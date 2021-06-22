After a year of digital events, the stage of the Italian Tech Week is set for a brand new edition on September 23-24 in Turin: the second edition of the biggest tech conference in Italy is inviting leading startuppers, VCs and professionals from the international tech scene to Officine Grandi Riparazioni. Itw 2021 will have as its special guest the most visionary engineer of our days, Elon Musk, who will join a fireside chat dedicated to tech and its impact on our future with John Elkann (chairman and Ceo of Exor and chairman of Ferrari and Stellantis).

The aim of the event is to bring together the brightest minds of the tech world to inspire as well as empower anyone who believes in a future where technology and innovation expand human possibilities. Itw is supported by Gedi media group through their newly launched content hub on technology Italian Tech.

Day 1 – The World of Startuppers and Investors

The focus will be both on the italian ecosystem and on the international community with a host of worldwide speakers.

Day 2 – Innovation in Corporates

After an overview of the main corporate innovation trends, there will be events dedicated to technological trends and in-depth sessions focused on the nuances of specific industries.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the conference can be attended by invitation only and will be reserved to a mainly professional audience: 500 people will be invited among startuppers, investors, C-level, institutions and media. The Italian Tech Week will also reserve some of the seats to its followers on social media. Instructions will be communicated in the coming months on Instagram and LinkedIn.

The general public can attend the conference through live streaming on two major national media platforms: larepubblica.it and lastampa.it . Moreover, the venue will host an exhibition area open to all where anyone will be able to test tech consumer gadgets and pioneering tech experiences.

The event is supported by Fondazione Crt and Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo; is sponsored by Reply, Lenovo, Eni and GoBeyond and enjoys the patronage of camera di Commercio di Torino, Comune di Torino and Regione Piemonte.

