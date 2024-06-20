Donald Sutherland è morto a 88 anni: addio al Presidente Snow di Hunger Games

Donald Sutherland è morto all’età di 88 anni: è stato, per tutti noi millennials, il Presidente Snow della saga cinematografica Hunger Games, ma il suo curriculum è variegato e lunghissimo. Nella sua lunghissima filmografia anche il Casanova di Fellini che ricordava con grande emozione e Novecento di Bertolucci.

“Con il cuore rotto vi dico che mio padre Donald è morto” – ha scritto su Twitter suo figlio Kiefer Sutherland – “Personalmente lo ritengo uno degli attori più importanti della storia del cinema. […] Amava ciò che faceva e faceva ciò che amava. Non poteva chiedere di più, ha vissuto una grande vita“.

Today, we mourn the loss of a legend. Donald Sutherland, the actor who brought our President Snow to life in The Hunger Games franchise, has passed away at the age of 88.

With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away,” Kiefer Sutherland… pic.twitter.com/GxIUKvMa2l

