FLYEER QOLIXM Cuffie Auricolare Bluetooth touch,Cuffie Bluetooth,24h Playtime 3D stereo HD Cuffie Wireless, Binaurale Call auto Pairing,Con Scatola di Ricarica,Per Phone/Android/iOS

2023 Newest Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Earphones -Noise Reduction/Quick Charger Boxes/Easy Connect





▶Feature

Ⓐ Unparalleled Sound Experience

-High-sensitivity speakers and independent cavity design for highly restored vocal sound

-In-ear design and CVC 8.0 noise reduction technology gives you 360-degree clear surround sound effects

Ⓑ Wireless Bluetooth V5.3 + EDR

-60Mbps data transmission rate, seamlessly pair with all of Bluetooth enabled devices up to 49 feet (15m) away

-Smart Power Off Design: If the wireless Bluetooth earbuds are far away from the Bluetooth device or the Bluetooth device is power off

or has closed the Bluetooth function, the Bluetooth headphones will shut off after 5 minutes

Ⓒ Quick Charger Boxes

-The headset supports fast charging, charging for 15 minutes and can be used for two hours. It takes only 45 minutes to fill the charging box.

-Standby Time: About 7 days





▶Specification

✔Product Name: AIR A2mini

✔Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth V5.3 + EDR

✔Transmission Distance: 15m(49 feet)

✔Charging Case Battery Capacity: 650mAh

✔ Earbuds Battery Capacity: Internal 65mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery

✔Weight: 3.5g





Package Including:

► Wireless Bluetooth Headphones x 1 pair

► Battery Box x 1

► Micro USB Cable x 1

► User Manual x 1

