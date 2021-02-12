We’re Good e gli altri inediti della riedizione di Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition.
A quasi un anno dall’uscita di quel gioiello pop che è Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa ha rilasciato una riedizione. A fare da traino di Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition c’è We’re Good, una deliziosa mid tempo (che per certi versi mi ha ricordato il pop di Gwen Stefani), ma all’interno del disco ci sono anche altri inediti: If It Ain’t Me,That Kind Of Woman e Not My Problem.
Se il singolo è caruccio, ma nulla di più, il video è un mezzo capolavoro. Adorabile l’aragosta e geniale l’idea di ambientare la clip sul Titanic, che con il suo affondamento restituisce la libertà all’animaletto. 10 e lode!
.@DuaLipa has released the moonlight edition of ‘Future Nostalgia,’ which features four new tracks, “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me,” “That Kind Of Woman” & “Not My Problem” featuring @JIDsv. 🌕
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2021
Dua Lipa: il testo di We’re Good.
I’m on an island, even when you’re close
Can’t take the silence, I’d rather be alone
I think it’s pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could
It’s time I wave goodbye from the window
Pretend like we should and say we’re good
We’re not meant to be like sleeping
So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else
As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself
Pretend like we should and say we’re good
No need to hide it, go get what you want
This won’t be a burden if we both don’t hold a grudge
I think it’s pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could
It’s time I wave goodbye from the window
Pretend like we should and say we’re good
We’re not meant to be like sleeping
So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else
As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself
Let’s end it like we should and say we’re good
Now you’re holding this against me, like I knew you would
I’m trying my best to make this easy
So don’t give me that look, just say we’re good
We’re not meant to be like sleeping
So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways
(To go our separate ways, oh)
Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else
As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself
Pretend like we should and say we’re good
Tutti gli inediti di Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition.