalie Portman – “May December”
Alma Pöysti – “Fallen Leaves”, in italiano Foglie al vento
Margot Robbie – “Barbie”
Emma Stone – “Poor Things”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista
Willem Dafoe — “Poor Things”
Robert DeNiro — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Robert Downey Jr. — “Oppenheimer”
Ryan Gosling — “Barbie”
Charles Melton — “May December”
Mark Ruffalo — “Poor Things”
- Golden Globe per la migliore attrice non protagonista
Emily Blunt — “Oppenheimer”
Danielle Brooks — “The Color Purple”
Jodie Foster — “Nyad”
Julianne Moore — “May December”
Rosamund Pike — “Saltburn”
Da’Vine Joy Randolph — “The Holdovers”
- Golden Globe per la migliore colonna sonora originale
Ludwig Göransson — “Oppenheimer”
Jerskin Fendrix — “Poor Things”
Robbie Robertson — “Killers of the Flower Moon”
Mica Levi — “The Zone of Interest”
Daniel Pemberton — “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Joe Hisaishi — “The Boy and the Heron”, in italiano Il ragazzo e l’airone
- Golden Globe per la migliore canzone originale
“Barbie” — “What Was I Made For?” di Billie Eilish e Finneas
“Barbie” — “Dance the Night” di Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson e Andrew Wyatt
“She Came to Me” — “Addicted to Romance” di Bruce Springsteen e Patti Scialfa
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — “Peaches” di Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond e John Spiker
“Barbie” — “I’m Just Ken” di Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
“Rustin” — “Road to Freedom” di Lenny Kravitz
- Golden Globe per il miglior film d’animazione
“The Boy and the Heron”
“Elemental”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”
“Suzume”
“Wish”
- Golden Globe per il miglior blockbuster
“Barbie” (Warner Bros.)
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (Disney), in italiano Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (Lionsgate Films)
“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” (Paramount Pictures)
“Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” (Sony Pictures)
“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (Universal Pictures)
“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” (AMC Theatres)
GOLDEN GLOBE, LE NOMINATION PER LE SERIE
- Golden Globe per la miglior serie drammatica
“1923” (Paramount+)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Diplomat” (Netflix)
“The Last of Us” (HBO)
“The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)
“Succession” (HBO)
- Golden Globe per la miglior serie commedia o musicale
“The Bear” (FX)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)
“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)
“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)
“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)
“Barry” (HBO)
- Golden Globe per la miglior mini-serie o film per la televisione
“Beef”
“Lessons in Chemistry”, in italiano Lezioni di chimica
“Daisy Jones & the Six”
“All the Light We Cannot See”, in italiano Tutta la luce che non vediamo
“Fellow Travelers”, in italiano Compagni di viaggio
“Fargo”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)
Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)
Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)
Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)
Gary Oldman — “Slow Horses” (Apple TV+)
Dominic West — “The Crown” (Netflix)
- Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Helen Mirren – “1923”
Bella Ramsey – “The Last of Us”
Keri Russell – “The Diplomat”
Sarah Snook – “Succession”
Imelda Staunton – “The Crown”
Emma Stone – “The Curse”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una serie commedia o musicale
Bill Hader – “Barry”
Steve Martin – “Only Muders in the Building”
Jason Segel – “Shrinking”
Martin Short – “Only Murders in the Building”
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso”
Jeremy Allen White – “The Bear”
- Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musicale
Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear”
Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face”
Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary”
Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, in italiano La fantastica signora Maisel
Selena Gomez — “Only Murders in the Building”
Elle Fanning – “The Great”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Matt Bomer — “Fellow Travelers”
Sam Claflin — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Jon Hamm — “Fargo”
Woody Harrelson — “White House Plumbers”
David Oyelowo — “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”
Steven Yeun — “Beef”
- Golden Globe per la miglior attrice in una mini-serie o film per la televisione
Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones & the Six”
Brie Larson — “Lessons in Chemistry”
Elizabeth Olsen — “Love and Death”
Juno Temple — “Fargo”
Rachel Weisz — “Dead Ringers”
Ali Wong — “Beef”
- Golden Globe per il miglior attore non protagonista in una serie
Billy Crudup — “The Morning Show”
Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession”
James Marsden — “Jury Duty”
Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear”
Alan Ruck — “Succession”
Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession”
- Golden Globe per la miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie
Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown”
Abby Elliott — “The Bear”
Christina Ricci — “Yellowjackets”
J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession”
Meryl Streep — “Only Murders in the Building”
Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso”
- Golden Globe per il miglior stand-up comico
Ricky Gervais — “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”
Trevor Noah — “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”
Chris Rock — “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”
Amy Schumer — “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”
Sarah Silverman — “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”
Wanda Sykes — “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”