Altro giorno, altra classifica, se il The Guardian ha stilato la top venti delle canzoni uscite nel 2020, il TIME ha fatto lo stesso con i dischi. Il noto magazine ha pubblicato la classifica dei 10 album più belli degli ultimi 12 mesi. In questo caso a dominare è stata Taylor Swift, che effettivamente è stata la regina della Billboard HOT200 nel 2020 con il suo folklore. A differenza della lista dei singoli migliori dell’anno, in questo caso non c’è traccia di Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus o Dua Lipa.

#1 Taylor Swift – folklore

#2 Chloe x Halle – Ungodly Hour

#3 Fiona Apple – Fetch the Bolt Cutters

#4 The Chicks – Gaslighter

#5 Lil Uzi Vert – Eternal Atake

#6 Perfume Genius – Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

#7 Gabriel Garzón-Montano – Agüita

#8 A Reimagining, Makaya McCraven – We’re New Again

#9 Grimes – Miss Anthropocene

#10 Tiwa Savage – Celia

Siete d’accordo con questa classifica? Onestamente io due posti a DISCO di Kylie Minogue e a Future Nostalgia di Dua Lipa li avrei riservati.

TIME Magazine (@TIME) rank “#folklore” as the #1 Best Album of 2020. “[…] Folklore, an album that’s as much an experiment with emotional delicacy as it is a lush take on the intersection of folksy storytelling and contemporary pop. […]” pic.twitter.com/77TaWaqzBO — Taylor Swift Charts (@TChartSwift) November 27, 2020

📝 | @TIME magazine have ranked #folklore as the #1 Best Album of 2020! “Folklore is Swift finding the beauty—and pop power—in stillness and reflection. Perhaps that’s the most we could hope to achieve in quarantine.” Full List: https://t.co/sY2p2HbbFJ pic.twitter.com/v0S6rfnxhV — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) November 27, 2020