Eurovision 2023, Loreen pronta a tornare in gara e vincere una seconda volta

Nel 2012 Loreen ha vinto l’Eurovision Song Contest con la splendida Euphoria. La cantante quest’anno è pronta a fare il suo comeback con un brano davvero bello, Tattoo. Prima di poter volare a Liverpool però Loreen dovrà vincere il Melodifestivalen (la finale sarà l’11 marzo a Stoccolma), spettacolo che da decenni decreta il rappresentante della Svezia all’Eurovision.
Eurovision 2023, la Svezia vola nei sondaggi e nelle classifiche degli scommettitori.
Dopo che Loreen ha rilasciato parte di Tattoo ed ha annunciato che tenterà di gareggiare all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023, la Svezia ha superato l’Ucraina e la Norvegia nei sondaggi e nelle classifica degli scommettitori (qui per vedere quella della scorsa settimana).
“È un periodo turbolento per i bookmaker le quote per la vittoria di quest’anno stanno iniziando a cambiare. – si legge su Wiwibloggs – Dopo mesi al primo posto i campioni in carica dell’Ucraina sono scivolati ed è emerso un nuovo favorito. La Svezia è ora la favorita dei bookmaker per vincere l’Eurovision 2023. Il cambiamento arriva dopo che l’ex campionessa dell’Eurovision Loreen ha debuttato con la sua nuova canzone “Tattoo”. Secondo Oddschecker , la Svezia è il candidato più probabile per portare a casa il trofeo dell’Eurovision a maggio”.
Non so come finirà, ma Loreen merita assolutamente di cantare Tattoo a Liverpool. Io sono già pazzo di questa canzone, così come di Queen of Kings di Alessandra (Norvegia).
Loreen: Tattoo, il testo.
I don’t wanna go
But baby we both know
This is not our time
It’s time to say goodbye
Until we meet again
Cus this is not the end
It will come a day
When we will find our way
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I’ll be there
No I don’t care about them all
Cus all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I’m letting my hair down
I’m taking it cool
You got my heart in your hand
Don’t lose it my friend
It’s all that I got
Violins playing and the angels crying
When the stars align then I’ll be there
No I don’t care about them all
Cus all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
No I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
Oh I don’t care about them all
Cus all I want is to be loved
And all I care about is you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
I don’t care about the pain
I’ll walk through fire and through rain
Just to get closer to you
You stuck on me like a tattoo
All I care about is love
Oh oh oh
All I care about is love
You ѕtuck on me like a tаttoo