Emmy Awards 2020: la lista di tutti i vincitori, da RuPaul’s Drag Race a Watchmen
Nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria legata al CoronaVirus, ieri sera sono andati ugualmente in onda gli Emmy, ma anziché al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, la cerimonia si è trasferita a casa degli attori, che erano tutti collegati live.
Se l’anno scorso a trionfare sono stati Game of Thrones e Chernobyl, ieri sera le serie più premiate sono state Watchmen con 11 statuette, Schitt’s Creek con 9 e Succession con 7, ma è andata benone anche a RuPaul’s Drag Race che ha stracciato la concorrenza in ben 6 categorie.
– Miglior serie drammatica
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
– Miglior serie comedy
Curb your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What we do in the Shadows
– Miglior miniserie
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
– Miglior attore di una serie drammatica
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This is us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Porter – Pose
Jeremy Strong – Succession
– Miglior attrice di una serie drammatica
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Zendaya – Euphoria
– Miglior attore di una serie comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Ted Danson – The Good Place
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
– Miglior attrice di una serie comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini – Dead to me
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae – Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
– Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew MacFadyen – Succession
Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright – Westworld
– Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Julia Garner – Ozark
Sarah Snook – Succession
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton – Westworld
– Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy
Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Alì – Ramy
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
William Jackson Harper – The Good Place
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
– Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy
Betty Gilpin – GLOW
Yvonne Orji – Insecure
Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
– Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv
Jeremy Irons – Watchmen
Hugh Jackman – Bad Education
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Jeremy Pope – Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true
– Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Regina King – Watchmen
Octavia Spencer – Self Made
Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere
– Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Dylan McDermott – Hollywood
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen
Jovan Adepo – Watchmen
– Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv
Holland Taylor – Hollywood
Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America
Margo Martindale – Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Jean Smart – Watchmen
– Miglior regia per una serie drama
Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio “Prisoners of War”)
Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)
Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)
Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio “Hunting”)
Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)
Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)
Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio “Cri de coeur”)
Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio “The Interview”)
– Miglior regia per una serie comedy
Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio “Finale Part 2”)
Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio “Miakhalifa.mov”)
Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)
Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio “The Great (Pilot)”)
Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “It’s comedy or cabbage”)
Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “Marvelous Radio”)
James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio “We Love Lucy”)
– Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv
Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio “Find a way”)
Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio “Episode 5”)
Maria Schrader – Unorthodox
Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio “It’s summer and we’running out of ice”)
Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio “Little fear of lightning”)
Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)
– Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama
Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bad Choice Road”)
Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bagman”)
Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)
Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio “All in”)
John Shiban – Ozark (episodio “Boss Fight”)
Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)
Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)
– Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)
David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “The Presidential Suite”)
Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio “Whenever you’re ready”)
Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio “The Great”)
Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Collaboration”)
Paul Simms – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Ghosts”)
Stefani Robinson – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “On the run”)
– Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv
Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio “Shirley”)
Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio “Episode 3”)
Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio “Episodio 1”)
Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio “Part 1”)
Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)
– Miglior Talk Show
“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)
“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)
– Miglior cast di un reality
Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
– Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Billy Crudup snags his first #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for @TheMorningShow! Congratulations! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gNfpfrgNWj
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
Will never not love delivering #Emmys this way. pic.twitter.com/HgwUgwvSOW
— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020
Condragulations to @vh1, @worldofwonder, Mama Ru, and the entire cast & team of #DragRace on winning Outstanding Competition Program!! 🏆💕 #Emmys #Emmys2020 pic.twitter.com/igaAiaMrHT
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) September 21, 2020
