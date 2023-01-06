Elvis Presley ft Britney Spears: Toxic Las Vegas, il remix ufficiale

Britney Spears ha chiuso il 2022 con Elton John sulle note di Hold Me Closer (Tiny Dancer) e adesso è uscita una sua nuova collaborazione con un’altra leggenda della musica. La RCA ha pubblicato per intero Toxic La Vegas, un mash up della hit del 2003 della principessa del pop e del pezzo iconico del 1964 del re del rock ‘n roll, Elvis Presley.

RCA Records lanzará el tema mash-up inédito de Elvis: Britney Spears x Elvis Presley “Toxic Las Vegas: Jamieson Shaw Remix” el 6 de enero Este lanzamiento forma parte de una serie de homenajes que se re le realizarán al Rey del Rock,con motivo del 88°aniversario de su nacimiento pic.twitter.com/uWzsO5AItY — StrongerBritney (@StrongerBritne1) January 4, 2023

🚨PREVIEW🚨 Elvis Presley & Britney Spears – Toxic Las Vegas (Jamieson Shaw Remix)

Out at Midnight. 🕛 pic.twitter.com/MZH8KbfEWC — Britney Spears Remixes (@Britney_Remixes) January 5, 2023

In passato Britney ha anche reso omaggio ad Elvis, cantando una piccola parte di Trouble per la sua esibizione del 2007 agli MTV Video Music Awards.

Elvis Presley & Britney Spears: Toxic Las Vegas (Jamieson Shaw Remix) il testo.

Bright light city gonna set my soul

Gonna set my soul on fire

Got a whole lot of money that’s a-ready to burn

So get those stakes up higher (Can’t come down)

There’s a thousand pretty women waitin’ out there

And they’re all livin’, the Devil may care

And I’m just a devil with love to spare

So Viva Las Vegas

Viva Las V—

Can’t, can’t come down

Can’t, can’t come down

How I wish that there were more

Than the twenty-four hours in the day (Can’t come down)

Even if there were forty morе

I wouldn’t sleep a minute away (Can’t come down)

Oh, therе’s blackjack and poker and the roulette wheel

A fortune won and lost on every deal

All you need is a strong heart and a-nerves of steel

Viva Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas with your neon flashin’

And your one-arm bandits crashin’

All those hopes down the drain

Viva Las Vegas turnin’ day into nighttime

Turning night into daytime

If you see it once, you’ll never be the same again

Too high, can’t come down

Losing my head, spinnin’ ’round and ’round

I’m gonna keep on the run (I’m gonna keep on the run)

I’m gonna have me some fun (I’m gonna have me)

If it costs me my very last dime

If I wind up broke (Can’t come down)

I’ll always remember (I’ll always remember, can’t come down)

That I had a swingin’ time

Losing my head, spinnin’ ’round and ’round

Uh, I’m gonna give it everything I’ve got

Lady Luck, please let the dice stay hot

Let me shoot a seven with every shot, uh

Viva Las Vegas