Ieri sera in diretta da Beverly Hills si è tenuta la cerimonia delle nomination dei Golden Globe 2022. Tante conferme e anche qualche sorpresa, tra i candidati per la statuetta dorata c’è anche l’italiano Paolo Sorrentino con È Stata La Mano di Dio (un anno fa è stata Laura Pausini ad essere nominata e ad aver vinto). Le previsioni c’avevano azzeccato, visto che c’è anche Lady Gaga per House of Gucci nella categoria di ‘miglior attrice di un film drammatico’. La Germanotta però se la dovrà vedere con Kristen Stewart per Spencer e la vedo durissima. Ce la farà Gaga a portare a casa il suo terzo Golden Globe?

Cinema – Golden Globe.

Miglior film drammatico

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard – Una famiglia vincente

Il potere del cane

Miglior regista

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – Il potere del cane

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Mahershala Ali – Il canto del cigno

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – Il potere del cane

Will Smith – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessica Chastain – Gli occhi di Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Miglior attore in un film commedia o musical

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – Sognando a New York – In the Heights

Miglior attrice in un film commedia o musical

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Crudelia

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Miglior attore non protagonista

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dorman – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – Il potere del cane

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Arianna DeBose – West Side Story

Kirsen Dunst – Il potere del cane

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente

Ruth Negga – Passing

Miglior canzone originale

“Be Alive” – King Richard – Una famiglia vincente

“Down to Joy” – Belfast

“Every Letter” – Cyrano

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” – Respect

“No Time to Die” – No Time to Die

Miglior film d’animazione

Encanto

Flee

Luca

I Mitchells contro le macchine

Raya and the Last Dragon



Miglior film in lingua non inglese

Drive my Car

È stata la mano di Dio

A Hero

Madres paralelas

Scompartimento n. 6

Televisione

Miglior serie drammatica

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Miglior serie commedia o musical

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Miglior tv movie o miniserie

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Dopesick

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Miglior attore in una miniserie o in un tv movie

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scene da un matrimonio

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o in un tv movie

Jessica Chastain – Scene da un matrimonio

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown

Miglior attore non protagonista

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Miglior attrice non protagonista

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – mAID

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso