Donald Sutherland è morto a 88 anni: addio al Presidente Snow di Hunger Games

Giu 20, 2024


Donald Sutherland è morto all’età di 88 anni: è stato, per tutti noi millennials, il Presidente Snow della saga cinematografica Hunger Games, ma il suo curriculum è variegato e lunghissimo. Nella sua lunghissima filmografia anche il Casanova di Fellini che ricordava con grande emozione e Novecento di Bertolucci.

Con il cuore rotto vi dico che mio padre Donald è morto” – ha scritto su Twitter suo figlio Kiefer Sutherland – “Personalmente lo ritengo uno degli attori più importanti della storia del cinema. […] Amava ciò che faceva e faceva ciò che amava. Non poteva chiedere di più, ha vissuto una grande vita“.

 



Fonte

