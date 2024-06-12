StraNotizie.it

DieffematicJQX Robot Aspirapolvere Automatic Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Wireless Sweeping Vacuum Cleaner Dry Wet Cleaning Charging Smart Vacuum Cleaner For Home (Color : White)

Giu 12, 2024
61KWg7sNhqL. AC SL150061NFPJGR34L. AC SL150071yqz9lrXoL. AC SL150071iHNfNc QL. AC SL150061Xc4JX01FL. AC SL1500
Prezzo: 248,73€
(as of Jun 12, 2024 09:30:37 UTC – Details)

buy now

Cleaning route
Random form
Operation mode
mechanical
switch type
Normal button
Sweeper function
Drag sweep suction type
Sweeper style
intelligent robot
✦ Coprendo a fondo tutta la casa con una pianificazione logica del percorso invece di percorsi casuali, non perde un punto.
❤【Smart App Control】: Control the robot vacuum through the app, like cleaning schedule, suction setting and etc.
❤【Multiple Cleaning Modes】: Max Mode enhances suction up to 1500Pa; Auto Mode better for large spaces up to 1200Pa; cleans a small area with intense suction up to 2000Pa; Edge Mode focuses on corners and edges.
❤【Auto Boost for Carpet】: will increase suction power once carpet is detected, loosens and lifts the embedded debris.
❤【Enhanced 2-in-1 Brush】:The bristle and rubber combo roller is another plus for carpet cleaning, which can reduce tangle when picking up pet hair.

