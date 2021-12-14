Ieri sera in diretta da Beverly Hills si è tenuta la cerimonia delle nomination dei Golden Globe 2022. Tante conferme e anche qualche sorpresa, tra i candidati per la statuetta dorata c’è anche l’italiano Paolo Sorrentino con È Stata La Mano di Dio (un anno fa è stata Laura Pausini ad essere nominata e ad aver vinto). Le previsioni c’avevano azzeccato, visto che c’è anche Lady Gaga per House of Gucci nella categoria di ‘miglior attrice di un film drammatico’. La Germanotta però se la dovrà vedere con Kristen Stewart per Spencer e la vedo durissima. Ce la farà Gaga a portare a casa il suo terzo Golden Globe?
lady gaga is nominated for best actress at the #goldenglobes for house of gucci
she has now been nominated for best actress for all of her lead acting roles. pic.twitter.com/c2DDcrhNZw
— ً (@gagallure) December 13, 2021
Congratulations @ladygaga on your #GoldenGlobes nomination! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZxKgjqUQIX
— Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) December 13, 2021
“E’ stata la mano di Dio” di Paolo Sorrentino è stata nominato come migliore film straniero ai #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/N7LRvwK3hs
— diaridicinema 🎬 (@diaridicinema) December 13, 2021
Golden Globe 2022: tutte le nomination.
Cinema – Golden Globe.
Miglior film drammatico
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard – Una famiglia vincente
Il potere del cane
Miglior regista
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – Il potere del cane
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve – Dune
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Mahershala Ali – Il canto del cigno
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane
Will Smith – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Miglior attore in un film commedia o musical
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos – Sognando a New York – In the Heights
Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical
Marion Cotillard – Annette
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone – Crudelia
Rachel Zegler – West Side Story
Miglior attore non protagonista
Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
Jamie Dorman – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Arianna DeBose – West Side Story
Kirsen Dunst – Il potere del cane
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente
Ruth Negga – Passing
Miglior canzone originale
“Be Alive” – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente
“Down to Joy” – Belfast
“Every Letter” – Cyrano
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect
“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die
Miglior film d’animazione
Encanto
Flee
Luca
I Mitchells contro le macchine
Raya and the Last Dragon
Miglior film in lingua non inglese
Drive my Car
È stata la mano di Dio
A Hero
Madres paralelas
Scompartimento n. 6
Televisione
Miglior serie drammatica
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Miglior serie commedia o musical
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Miglior tv movie o miniserie
American Crime Story: Impeachment
Dopesick
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Omar Sy – Lupin
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
MJ Rodriguez – Pose
Miglior attore in una miniserie o in un tv movie
Paul Bettany – WandaVision
Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio
Michael Keaton – Dopesick
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Tahar Rahim – The Serpent
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o in un tv movie
Jessica Chastain – Scene da un matrimonio
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Margaret Qualley – Maid
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown
Miglior attore non protagonista
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su – Squid Game
Miglior attrice non protagonista
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
Andie MacDowell – mAID
Sarah Snook – Succession
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso