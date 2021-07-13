La lista della nomination degli Emmy 2021.
Sono appena state annunciate le nomination degli Emmy Awards 2021. La cerimonia si terrà il prossimo 19 settembre al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles. The Crown domina con ben 24 nomination, ma sono presenti anche altre serie Netflix, come: Bridgerton, La regina degli scacchi e addirittura Emily in Paris. Benone anche The Handmaid’s tale con 21 nomination e Wanda Vision con 23. Ovviamente c’è anche RuPaul’s Drag Race, candidato agli Emmy come miglior ‘competition program’ e RuPaul come ‘miglior conduttore di reality’.
#Emmys:
Perché sono state annunciate le nomination di questi premihttps://t.co/xcUCoW6D5p pic.twitter.com/e0SjM3NDgR
— Perché è in tendenza? (@perchetendenza) July 13, 2021
The nominees for Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
– Sterling K. Brown
– Jonathan Majors
– Josh O’Connor
– Regé-Jean Page
– Billy Porter
– Matthew Rhys #Emmys pic.twitter.com/uyjoq7o0XS
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2021
The nominees for Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
– Uzo Aduba
– Olivia Colman
– Emma Corrin
– Elisabeth Moss
– Mj Rodriguez
– Jurnee Smollett#Emmys pic.twitter.com/kWNKeDb71U
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 13, 2021
Emmy Awards 2021: le nomination.
Serie drammatica
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Serie comedy
L’assistente di volo
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
Il metodo Kominsky
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Miniserie
I May Destroy You
Omicidio a Easttown
La regina degli scacchi
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Attore protagonista in una serie drammatica
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Attrice protagonista in una serie drammatica
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Attore protagonista in una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Michael Douglas (Il metodo Kominsky)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Attrice protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (L’assistente di volo)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Attore protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing – Le verità non dette)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Attrice protagonista in una miniserie o in un film per la tv
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (La regina degli scacchi)
Kate Winslet (Omicidio a Easttown)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Paul Reiser (Il metodo Kominsky)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Attore non protagonista in una serie comedy
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Rosie Perez (L’assistente di volo)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Attore non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chris Sullivan (This is Us)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Attrice non protagonista in una serie drammatica
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Talk show
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Last Show with Stephen Colbert
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Presentatore di un Reality
Nicole Byer
Queer Eye Cast
RuPaul
Shark Tank Cast
Top Cef cast