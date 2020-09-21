Nonostante l’emergenza sanitaria legata al CoronaVirus, ieri sera sono andati ugualmente in onda gli Emmy, ma anziché al Microsoft Theater di Los Angeles, la cerimonia si è trasferita a casa degli attori, che erano tutti collegati live.

Se l’anno scorso a trionfare sono stati Game of Thrones e Chernobyl, ieri sera le serie più premiate sono state Watchmen con 11 statuette, Schitt’s Creek con 9 e Succession con 7, ma è andata benone anche a RuPaul’s Drag Race che ha stracciato la concorrenza in ben 6 categorie.



– Miglior serie drammatica

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

– Miglior serie comedy

Curb your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What we do in the Shadows

– Miglior miniserie

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

– Miglior attore di una serie drammatica

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Sterling K. Brown – This is us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Brian Cox – Succession

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

– Miglior attrice di una serie drammatica

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Zendaya – Euphoria

– Miglior attore di una serie comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Ted Danson – The Good Place

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

– Miglior attrice di una serie comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini – Dead to me

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish



– Miglior attore non protagonista di una serie drama

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Bradley Whitford – The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright – Westworld



– Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie drama

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve

Julia Garner – Ozark

Sarah Snook – Succession

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Samira Wiley – The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton – Westworld

– Migliore attore non protagonista di una serie comedy

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Alì – Ramy

Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Sterling K. Brown – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– Miglior attrice non protagonista di una serie comedy



Betty Gilpin – GLOW

Yvonne Orji – Insecure

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– Miglior attore in una miniserie o film-tv

Jeremy Irons – Watchmen

Hugh Jackman – Bad Education

Paul Mescal – Normal People

Jeremy Pope – Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo – I know This Much is true

– Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film-tv

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Regina King – Watchmen

Octavia Spencer – Self Made

Kerry Washington – Little Fires Everywhere

– Miglior attore non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Dylan McDermott – Hollywood

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. – Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Watchmen

Jovan Adepo – Watchmen



– Miglior attrice non protagonista in una miniserie o film-tv

Holland Taylor – Hollywood

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America

Margo Martindale – Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman – Mrs. America

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Jean Smart – Watchmen



– Miglior regia per una serie drama

Lesli Linka Glatter – Homeland (episodio “Prisoners of War”)

Alik Sakharov – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)

Ben Semanoff – Ozark (episodio “Su casa es mi casa”)

Andrij Parekh – Succession (episodio “Hunting”)

Mark Mylod – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)

Benjamin Caron – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)

Jessica Hobbs – The Crown (episodio “Cri de coeur”)

Mimi Leder – The Morning Show (episodio “The Interview”)

– Miglior regia per una serie comedy

Gail Mancuso – Modern Family (episodio “Finale Part 2”)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (episodio “Miakhalifa.mov”)

Andrew Cividino e Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

Matt Shakman – The Great (episodio “The Great (Pilot)”)

Amy Sherman-Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “It’s comedy or cabbage”)

Daniel Palladino – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (episodio “Marvelous Radio”)

James Burrows – Will & Grace (episodio “We Love Lucy”)

– Miglior regia per una miniserie o film-tv

Lynn Shelton – Little Fires Everywhere (episodio “Find a way”)

Lenny Abrahamson – Normal People (episodio “Episode 5”)

Maria Schrader – Unorthodox

Nicole Kassell – Watchmen (episodio “It’s summer and we’running out of ice”)

Steph Green – Watchmen (episodio “Little fear of lightning”)

Stephen Williams – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)

– Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie drama



Thomas Schnauz – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bad Choice Road”)

Gordon Smith – Better Call Saul (episodio “Bagman”)

Miki Johnson – Ozark (episodio “Fire Pink”)

Chris Mundy – Ozark (episodio “All in”)

John Shiban – Ozark (episodio “Boss Fight”)

Jesse Armstrong – Succession (episodio “This is not for tears”)

Peter Morgan – The Crown (episodio “Aberfan”)



– Miglior sceneggiatura per una serie comedy

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “Happy Ending”)

David West Read – Schitt’s Creek (episodio “The Presidential Suite”)

Michael Schur – The Good Place (episodio “Whenever you’re ready”)

Tony McNamara – The Great (episodio “The Great”)

Sam Johnson e Chris Marcil – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Collaboration”)

Paul Simms – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “Ghosts”)

Stefani Robinson – What we do in the Shadows (episodio “On the run”)

– Miglior sceneggiatura per una miniserie o film-tv

Tanya Barfield – Mrs. America (episodio “Shirley”)

Sally Rooney e Alice Birch – Normal People (episodio “Episode 3”)

Susannah Grant, Michael Chabon e Ayelet Waldman – Unbelievable (episodio “Episodio 1”)

Anna Winger – Unorthodox (episodio “Part 1”)

Damon Lindelof e Cord Jefferson – Watchmen (episodio “This Extraordinary Being”)



– Miglior Talk Show

“Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

– Miglior cast di un reality

Born This Way

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

– Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Billy Crudup snags his first #Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series for @TheMorningShow! Congratulations! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/gNfpfrgNWj — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 21, 2020