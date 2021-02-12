A quasi un anno dall’uscita di quel gioiello pop che è Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa ha rilasciato una riedizione. A fare da traino di Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition c’è We’re Good, una deliziosa mid tempo (che per certi versi mi ha ricordato il pop di Gwen Stefani), ma all’interno del disco ci sono anche altri inediti: If It Ain’t Me,That Kind Of Woman e Not My Problem.

Se il singolo è caruccio, ma nulla di più, il video è un mezzo capolavoro. Adorabile l’aragosta e geniale l’idea di ambientare la clip sul Titanic, che con il suo affondamento restituisce la libertà all’animaletto. 10 e lode!

.@DuaLipa has released the moonlight edition of ‘Future Nostalgia,’ which features four new tracks, “We’re Good,” “If It Ain’t Me,” “That Kind Of Woman” & “Not My Problem” featuring @JIDsv. 🌕 Stream:https://t.co/4SjZ8dW5jI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 11, 2021

Dua Lipa: il testo di We’re Good.

I’m on an island, even when you’re close

Can’t take the silence, I’d rather be alone

I think it’s pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It’s time I wave goodbye from the window

Pretend like we should and say we’re good

We’re not meant to be like sleeping

So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else

As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself

Pretend like we should and say we’re good

No need to hide it, go get what you want

This won’t be a burden if we both don’t hold a grudge

I think it’s pretty plain and simple, we gave it all we could

It’s time I wave goodbye from the window

Pretend like we should and say we’re good

We’re not meant to be like sleeping

So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways

Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else

As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself

Let’s end it like we should and say we’re good

Now you’re holding this against me, like I knew you would

I’m trying my best to make this easy

So don’t give me that look, just say we’re good

We’re not meant to be like sleeping

So let’s at least agree to go our separate ways

(To go our separate ways, oh)

Not gonna judge you when you’re with somebody else

As long as you swear you won’t be pissed when I do it myself

Pretend like we should and say we’re good

Tutti gli inediti di Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition.