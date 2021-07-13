Sono appena state annunciate le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2021. La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 19 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. The Crown domina con ben 24 nomination, ma sono presenti anche altre serie Netflix, come: Bridgerton, La regina degli scacchi e addirittura Emily in Paris. Benone anche The Handmaid’s tale con 21 nomination e Wanda Vision con 23. Ovviamente c’è anche RuPaul’s Drag Race, candidato agli Emmy come miglior ‘competition program’ e RuPaul come ‘miglior conduttore di reality’.

Serie drammatica

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Serie comedy

L’assistente di volo

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Il metodo Kominsky

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Miniserie

I May Destroy You

Omicidio a Easttown

La regina degli scacchi

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Attore protagonista in una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)

Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This is Us)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Talk show

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Last Show with Stephen Colbert

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Presentatore di un Reality

Nicole Byer

Queer Eye Cast

RuPaul

Shark Tank Cast

Top Cef cast