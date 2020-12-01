I dischi migliori dell’anno secondo il Time.
Altro giorno, altra classifica, se il The Guardian ha stilato la top venti delle canzoni uscite nel 2020, il TIME ha fatto lo stesso con i dischi. Il noto magazine ha pubblicato la classifica dei 10 album più belli degli ultimi 12 mesi. In questo caso a dominare è stata Taylor Swift, che effettivamente è stata la regina della Billboard HOT200 nel 2020 con il suo folklore. A differenza della lista dei singoli migliori dell’anno, in questo caso non c’è traccia di Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus o Dua Lipa.
#1 Taylor Swift – folklore
#2 Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour
#3 Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters
#4 The Chicks – Gaslighter
#5 Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake
#6 Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
#7 Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita
#8 A Reimagining, Makaya McCraven – We’re New Again
#9 Grimes – Miss Anthropocene
#10 Tiwa Savage – Celia
Siete d’accordo con questa classifica? Onestamente io due posti a DISCO di Kylie Minogue e a Future Nostalgia di Dua Lipa li avrei riservati.
