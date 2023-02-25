Eurovision 2023, Loreen pronta a tornare in gara e vincere una seconda volta

Nel 2012 Loreen ha vinto l’Eurovision Song Contest con la splendida Euphoria. La cantante quest’anno è pronta a fare il suo comeback con un brano davvero bello, Tattoo. Prima di poter volare a Liverpool però Loreen dovrà vincere il Melodifestivalen (la finale sarà l’11 marzo a Stoccolma), spettacolo che da decenni decreta il rappresentante della Svezia all’Eurovision.

Eurovision 2023, la Svezia vola nei sondaggi e nelle classifiche degli scommettitori.

Dopo che Loreen ha rilasciato parte di Tattoo ed ha annunciato che tenterà di gareggiare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023, la Svezia ha superato l’Ucraina e la Norvegia nei sondaggi e nelle classifica degli scommettitori (qui per vedere quella della scorsa settimana).

“È un periodo turbolento per i bookmaker le quote per la vittoria di quest’anno stanno iniziando a cambiare. – si legge su Wiwibloggs – Dopo mesi al primo posto i campioni in carica dell’Ucraina sono scivolati ed è emerso un nuovo favorito. La Svezia è ora la favorita dei bookmaker per vincere l’Eurovision 2023. Il cambiamento arriva dopo che l’ex campionessa dell’Eurovision Loreen ha debuttato con la sua nuova canzone “Tattoo”. Secondo Oddschecker , la Svezia è il candidato più probabile per portare a casa il trofeo dell’Eurovision a maggio”.

Non so come finirà, ma Loreen merita assolutamente di cantare Tattoo a Liverpool. Io sono già pazzo di questa canzone, così come di Queen of Kings di Alessandra (Norvegia).

Loreen: Tattoo, il testo.

I don’t wanna go

But baby we both know

This is not our time

It’s time to say goodbye

Until we meet again

Cus this is not the end

It will come a day

When we will find our way

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I’ll be there

No I don’t care about them all

Cus all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I’m letting my hair down

I’m taking it cool

You got my heart in your hand

Don’t lose it my friend

It’s all that I got

Violins playing and the angels crying

When the stars align then I’ll be there

No I don’t care about them all

Cus all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

No I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

Oh I don’t care about them all

Cus all I want is to be loved

And all I care about is you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

I don’t care about the pain

I’ll walk through fire and through rain

Just to get closer to you

You stuck on me like a tattoo

All I care about is love

Oh oh oh

All I care about is love

You ѕtuck on me like a tаttoo